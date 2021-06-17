Towards Reusable Research Software





An increasing number of researchers rely on computational methods to generate the results described in their publications. Research software created to this end is heterogeneous (e.g., scripts, libraries, packages, notebooks, etc.) and usually difficult to find, reuse, compare and understand due to its disconnected documentation (dispersed in manuals, readme files, web sites, and code comments) and a lack of structured metadata to describe it. In this talk I will describe the main challenges for finding, comparing and reusing research software, how structured metadata can help to address some of them, which are the best practices being proposed by the community; and current initiatives to aid their adoption by researchers within EOSC.

Impact: The talk addresses an important aspect of the EOSC infrastructure for quality research software by ensuring that software contributed to the EOSC ecosystem can be found, compared and reused by researchers. The talk also aims to address metadata quality of current research products, which is critical for successful adoption.

Presented at the EOSC symposium