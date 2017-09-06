White Privilege and the Colonial Wound: Some Pedagogical Concerns Dr. Kristian D. Stewart, University of Michigan-Dearborn...
Background
Statement of the Problem 1. To what extent might we, as two privileged White women, reinforce a “colonial wound” (Mignolo,...
Colonial wound - definition “The de-colonial path has one thing in common: the colonial wound, the fact that regions and p...
Theoretical Frame(s) ● Bourdieu, (1980/1999) - silent violence. ● Lefebvre, (1991)- spatial theory. ● Naidoo, (2016) - “in...
Examples 1.Privilege Walk - should we allow (white) students to leave the classroom? 2.Digital storytelling - how do we de...
What we know...
Recognizing Habits of Mind: Toward an ethics of attentiveness ● Noting our actions (and non-actions) can further disenfran...
(Re)creating Habits of Mind: An ethics of responsiveness ● Flipping curriculum: Engagement across difference as the curric...
Questions? Kristi (kdstew@umich.edu) Daniela (gachagod@cput.ac.za)
“Since life is our most precious gift, let us be certain that it is dedicated to the liberation of the human mind and spir...
References Boler, M. & Zembylas, M. (2003) Discomforting truths: the emotional terrain of understanding differences. In Tr...
References, cont. Mazzei, L.A. (2008). Silence speaks: Whiteness revealed in the absence of voice. Teaching and Teacher Ed...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

White Privilege and the Colonial Wound: Some Pedagogical Concerns

22 views

Published on

Presentation at 2017 EASA - 6th of Sept 2017, Granger Bay

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
22
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide
  • Kristi will introduce-- note the change in ttile
  • Here --maybe just add some photos of our student groups and we can talk briefly about our backgrounds?
    Our own experience / roles
  • Daniela Q2 / Kristi Q1

  • http://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/09500782.2015.1102274?journalCode=rlae20
    There is the hidden curriculum of ‘us’ and “them’ of Whiteness and Blackness-- and this falls in line with Hurst’s (2016) matrix of power --in what ways are we unintendedly reproducing a wound and sustaining cololinity?
  • White teachers inability to see themselves as other must take place before transformative learning (Zembylas)
  • I’m thinking about adding some examples of what led us to these thoughts? My issue with getting the “White boys” to buy into the curriculum?
  • Peggy McIntosh - invisible knapsack of white privilege, white people are carefully taught not to recognise privilege, you only feel it when its taken away from you, unearned entitlement / unearned advantage, recognising white privilege key political tool to dismantle oppressive system / white supremacy

    DiAngelo White Fragility: white lives in a social environment that protects them from race based stress / protective pillows - lack of racial stamina ‘white fragility’ is being triggered whenever there is even the smallest incident of racial stress and manifests in defensiveness, white tears, self victimisation, making it again about whites, silencing black pain / voices, leaving the conversation, verbal incoherence - digressions, long pauses, repetition, and self-corrections. Silence and withdrawal

    https://goodmenproject.com/featured-content/white-fragility-why-its-so-hard-to-talk-to-white-people-about-racism-twlm/

    Whitesplaining

    Whitesplaining – derived from “mansplaining” – is a new, zietgeisty word, but it’s essentially an expression of privilege: the unconscious, unearned and largely un-examined benefits of prejudice.

    Calling out whitesplaining is not about saying white people can’t talk about race: it means prioritising the voices of those with experience, not those with the loudest megaphone.
  • If we don’t make space for White discomfort , then Black discomfort becomes the hidden curriculum.
  • Who do we silence/encourage to talk / power dynamics
    Human rights are a western concept!addressing students where they are / working and negotiating with students -
  • Daniela

