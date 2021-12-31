https://www.onlinebusinesslineofcredit.com/business-line-of-credit-for-payroll/ Call 888-653-0124 today or click the link in the description to learn more! For small businesses, there are two things they need to survive: cash flow and credit. Cash flow is the lifeblood of any business. However, when it comes to getting paid, many small businesses find themselves in a tough spot because they don’t have enough cash to pay their bills. We’ll discuss why some small businesses choose to apply for a line of credit from a bank instead of paying their employees through payroll. We’ll also cover the benefits of using a line of credit for payroll, including what types of loans are available and how much you can borrow.