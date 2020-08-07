STEYR F4HFE6135 Tier 4B (final) Engine Service Repair Manual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SERVICEMANUAL Engine NEF Tier 4 (final) SERVICE MANUAL NEF Tier 4B (final) Engine See the following page for engine model ...
SERVICE MANUAL F4DFE4131*B001 , F4DFE4131*B002 , F4DFE4132*B001 , F4DFE4132*B002 , F4DFE4133*B001 , F4DFE4133*B002 , F4DFE...
Contents INTRODUCTION Engine....................................................................................... 10 [10...
[55.014] Engine intake and exhaust system................................................. 55.7 [55.988] Selective Catalyt...
INTRODUCTION 47606132 25/08/2014 1
INTRODUCTION Foreword - Important notice regarding equipment servicing All repair and maintenance work listed in this manu...
INTRODUCTION Safety rules Personal safety This is the safety alert symbol. It is used to alert you to potential personal i...
INTRODUCTION Safety rules - Ecology and the environment Soil, air, and water are vital factors of agriculture and life in ...
INTRODUCTION Basic instructions - Shop and Assembly Shimming For each adjustment operation, select adjusting shims and mea...
INTRODUCTION Protecting the electronic/electrical system during charging or welding To avoid damage to the electronic/elec...
INTRODUCTION Basic instructions - Shop and assembly Shimming For each adjustment operation, select adjusting shims and mea...
INTRODUCTION Protecting the electronic and/or electrical systems during charging and welding To avoid damage to the electr...
SERVICE MANUAL Engine F4DFE4131*B001 , F4DFE4131*B002 , F4DFE4132*B001 , F4DFE4132*B002 , F4DFE4133*B001 , F4DFE4133*B002 ...
Contents Engine - 10 [10.001] Engine and crankcase ............................................................... 10.1 [1...
CONSUMABLES INDEX Consumable Reference PAGE Loctite® 5205 Engine block cover Front - Cleaning 10.2 / 9 Loctite® 5205 Engin...
Engine - 10 Engine and crankcase - 001 F4DFE4131*B001 , F4DFE4131*B002 , F4DFE4132*B001 , F4DFE4132*B002 , F4DFE4133*B001 ...
F4HFE613C*B001 , F4HFE613C*B002 , F4HFE613C*B004 , F4HFE613C*B006 , F4HFE613D*B001 , F4HFE613E*B001 , F4HFE613F*B001 , F4H...
Engine - Engine and crankcase Engine - General specification General specifications Engine type 4 Cylinders 6 Cylinders Cy...
Engine - Engine and crankcase Clearance data Cylinder block and crankshaft components Cylinder barrels 104.000 - 104.024 m...
Engine - Engine and crankcase Clearance data Cylinder head and components Valve guide bore 7.042 - 7.062 mm (0.277 - 0.278...
Engine - Engine and crankcase Engine - General specification F4DFE4131*B001 F4DFE4131*B002 F4DFE4132*B001 F4DFE4132*B002 F...
Engine - Engine and crankcase F4DECOMPLETE 1 The NEF F4DFE engines are turbocharged, four-stroke diesel engines with four ...
Engine - Engine and crankcase General specifications Engine type 4 Cylinders 6 Cylinder Cycle 4-stroke diesel Performance ...
Engine - Engine and crankcase Information about free play Components of the cylinder block and components of the crankshaf...
Engine - Engine and crankcase Information about free play Free play between the bearings and the crankpins 0.033 - 0.041 m...
Engine - Engine and crankcase Information about free play Top 15.924 - 15.954 mm (0.627 - 0.628 in) Mid 15.960 - 15.975 mm...
Engine - Engine and crankcase Engine - Dynamic description NHIL13ENG0290FA 1 The NEF F4HFA engines are characterized by fo...
Engine - Engine and crankcase Engine - Component localisation Location of main electrical components CRIL04D081G01 1 (1) C...
Engine - Engine and crankcase Engine - Dynamic description NHIL13ENG0291FA 1 The NEF F4DFE engines are characterized by fo...
Engine - Engine and crankcase Engine - Component localisation Location of main electrical components NHIL13ENG0294GA 1 (1)...
Engine - Engine and crankcase Engine - Service instruction Maintenance procedures WARNING Chemical hazard! When handling f...
Engine - Engine and crankcase Combustion system inspection The check must be executed both when the engine off and when it...
Engine - Engine and crankcase Inspection / replacement of blow-by filter The filter in subject has been developed and equi...
