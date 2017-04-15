1 Presented by: Name Roll No. Enrollment No. Kalugade Prashant M. 43 150863109002 Kulkarni Ajay A. 45 150863109004 Nakum D...
• Armature winding • Terms Related to Armature Winding • Types of Armature Winding DC WINDINGS • Lap Winding • Simplex Lap...
 The armature winding is the main current-carrying winding in which the electromotive force or counter-emf of rotation is...
• Conductor: The length of wire embedded in the slot • Turn: The two conductor placed in different slots when connected to...


• According to the way of connecting the conductors, DC armature windings are classified as: Armature Winding Lap Winding ...
• Lap winding is the winding in which successive coils overlap each other. It is named "Lap" winding because it doubles or...
 A winding in which the number of parallel path between the brushes is equal to the number of poles is called simplex lap...
 A winding in which the number of parallel path between the brushes is twice the number of poles is called Duplex lap win...

 Wave winding is one type of armature winding. In this winding the end of one coil is connected to the starting of anothe...
 If after one round of the armature the coil falls in a slot right to its starting slot the winging is called Progressive...
 If after one round of the armature the coil falls in a slot left to its starting slot the winging is called Retrogressiv...

Lap Winding Wave Winding 1. In this winding all the pole groups of the coils generating e.m.f in the same direction at any...

Winding Table: 1 10 19 28 3 12 21 30 5 14 23 32 7 16 25 34 9 18 27 2 11 20 29 4 13 22 31 6 15 24 33 8 17 26 1 ( ) indicate...

Winding Table: 1 6 3 8 5 10 7 12 9 14 11 16 13 2 15 1 ( ) indicate back connection ( ) indicate front connection
Design of armature for dc motor

  1. 1. 1 Presented by: Name Roll No. Enrollment No. Kalugade Prashant M. 43 150863109002 Kulkarni Ajay A. 45 150863109004 Nakum Dharemsh M. 46 150863109005 (2160913 DDMT) Laxmi Institute of Technology, Sarigam, Gujarat
  2. 2. • Armature winding • Terms Related to Armature Winding • Types of Armature Winding DC WINDINGS • Lap Winding • Simplex Lap Winding • Duplex Lap Winding • Condition for Lap Winding • Wave Winding • Progressive Wave Winding • Retrogressive Wave Winding • Condition for Wave Winding • Comparison of Lap Winding and Wave Winding • Examples
  3. 3.  The armature winding is the main current-carrying winding in which the electromotive force or counter-emf of rotation is induced.  The current in the armature winding is known as the armature current.  The location of the winding depends upon the type of machine.  The armature windings of dc motors are located on the rotor, since they must operate in union with the commutator.  In DC rotating machines other than brushless DC machines, it is usually rotating.
  4. 4. • Conductor: The length of wire embedded in the slot • Turn: The two conductor placed in different slots when connected together to form a turn. • Coil: The two active conductor i.e back and front conductor
  5. 5.
  6. 6.
  8. 8. • Lap winding is the winding in which successive coils overlap each other. It is named "Lap" winding because it doubles or laps back with its succeeding coils. • In this winding the finishing end of one coil is connected to one commutator segment and the starting end of the next coil situated under the same pole and connected with same commutator segment.
  9. 9.  A winding in which the number of parallel path between the brushes is equal to the number of poles is called simplex lap winding.
  10. 10.  A winding in which the number of parallel path between the brushes is twice the number of poles is called Duplex lap winding.
  11. 11.
  12. 12.  Wave winding is one type of armature winding. In this winding the end of one coil is connected to the starting of another coil of the same polarity as that of the first coil.  This winding forms a wave with its coil, that’s why it is named as wave winding. It is also called series winding because its coils are connected in series.
  13. 13.  If after one round of the armature the coil falls in a slot right to its starting slot the winging is called Progressive wave winding.
  14. 14.  If after one round of the armature the coil falls in a slot left to its starting slot the winging is called Retrogressive wave winding.
  15. 15.
  16. 16. Lap Winding Wave Winding 1. In this winding all the pole groups of the coils generating e.m.f in the same direction at any instant of time are connected in parallel by the brushes. 1. In this winding all the coils carrying current in the same direction are connected in series i.e., coils carrying current in one direction are connected in one series circuit and coils carrying current in opposite direction are connected in other series circuit. 2. Lap winding is also known as parallel windings. 2. Wave winding is also known as series winding. 3. The number of parallel path is equal to the number of poles i.e., A = P. 3. The number of parallel paths is always equal to 2 i.e., A = 2. 4. The number of brush required by this windingis always equal to the number of poles. 4. The number of brushes required by this winding is always equal to 2. 5. The machine using lap winding requires equalizer rings for obtaining better commutation. 5. The machine using wave winding does require dummy coils to provide the mechanical balance for the armature. 6. Lap windings are used for low voltage and high current machines. 6. Wave windings are used for high voltage and low current machines. 7. Lap windings are generally used for machines of ratings above 500 kW. 7. Wave windings are generally used for machines of ratings below 560 kW
  17. 17.
  18. 18. Winding Table: 1 10 19 28 3 12 21 30 5 14 23 32 7 16 25 34 9 18 27 2 11 20 29 4 13 22 31 6 15 24 33 8 17 26 1 ( ) indicate back connection ( ) indicate front connection
  19. 19.
  20. 20. Winding Table: 1 6 3 8 5 10 7 12 9 14 11 16 13 2 15 1 ( ) indicate back connection ( ) indicate front connection

