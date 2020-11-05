Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
HANDELINGEN – studie 10 5 november 2020 de geest uitgegoten
Handelingen 2:1-4 vervulling van de belofte beantwoordt: Handelingen 1:14 : wachten op de belofte van de Vader
de twaalf apostelen van de Besnijdenis (Israël) + enkele vrouwen + Maria, de moeder van de Heer  eendrachtig volharden in...
latere bijeenkomst: 120 bijeen en Mattias wordt door God aangewezen als 12e in plaats van Judas
waar? groep is bijeen in een huis (misschien in de tempel?) (Handelingen 2:2) apostelen verbleven eerder in de bovenkamer ...
Handelingen 2:2,3 En er kwam plotseling uit de hemel een weerklank, net als een geweldige windvlaag, en het vervulde het h...
en zij werden allen vervuld met heilige geest en begonnen te spreken in andere tongen, zoals de geest hen gaf af te kondig...
heilige geest kwam op de discipelen  kracht + heilige geest vervulde de discipelen  getuigen zij konden in tongen/talen ...
er waren in Jeruzalem vrome Joodse mannen wonend vanuit elke natie onder de hemel Handelingen 2:5 Leviticus 23:15-17 = pes...
2:6,7 de menigte onder de indruk, verbaasd 2:8 vraag omtrent de diverse tongen 2:9-11 weergave van de gehoorde tongen 2:12...
wat betekent dit? ‘zij zijn tot barstens toe vol van zoete wijn!’
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

20201105 hand10

36 views

Published on

God Christ Acts of Apostles

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

20201105 hand10

  1. 1. HANDELINGEN – studie 10 5 november 2020 de geest uitgegoten
  2. 2. Handelingen 2:1-4 vervulling van de belofte beantwoordt: Handelingen 1:14 : wachten op de belofte van de Vader
  3. 3. de twaalf apostelen van de Besnijdenis (Israël) + enkele vrouwen + Maria, de moeder van de Heer  eendrachtig volharden in gebed Handelingen 1:13,14 en in het aanbreken van de dag van pinksteren waren allen tezamen op dezelfde (plaats)… wie?
  4. 4. latere bijeenkomst: 120 bijeen en Mattias wordt door God aangewezen als 12e in plaats van Judas
  5. 5. waar? groep is bijeen in een huis (misschien in de tempel?) (Handelingen 2:2) apostelen verbleven eerder in de bovenkamer (Handelingen 1:13)
  6. 6. Handelingen 2:2,3 En er kwam plotseling uit de hemel een weerklank, net als een geweldige windvlaag, en het vervulde het hele huis waar zij zaten. En over hen verdeeld werden tongen als van vuur gezien en zij gingen zitten op eenieder van hen
  7. 7. en zij werden allen vervuld met heilige geest en begonnen te spreken in andere tongen, zoals de geest hen gaf af te kondigen Handelingen 2:4
  8. 8. heilige geest kwam op de discipelen  kracht + heilige geest vervulde de discipelen  getuigen zij konden in tongen/talen spreken  iedereen = Joden van ver weg hoorden in eigen taal spreken
  9. 9. er waren in Jeruzalem vrome Joodse mannen wonend vanuit elke natie onder de hemel Handelingen 2:5 Leviticus 23:15-17 = pesach+ongezuurde: opstanding van Christus + wekenfeest, de oogst
  10. 10. 2:6,7 de menigte onder de indruk, verbaasd 2:8 vraag omtrent de diverse tongen 2:9-11 weergave van de gehoorde tongen 2:12,13 de menigte onder de indruk, honend
  11. 11. wat betekent dit? ‘zij zijn tot barstens toe vol van zoete wijn!’

×