STEYR F4HFE6135 Tier 4B (final) Engine Service Repair Manual

This is the Highly Detailed factory service repair manual for theSTEYR F4HFE6135 TIER 4B (FINAL) ENGINE, this Service Manual has detailed illustrations as well as step by step instructions,It is 100 percents complete and intact. they are specifically written for the do-it-yourself-er as well as the experienced mechanic.STEYR F4HFE6135 TIER 4B (FINAL) ENGINE Service Repair Workshop Manual provides step-by-step instructions based on the complete dis-assembly of the machine. It is this level of detail, along with hundreds of photos and illustrations, that guide the reader through each service and repair procedure. Complete download comes in pdf format which can work under all PC based windows operating system and Mac also, All pages are printable. Using this repair manual is an inexpensive way to keep your vehicle working properly.

Service Repair Manual Covers:
INTRODUCTION
Engine
Engine and crankcase
Pan and covers
Valve drive and gears
Cylinder heads
Connecting rods and pistons
Crankshaft and flywheel
Balancer and damper
Pump drives
Lift pump and lines
Fuel filters
Fuel injection system
Turbocharger and lines
Intake and exhaust manifolds and muffler
Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) exhaust treatment
Engine cooling system
Fan and drive
Engine lubrication system
Oil cooler and lines
Electrical systems
Harnesses and connectors
Engine control system
Engine starting system
Alternator
Cold start aid
Fuel injection system
Engine intake and exhaust system
Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) electrical system
Engine cooling system
Engine oil system
Electronic modules
File Format: PDF
Compatible: All Versions of Windows & Mac
Language: English
Requirements: Adobe PDF Reader

NO waiting, Buy from responsible seller and get INSTANT DOWNLOAD, Without wasting your hard-owned money on uncertainty or surprise! All pages are is great to haveSTEYR F4HFE6135 TIER 4B (FINAL) ENGINE Service Repair Workshop Manual.

Thanks for visiting!

STEYR F4HFE6135 Tier 4B (final) Engine Service Repair Manual

  1. 1. SERVICEMANUAL Engine NEF Tier 4 (final) SERVICE MANUAL NEF Tier 4B (final) Engine See the following page for engine model numbers Copyright © 2014 CNH Industrial America LLC. All Rights Reserved. Part number 47606132 1st edition English August 2014 Part number 47606132
  2. 2. SERVICE MANUAL F4DFE4131*B001 , F4DFE4131*B002 , F4DFE4132*B001 , F4DFE4132*B002 , F4DFE4133*B001 , F4DFE4133*B002 , F4DFE4134*B001 , F4DFE4134*B002 , F4DFE413R*B001 , F4DFE413S*B001 , F4DFE413T*B001 , F4DFE413U*B001 , F4DFE6132*B001 , F4DFE613B*B001 , F4DFE613B*B002 , F4DFE613B*B003 , F4DFE613B*B005 , F4DFE613B*B006 , F4DFE613H*B001 , F4DFE613H*B002 , F4DFE613H*B003 , F4DFE613J*B001 , F4DFE613J*B002 , F4DFE613J*B003 , F4DFE613J*B005 , F4DFE613J*B006 , F4DFE613K*B001 , F4DFE613K*B002 , F4DFE613K*B003 , F4DFE613K*B004 , F4DFE613K*B006 , F4DFE613K*B007 , F4DFE613K*B008 , F4DFE613L*B001 , F4DFE613M*B001 , F4DFE613M*B002 , F4DFE613M*B003 , F4DFE613N*B001 , F4DFE613N*B002 , F4DFE613N*B003 , F4DFE613N*B005 , F4DFE613N*B006 , F4DFE613P*B001 , F4DFE613P*B002 , F4DFE613P*B003 , F4HFE413H*B001 , F4HFE413H*B002 , F4HFE413L*B001 , F4HFE413M*B001 , F4HFE413N*B001 , F4HFE413P*B001 , F4HFE413V*B001 , F4HFE413W*B001 , F4HFE413X*B001 , F4HFE413Y*B001 , F4HFE6133*B001 , F4HFE6135*B001 , F4HFE613A*B001 , F4HFE613A*B002 , F4HFE613B*B001 , F4HFE613B*B002 , F4HFE613B*B003 , F4HFE613B*B005 , F4HFE613B*B006 , F4HFE613C*B001 , F4HFE613C*B002 , F4HFE613C*B004 , F4HFE613C*B006 , F4HFE613D*B001 , F4HFE613E*B001 , F4HFE613F*B001 , F4HFE613F*B002 , F4HFE613F*B004 , F4HFE613G*B001 , F4HFE613G*B002 , F4HFE613H*B001 , F4HFE613H*B003 , F4HFE613J*B001 , F4HFE613J*B002 , F4HFE613J*B004 , F4HFE613J*B005 , F4HFE613K*B001 , F4HFE613K*B002 , F4HFE613R*B001 , F4HFE613R*B002 , F4HFE613R*B005 , F4HFE613R*B006 , F4HFE613S*B001 , F4HFE613S*B002 , F4HFE613S*B003 , F4HFE613S*B004 , F4HFE613T*B001 , F4HFE613T*B002 , F4HFE613T*B005 , F4HFE613T*B006 , F4HFE613U*B001 , F4HFE613U*B002 , F4HFE613W*B001 , F4HFE613W*B002 , F4HFE613W*B003 , F4HFE613W*B005 , F4HFE613W*B006 , F4HFE613X*B001 , F4HFE613Y*B001 , F4HFE613Y*B002 , F4HFE613Y*B003 , F4HFE613Z*B001 , F4HFE613Z*B002 47606132 25/08/2014 EN
