Ditch the failed sales tactics, fill your pipeline, and crush your number "Fanatical Prospecting" is a straight forward, no-holds-barred guide that explains the why and how behind the most important activity in sales--prospecting. Many salespeople consistently underperform despite having stellar talent, intelligence, experience, training, and drive. This leaves many salespeople and executives wondering how to fix the gap between the capabilities of salespeople and the successful completion of sales. Instead of exhausting energy on trendy, temporary patches to sales problems, salespeople and leaders should focus on the source of their performance problems. The number one reason for failure in sales is an empty pipe and the number one cause of an empty pipe is the lack of consistent prospecting activity.Using his trademark narrative and down to earth style, Jeb Blount removes the mystery and hyperbole surrounding prospecting. His innovative approach to prospecting teaches the skills

