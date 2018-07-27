Zomer dg2018wberg5

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Zijn ziel losgeld voor (anti, in plaats van) velen – Mt.28:20 Zichzelf vervangend losgeld voor (huper, boven/voor) allen – 1 Tim.2:5,6
  2. 2. God (is) geest onzichtbaar onhoorbaar ‘en-sof’ (Joodse uitdrukking) Hij is overal Psalm 139:7,8 Jeremia 23:24 Christus Jezus: Beeld en Woord van God zichtbaar en hoorbaar voor de mensen voor de geestelijke wereld wij moeten God zien en horen
  3. 3. Filosofie en lege verleiding, zelf een weg bedenken om bij God te komen Christus: het antwoord op alle filosofie
  4. 4. het kruis, kruisigen komt naast de evangeliën alleen bij Paulus voor
  5. 5. kruis was het ultieme lijden voor de Zoon betekenis in Paulus’ brieven te vinden – Galaten 2:20,21
  6. 6. kruis was einde van de oude mensheid Romeinen 6:6-8 opstanding begin van de nieuwe mensheid
  7. 7. kruis was einde van het vlees, vijandschap Efeziërs 2:16 opstanding garandeert de vrede Kolossenzen 1:20
  8. 8. toekomst - uitzicht van het evangelie
  9. 9. op de nieuwe aarde geen tempel geen priesterschap, geen offers: God zelf zal bij de mensen wonen
  10. 10. 3 fasen of stappen van levendmaking: 1. Christus 2. Die van Christus zijn in Zijn aanwezigheid 3. De voltooiing, wanneer….
  11. 11. de laatste vijand wordt buiten werking gesteld: de (tweede) dood
  12. 12. 1 lichaam geest verwachting van de roeping Heer geloof doop God en Vader