  3. 3. Contents INTRODUCTION Engine....................................................................................... 10 [10.001] Engine and crankcase ............................................................. 10.1 [10.102] Pan and covers .................................................................... 10.2 [10.106] Valve drive and gears .............................................................. 10.3 [10.101] Cylinder heads ..................................................................... 10.4 [10.105] Connecting rods and pistons....................................................... 10.5 [10.103] Crankshaft and flywheel............................................................ 10.6 [10.110] Balancer and damper .............................................................. 10.7 [10.114] Pump drives ........................................................................ 10.8 [10.210] Lift pump and lines ................................................................. 10.9 [10.206] Fuel filters ........................................................................ 10.10 [10.218] Fuel injection system............................................................. 10.11 [10.250] Turbocharger and lines........................................................... 10.12 [10.254] Intake and exhaust manifolds and muffler ....................................... 10.13 [10.500] Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) exhaust treatment ......................... 10.14 [10.400] Engine cooling system ........................................................... 10.15 [10.414] Fan and drive .................................................................... 10.16 [10.304] Engine lubrication system........................................................ 10.17 [10.408] Oil cooler and lines............................................................... 10.18 Electrical systems....................................................................... 55 [55.100] Harnesses and connectors......................................................... 55.1 [55.015] Engine control system.............................................................. 55.2 [55.201] Engine starting system ............................................................. 55.3 [55.301] Alternator........................................................................... 55.4 [55.202] Cold start aid ....................................................................... 55.5 [55.010] Fuel injection system............................................................... 55.6 47606132 25/08/2014
  4. 4. [55.014] Engine intake and exhaust system................................................. 55.7 [55.988] Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) electrical system ............................ 55.8 [55.012] Engine cooling system ............................................................. 55.9 [55.013] Engine oil system ................................................................ 55.10 [55.640] Electronic modules ............................................................... 55.11 47606132 25/08/2014
  5. 5. INTRODUCTION 47606132 25/08/2014 1
  6. 6. INTRODUCTION Foreword - Important notice regarding equipment servicing All repair and maintenance work listed in this manual must be carried out only by qualified dealership personnel, strictly complying with the instructions given, and using, whenever possible, the special tools. Anyone who performs repair and maintenance operations without complying with the procedures provided herein shall be responsible for any subsequent damages. The manufacturer and all the organizations of its distribution chain, including - without limitation - national, regional, or local dealers, reject any responsibility for damages caused by parts and/or components not approved by the manu- facturer, including those used for the servicing or repair of the product manufactured or marketed by the manufacturer. In any case, no warranty is given or attributed on the product manufactured or marketed by the manufacturer in case of damages caused by parts and/or components not approved by the manufacturer. The manufacturer reserves the right to make improvements in design and changes in specifications at any time without notice and without incurring any obligation to install them on units previously sold. Specifications, descriptions, and illustrative material herein are as accurate as known at time of publication but are subject to change without notice. In case of questions, refer to your CNH Sales and Service Networks. 47606132 25/08/2014 3