    • White Privilege and the Colonial Wound: Some Pedagogical Concerns

    1. 1. White Privilege and the Colonial Wound: Some Pedagogical Concerns Dr. Kristian D. Stewart, University of Michigan-Dearborn Dr. Daniela Gachago, Cape Peninsula Universityof Technology
    2. 2. Background
    3. 3. Statement of the Problem 1. To what extent might we, as two privileged White women, reinforce a “colonial wound” (Mignolo, 2009, p.3) unintendedly on students of colour by for example privileging dominant stories our students share (like our own), or by reinforcing stereotypes when students of color are portrayed as “other” in classroom spaces? 2. How might we perpetuate violence (silent and symbolic) on our students when trying to create safe classroom spaces that usually protect Whiteness/White Fragility?
    4. 4. Colonial wound - definition “The de-colonial path has one thing in common: the colonial wound, the fact that regions and people around the world have been classified as underdeveloped economically and mentally” (Mignolo, 2009, p.3).
    5. 5. Theoretical Frame(s) ● Bourdieu, (1980/1999) - silent violence. ● Lefebvre, (1991)- spatial theory. ● Naidoo, (2016) - “inside and outside heritage,” equate to classroom practice? ● Leonardo and Porter, (2010)-pedagogy of disruption; protecting Whiteness is symbolic violence. ● Mazzei, (2008) - “racially-inscribed silences,” White teachers inability to see themselves as “Other.”
    6. 6. Examples 1.Privilege Walk - should we allow (white) students to leave the classroom? 2.Digital storytelling - how do we deal with (white) silence in response to black stories?
    7. 7. What we know...
    8. 8. Recognizing Habits of Mind: Toward an ethics of attentiveness ● Noting our actions (and non-actions) can further disenfranchisement (Bourdieu, 1980/1999) & become an act of violence against students of color. ● Acknowledging our own biases/blind spots - “white people setting up white spaces”- white privilege as hidden curriculum (Mazzei, 2008). ● White allyship - starting from a position of not-knowing and humility. “White people cannot be left alone” ● ‘Stepping back’ in order to make space for the other / recognising the needs of others (Sevenhuijsen, 2002)
    9. 9. (Re)creating Habits of Mind: An ethics of responsiveness ● Flipping curriculum: Engagement across difference as the curriculum, i.e. using silence as critical teaching moment, integrating critical texts and (counter) experiences/narratives as core curriculum. ● Student buy in: co-design of curriculum with students - acknowledging and challenging power dynamics. ● Respect for students’ home languages, cultures, and experiences--- as a right. ● Challenge safety and understanding that safety means different things for different people. ● Collaborative / cross-racial partnerships (internal/external).
    10. 10. Questions? Kristi (kdstew@umich.edu) Daniela (gachagod@cput.ac.za)
    11. 11. “Since life is our most precious gift, let us be certain that it is dedicated to the liberation of the human mind and spirit… beginning with our own.” Maya Angelou
    12. 12. References Boler, M. & Zembylas, M. (2003) Discomforting truths: the emotional terrain of understanding differences. In Trifonas, P.(ed) Pedagogies of Difference: Rethinking Education for Social Justice. New York: Routledge, 116-139. Bourdieu, P. (1999). The production and reproduction of legitimate language. In John B. Thompson (Ed.), Language and symbolic power (pp. 43-65). (Gino Raymond & Matthew Adamson, Trans.). Cambridge, United Kingdom: Polity Press. (Original work published 1980). DiAngelo, Robin. 2011. “White Fragility.” International Journal of Critical Pedagogy 3 (3): 54–70. Gachago, D., Ivala, E., Condy, J., & Chigona, A. (2013). Journeys across difference: Preservice teacher education students’ perceptions of a pedagogy of discomfort in a digital storytelling project in South Africa. Critical Studies in Teaching and Learning, 1(1), 22– 52. doi:10.14426/cristal.v1i1.4 Gachago, D., Condy, J., Ivala, E., & Chigona, A. (2014). All stories bring hope because stories bring awareness: Students’ perceptions of digital storytelling for social justice education. South African Journal of Education, 34(4). Hurst, E. (2016) Navigating language: strategies, transitions, and the ‘colonial wound’ in South African education, Language and Education, 30:3, 219-234, DOI: Lefebvre, H. (1991). The production of space (Donald Nicholson-Smith, Trans.). Oxford, United Kingdom: Blackwell Publishing. (Original work published in 1974). Leonardo, Z. & Porter, R. K.(2010) 'Pedagogy of fear: toward a Fanonian theory of 'safety' in race dialogue', Race Ethnicity and Education, 13: 2, 139 — 157 To doi: 10.1080/13613324.2010.482898Maldonado-Torres, Nelson. 2015. “Outline of Ten Theses on Coloniality and Decoloniality.
    13. 13. References, cont. Mazzei, L.A. (2008). Silence speaks: Whiteness revealed in the absence of voice. Teaching and Teacher Education, 24(5), 1125–1136. doi:10.1016/j.tate.2007.02.00 McIntosh, Peggy. 1992. “White Privilege: Unpacking the Invisible Knapsack.” In Multiculturalism, edited by Anna May Filor, 30–36. New York: New York State Council of Educational Associations. http://files.eric.ed.gov/fulltext/ED355141.pdf#page=43. Mignolo, W. (2009). Epistemic disobedience, independent thought and de-colonial freedom. Theory, Culture, and Society, 26(7-8), 1-23. Retrieved from http://waltermignolo.com/wp- content/uploads/2013/03/epistemicdisobedience-2.pdf Stewart, K. (2017). Classrooms as ‘safe houses’? The ethical and emotional implications of digital storytelling in a university writing classroom. Critical studies in teaching and learning., 5(1), 85-102. doi https://doi.org/10.14426/cristal.v5i1.102 Stewart, K., & Gachago, D. (2016). Being human today: A digital storytelling pedagogy for transcontinental border crossing. British Journal of Educational Technology 47(3):528-542. doi: 10.1111/bjet.12450 Stewart, K. & Ivala, E. (2017). Silence, Voice, and “Other Languages”: Digital storytelling as a site of resistance and restoration in a South African teacher education classroom. British Journal of Educational Technology. doi: 10.1111/bjet.12540

    ×