  7. 7. INTRODUCTION Safety rules Personal safety This is the safety alert symbol. It is used to alert you to potential personal injury hazards. Obey all safety messages that follow this symbol to avoid possible death or injury. Throughout this manual you will find the signal words DANGER, WARNING, and CAUTION followed by special in- structions. These precautions are intended for the personal safety of you and those working with you. Read and understand all the safety messages in this manual before you operate or service the machine. DANGER indicates a hazardous situation that, if not avoided, will result in death or serious injury. WARNING indicates a hazardous situation that, if not avoided, could result in death or serious injury. CAUTION indicates a hazardous situation that, if not avoided, could result in minor or moderate injury. FAILURE TO FOLLOW DANGER, WARNING, AND CAUTION MESSAGES COULD RESULT IN DEATH OR SERIOUS INJURY. Machine safety NOTICE: Notice indicates a situation that, if not avoided, could result in machine or property damage. Throughout this manual you will find the signal word Notice followed by special instructions to prevent machine or property damage. The word Notice is used to address practices not related to personal safety. Information NOTE: Note indicates additional information that clarifies steps, procedures, or other information in this manual. Throughout this manual you will find the word Note followed by additional information about a step, procedure, or other information in the manual. The word Note is not intended to address personal safety or property damage. 47606132 25/08/2014 4
  8. 8. INTRODUCTION Safety rules - Ecology and the environment Soil, air, and water are vital factors of agriculture and life in general. When legislation does not yet rule the treatment of some of the substances required by advanced technology, sound judgment should govern the use and disposal of products of a chemical and petrochemical nature. NOTE: The following are recommendations that may be of assistance: • Become acquainted with and ensure that you understand the relative legislation applicable to your country. • Where no legislation exists, obtain information from suppliers of oils, filters, batteries, fuels, antifreeze, cleaning agents, etc., with regard to their effect on man and nature and how to safely store, use, and dispose of these substances. • Agricultural consultants will, in many cases, be able to help you as well. Helpful hints • Avoid filling tanks using cans or inappropriate pressurized fuel delivery systems that may cause considerable spillage. • In general, avoid skin contact with all fuels, oils, acids, solvents, etc. Most of them contain substances that may be harmful to your health. • Modern oils contain additives. Do not burn contaminated fuels and or waste oils in ordinary heating systems. • Avoid spillage when draining off used engine coolant mixtures, engine, gearbox and hydraulic oils, brake fluids, etc. Do not mix drained brake fluids or fuels with lubricants. Store them safely until they can be disposed of in a proper way to comply with local legislation and available resources. • Do not allow coolant mixtures to get into the soil Collect and dispose of coolant mixtures properly. • Do not open the air-conditioning system yourself. It contains gases that should not be released into the atmosphere. Your CNH dealer or air conditioning specialist has a special extractor for this purpose and will have to recharge the system properly. • Repair any leaks or defects in the engine cooling or hydraulic system immediately. • Do not increase the pressure in a pressurized circuit as this may lead to a component failure. • Protect hoses during welding as penetrating weld splatter may burn a hole or weaken them, allowing the loss of oils, coolant, etc. 47606132 25/08/2014 5
  9. 9. INTRODUCTION Basic instructions - Shop and Assembly Shimming For each adjustment operation, select adjusting shims and measure individually using a micrometer, then add up the recorded values. Do not rely on measuring the entire shimming set, which may be incorrect, or the rated value indicated on each shim. Rotating shaft seals For correct rotating shaft seal installation, proceed as follows: • before assembly, allow the seal to soak in the oil it will be sealing for at least thirty minutes. • thoroughly clean the shaft and check that the working surface on the shaft is not damaged. • position the sealing lip facing the fluid; with hydrodynamic lips, take into consideration the shaft rotation direction and position the grooves so that they will deviate the fluid towards the inner side of the seal. • coat the sealing lip with a thin layer of lubricant (use oil rather than grease) and fill the gap between the sealing lip and the dust lip on double lip seals with grease. • insert the seal in its seat and press down using a flat punch or seal installation tool. Do not tap the seal with a hammer or mallet. • whilst inserting the seal, check that it is perpendicular to the seat; once settled, make sure that it makes contact with the thrust element, if required. • to prevent damaging the seal lip on the shaft, position a protective guard during installation operations. O-Ring seals Lubricate the O-RING seals before inserting them in the seats, this will prevent them from overturning and twisting, which would jeopardise sealing efficiency. Sealing compounds Apply one of the following sealing compounds on the mating surfaces when specified: SILMATE® RTV1473, or LOCTITE® RTV 598™ or LOCTITE® INSTANT GASKET 587™ BLUE. Before applying the sealing compound, prepare the surfaces as directed on product container or as follows: • remove any incrustations using a metal brush. • thoroughly de-grease the surfaces using a locally approved cleaning agent such as safety solvent or brake parts cleaner. Spare parts Only use "CNH Original Parts" or " CNH Parts". Only genuine spare parts guarantee the same quality, duration and safety as original parts, as they are the same parts that are assembled during standard production. Only "CNH Original Parts" or " CNH Parts" can offer this guarantee. When ordering spare parts, always provide the following information: • machine model (commercial name) and serial number • part number of the ordered part, which can be found in the "Microfiches" or the "Service Parts Catalogue", used for order processing 47606132 25/08/2014 14
  10. 10. INTRODUCTION Protecting the electronic/electrical system during charging or welding To avoid damage to the electronic/electrical systems, always observe the following: 1. Never make or break any of the charging circuit connections, including the battery connections, when the engine is running. 2. Never short any of the charging components to ground. 3. Always disconnect the ground cable from the battery before arc welding on the combine or on any header attached to the combine. • position the welder ground clamp as close to the welding area as possible • if welding in close proximity to a computer module, then the module should be removed from the combine • never allow welding cables to lay on, near or across any electrical wiring or electronic component while welding is in progress 4. Always disconnect the negative cable from the battery when charging the battery in the combine with a battery charger. NOTICE: If welding must be performed on the unit, either the combine or the header (if it is attached), the battery ground cable must be disconnected from the combine battery. The electronic monitoring system and charging system will be damaged if this is not done. Remove the battery ground cable. Reconnect the cable when welding is completed. WARNING Battery acid causes burns. Batteries contain sulfuric acid. Avoid contact with skin, eyes or clothing. Antidote (external): Flush with water. Antidote (eyes): flush with water for 15 minutes and seek medical attention immediately. Antidote (internal): Drink large quantities of water or milk. Do not induce vomiting. Seek medical attention immediately. Failure to comply could result in death or serious injury. W0111A Tools The tools that CNH suggests and illustrate in this manual have been: • specifically researched and designed for use with CNH machines • essential for reliable repair operations • accurately built and rigorously tested so as to offer efficient and long-lasting operation By using these tools, repair personnel will benefit from: • operating in optimal technical conditions • obtaining the best results • saving time and effort • working in safe conditions NOTE: The terms "front", "rear", "right-hand" and "left-hand" (when referred to different parts) are determined from the rear, facing in the direction of travel of the machine during operation. 47606132 25/08/2014 15
  11. 11. INTRODUCTION Basic instructions - Shop and assembly Shimming For each adjustment operation, select adjusting shims and measure the adjusting shims individually using a microm- eter, then add up the recorded values. Do not rely on measuring the entire shimming set, which may be incorrect, or the rated value shown on each shim. Rotating shaft seals For correct rotating shaft seal installation, proceed as follows: 1. Before assembly, allow the seal to soak in the oil it will be sealing for at least thirty minutes. 2. Thoroughly clean the shaft and check that the working surface on the shaft is not damaged. 3. Position the sealing lip facing the fluid. NOTE: With hydrodynamic lips, take into consideration the shaft rotation direction and position the grooves so that they will move the fluid towards the inner side of the seal. 4. Coat the sealing lip with a thin layer of lubricant (use oil rather than grease). Fill the gap between the sealing lip and the dust lip on double lip seals with grease. 5. Insert the seal in its seat and press down using a flat punch or seal installation tool. Do not tap the seal with a hammer or mallet. 6. While you insert the seal, check that the seal is perpendicular to the seat. When the seal settles, make sure that the seal makes contact with the thrust element, if required. 7. To prevent damage to the seal lip on the shaft, position a protective guard during installation operations. O-ring seals Lubricate the O-ring seals before you insert them in the seats. This will prevent the O-ring seals from overturning and twisting, which would jeopardize sealing efficiency. Sealing compounds Apply a sealing compound on the mating surfaces when specified by the procedure. Before you apply the sealing compound, prepare the surfaces as directed by the product container. Spare parts Only use CNH Original Parts or CNH Original Parts. Only genuine spare parts guarantee the same quality, duration, and safety as original parts, as they are the same parts that are assembled during standard production. Only CNH Original Parts or CNH Original Parts can offer this guarantee. When ordering spare parts, always provide the following information: • Machine model (commercial name) and Product Identification Number (PIN) • Part number of the ordered part, which can be found in the parts catalog 47606132 25/08/2014 16
  12. 12. INTRODUCTION Protecting the electronic and/or electrical systems during charging and welding To avoid damage to the electronic and/or electrical systems, always observe the following practices: 1. Never make or break any of the charging circuit connections when the engine is running, including the battery connections. 2. Never short any of the charging components to ground. 3. Always disconnect the ground cable from the battery before arc welding on the machine or on any machine attachment. • Position the welder ground clamp as close to the welding area as possible. • If you weld in close proximity to a computer module, then you should remove the module from the machine. • Never allow welding cables to lie on, near, or across any electrical wiring or electronic component while you weld. 4. Always disconnect the negative cable from the battery when charging the battery in the machine with a battery charger. NOTICE: If you must weld on the unit, you must disconnect the battery ground cable from the machine battery. The electronic monitoring system and charging system will be damaged if this is not done. 5. Remove the battery ground cable. Reconnect the cable when you complete welding. WARNING Battery acid causes burns. Batteries contain sulfuric acid. Avoid contact with skin, eyes or clothing. Antidote (external): Flush with water. Antidote (eyes): flush with water for 15 minutes and seek medical attention immediately. Antidote (internal): Drink large quantities of water or milk. Do not induce vomiting. Seek medical attention immediately. Failure to comply could result in death or serious injury. W0111A Special tools The special tools that CNH suggests and illustrate in this manual have been specifically researched and designed for use with CNH machines. The special tools are essential for reliable repair operations. The special tools are accurately built and rigorously tested to offer efficient and long-lasting operation. By using these tools, repair personnel will benefit from: • Operating in optimal technical conditions • Obtaining the best results • Saving time and effort • Working in safe conditions 47606132 25/08/2014 17
  13. 13. SERVICE MANUAL Engine F4DFE4131*B001 , F4DFE4131*B002 , F4DFE4132*B001 , F4DFE4132*B002 , F4DFE4133*B001 , F4DFE4133*B002 , F4DFE4134*B001 , F4DFE4134*B002 , F4DFE413R*B001 , F4DFE413S*B001 , F4DFE413T*B001 , F4DFE413U*B001 , F4DFE6132*B001 , F4DFE613B*B001 , F4DFE613B*B002 , F4DFE613B*B003 , F4DFE613B*B005 , F4DFE613B*B006 , F4DFE613H*B001 , F4DFE613H*B002 , F4DFE613H*B003 , F4DFE613J*B001 , F4DFE613J*B002 , F4DFE613J*B003 , F4DFE613J*B005 , F4DFE613J*B006 , F4DFE613K*B001 , F4DFE613K*B002 , F4DFE613K*B003 , F4DFE613K*B004 , F4DFE613K*B006 , F4DFE613K*B007 , F4DFE613K*B008 , F4DFE613L*B001 , F4DFE613M*B001 , F4DFE613M*B002 , F4DFE613M*B003 , F4DFE613N*B001 , F4DFE613N*B002 , F4DFE613N*B003 , F4DFE613N*B005 , F4DFE613N*B006 , F4DFE613P*B001 , F4DFE613P*B002 , F4DFE613P*B003 , F4HFE413H*B001 , F4HFE413H*B002 , F4HFE413L*B001 , F4HFE413M*B001 , F4HFE413N*B001 , F4HFE413P*B001 , F4HFE413V*B001 , F4HFE413W*B001 , F4HFE413X*B001 , F4HFE413Y*B001 , F4HFE6133*B001 , F4HFE6135*B001 , F4HFE613A*B001 , F4HFE613A*B002 , F4HFE613B*B001 , F4HFE613B*B002 , F4HFE613B*B003 , F4HFE613B*B005 , F4HFE613B*B006 , F4HFE613C*B001 , F4HFE613C*B002 , F4HFE613C*B004 , F4HFE613C*B006 , F4HFE613D*B001 , F4HFE613E*B001 , F4HFE613F*B001 , F4HFE613F*B002 , F4HFE613F*B004 , F4HFE613G*B001 , F4HFE613G*B002 , F4HFE613H*B001 , F4HFE613H*B003 , F4HFE613J*B001 , F4HFE613J*B002 , F4HFE613J*B004 , F4HFE613J*B005 , F4HFE613K*B001 , F4HFE613K*B002 , F4HFE613R*B001 , F4HFE613R*B002 , F4HFE613R*B005 , F4HFE613R*B006 , F4HFE613S*B001 , F4HFE613S*B002 , F4HFE613S*B003 , F4HFE613S*B004 , F4HFE613T*B001 , F4HFE613T*B002 , F4HFE613T*B005 , F4HFE613T*B006 , F4HFE613U*B001 , F4HFE613U*B002 , F4HFE613W*B001 , F4HFE613W*B002 , F4HFE613W*B003 , F4HFE613W*B005 , F4HFE613W*B006 , F4HFE613X*B001 , F4HFE613Y*B001 , F4HFE613Y*B002 , F4HFE613Y*B003 , F4HFE613Z*B001 , F4HFE613Z*B002 47606132 25/08/2014 10
  14. 14. Contents Engine - 10 [10.001] Engine and crankcase ............................................................... 10.1 [10.102] Pan and covers ...................................................................... 10.2 [10.106] Valve drive and gears ................................................................ 10.3 [10.101] Cylinder heads ....................................................................... 10.4 [10.105] Connecting rods and pistons......................................................... 10.5 [10.103] Crankshaft and flywheel.............................................................. 10.6 [10.110] Balancer and damper ................................................................ 10.7 [10.114] Pump drives .......................................................................... 10.8 [10.210] Lift pump and lines ................................................................... 10.9 [10.206] Fuel filters .......................................................................... 10.10 [10.218] Fuel injection system............................................................... 10.11 [10.250] Turbocharger and lines............................................................. 10.12 [10.254] Intake and exhaust manifolds and muffler ......................................... 10.13 [10.500] Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) exhaust treatment ........................... 10.14 [10.400] Engine cooling system ............................................................. 10.15 [10.414] Fan and drive ...................................................................... 10.16 [10.304] Engine lubrication system.......................................................... 10.17 [10.408] Oil cooler and lines................................................................. 10.18 47606132 25/08/2014 10
  15. 15. CONSUMABLES INDEX Consumable Reference PAGE Loctite® 5205 Engine block cover Front - Cleaning 10.2 / 9 Loctite® 5205 Engine block cover Rear - Cleaning 10.2 / 14 Loctite® 518™ Gasket Eliminator® Engine block cover Rear - Cleaning 10.2 / 17 Loctite® 5205 Timing gear housing - Cleaning 10.2 / 20 Loctite® 5205 Timing gear housing - Cleaning 10.2 / 23 Molykote® G-N Metal assembly paste Cylinder head - Install 10.4 / 11 47606132 25/08/2014 10
  16. 16. Engine - 10 Engine and crankcase - 001 F4DFE4131*B001 , F4DFE4131*B002 , F4DFE4132*B001 , F4DFE4132*B002 , F4DFE4133*B001 , F4DFE4133*B002 , F4DFE4134*B001 , F4DFE4134*B002 , F4DFE413R*B001 , F4DFE413S*B001 , F4DFE413T*B001 , F4DFE413U*B001 , F4DFE6132*B001 , F4DFE613B*B001 , F4DFE613B*B002 , F4DFE613B*B003 , F4DFE613B*B005 , F4DFE613B*B006 , F4DFE613H*B001 , F4DFE613H*B002 , F4DFE613H*B003 , F4DFE613J*B001 , F4DFE613J*B002 , F4DFE613J*B003 , F4DFE613J*B005 , F4DFE613J*B006 , F4DFE613K*B001 , F4DFE613K*B002 , F4DFE613K*B003 , F4DFE613K*B004 , F4DFE613K*B006 , F4DFE613K*B007 , F4DFE613K*B008 , F4DFE613L*B001 , F4DFE613M*B001 , F4DFE613M*B002 , F4DFE613M*B003 , F4DFE613N*B001 , F4DFE613N*B002 , F4DFE613N*B003 , F4DFE613N*B005 , F4DFE613N*B006 , F4DFE613P*B001 , F4DFE613P*B002 , F4DFE613P*B003 , F4HFE413H*B001 , F4HFE413H*B002 , F4HFE413L*B001 , F4HFE413M*B001 , F4HFE413N*B001 , F4HFE413P*B001 , F4HFE413V*B001 , F4HFE413W*B001 , F4HFE413X*B001 , F4HFE413Y*B001 , F4HFE6133*B001 , F4HFE6135*B001 , F4HFE613A*B001 , F4HFE613A*B002 , F4HFE613B*B001 , F4HFE613B*B002 , F4HFE613B*B003 , F4HFE613B*B005 , F4HFE613B*B006 , 47606132 25/08/2014 10.1 [10.001] / 1
  17. 17. F4HFE613C*B001 , F4HFE613C*B002 , F4HFE613C*B004 , F4HFE613C*B006 , F4HFE613D*B001 , F4HFE613E*B001 , F4HFE613F*B001 , F4HFE613F*B002 , F4HFE613F*B004 , F4HFE613G*B001 , F4HFE613G*B002 , F4HFE613H*B001 , F4HFE613H*B003 , F4HFE613J*B001 , F4HFE613J*B002 , F4HFE613J*B004 , F4HFE613J*B005 , F4HFE613K*B001 , F4HFE613K*B002 , F4HFE613R*B001 , F4HFE613R*B002 , F4HFE613R*B005 , F4HFE613R*B006 , F4HFE613S*B001 , F4HFE613S*B002 , F4HFE613S*B003 , F4HFE613S*B004 , F4HFE613T*B001 , F4HFE613T*B002 , F4HFE613T*B005 , F4HFE613T*B006 , F4HFE613U*B001 , F4HFE613U*B002 , F4HFE613W*B001 , F4HFE613W*B002 , F4HFE613W*B003 , F4HFE613W*B005 , F4HFE613W*B006 , F4HFE613X*B001 , F4HFE613Y*B001 , F4HFE613Y*B002 , F4HFE613Y*B003 , F4HFE613Z*B001 , F4HFE613Z*B002 47606132 25/08/2014 10.1 [10.001] / 1
  18. 18. Engine - Engine and crankcase Engine - General specification General specifications Engine type 4 Cylinders 6 Cylinders Cycle Four-Stroke diesel engine Power Turbocharged with intercooler Injection Direct Number of cylinders 4 6 Bore 104 mm (4 in) Stroke 132 mm (5 in) Total displacement 4485 cm³ 6728 cm³ Timing Start before T.D.C. 18.5 ° End after B.D.C. 29.5 ° Start before B.D.C. 67 ° End after T.D.C. 35 ° Valve clearance Intake 0.20 - 0.30 mm (0.008 - 0.012 in) Exhaust 0.45 - 0.55 mm (0.018 - 0.022 in) Fuel feed Injection type Bosch high pressure common rail Control EDC17 CV41 Injector CRIN 2 Nozzle type DLLA Injection sequence 1-3-4-2 1-5-3-6-2-4 Injection pressure 250 - 1600 bar (3625 - 23200 psi) Aspiration Turbocharging Intercooled Turbocharger type Honeywell GT25 Holset HX35 Lubrication Oil pressure @ low idle 0.7 bar (10 psi) Oil pressure @ fast idle 3.5 bar (51 psi) Oil pan capacity 15 l (15.85 US qt) Oil filter capacity 1 l (1.06 US qt) Cooling Water pump Belt driven Thermostat 79 - 83 °C (174 - 181 °F) 47606132 25/08/2014 10.1 [10.001] / 3
  19. 19. Engine - Engine and crankcase Clearance data Cylinder block and crankshaft components Cylinder barrels 104.000 - 104.024 mm (4.094 - 4.095 in) Oversize 0.4 mm (0.016 in) Pistons 103.739 - 103.757 mm (4.084 - 4.085 in) (*) Skirt height 49.5 mm (1.949 in) (*) Pin housing 38.010 - 38.016 mm (1.496 - 1.497 in) Piston (oversize) 0.4 mm (0.016 in) Protrusion 0.28 - 0.52 mm (0.011 - 0.020 in) Pin 37.994 - 38.000 mm (1.496 - 1.496 in) Piston pin - Pin housing 0.01 - 0.022 mm (0.0004 - 0.001 in) Piston ring landings Combustion 2.705 - 2.735 mm (0.106 - 0.108 in) Intermediate 2.420 - 2.440 mm (0.095 - 0.096 in) (*) Oil control 4.030 - 4.050 mm (0.159 - 0.159 in) Piston rings Combustion 2.560 - 2.605 mm (0.101 - 0.103 in) Intermediate 2.350 - 2.380 mm (0.093 - 0.094 in) Oil control 3.970 - 3.990 mm (0.156 - 0.157 in) Piston ring and ring landing clearance Combustion 0.100 - 0.175 mm (0.004 - 0.007 in) Intermediate 0.060 - 0.110 mm (0.002 - 0.004 in) / 0.040 - 0.090 mm (0.002 - 0.004 in) (*) Oil control 0.040 - 0.080 mm (0.002 - 0.003 in) Piston ring end gap Combustion 0.30 - 0.40 mm (0.012 - 0.016 in) Intermediate 0.60 - 0.80 mm (0.024 - 0.031 in) Oil control 0.30 - 0.55 mm (0.012 - 0.022 in) Connecting rod Small end housing 40.987 - 41.013 mm (1.614 - 1.615 in) Big end housing 72.987 - 73.013 mm (2.874 - 2.875 in) Small end bushing inside diameter 38.019 - 38.033 mm (1.497 - 1.497 in) Big end bearing shell thickness 1.955 - 1.968 mm (0.077 - 0.077 in) Piston pin and bushing clearance 0.019 - 0.039 mm (0.001 - 0.002 in) Oversize big end bearing shells 0.250 mm (0.010 in) ; 0.500 mm (0.020 in) Crankshaft Main journals 82.99 - 83.01 mm (3.267 - 3.268 in) Crankpins 68.987 - 69.013 mm (2.716 - 2.717 in) Main bearing shell thickness 2.456 - 2.464 mm (0.097 - 0.098 in) Big end bearing shell thickness 1.955 - 1.968 mm (0.077 - 0.078 in) Main bearing bore No. 1,5 / 1,7 87.982 - 88.008 mm (3.464 - 3.465 in) No. 2,3,4 / 2,3,4,5,6 87.977 - 88.013 mm (3.464 - 3.465 in) Bearing shell and journal clearance No. 1,5 / 1,7 0.041 - 0.119 mm (0.002 - 0.005 in) No. 2,3,4 / 2,3,4,5,6 0.041 - 0.103 mm (0.002 - 0.004 in) Bearing shell and crankpin clearance 0.033 - 0.041 mm (0.001 - 0.002 in) Thrust journal 37.475 - 37.545 mm (1.475 - 1.478 in) Thrust bearing bore 32.180 - 32.280 mm (1.267 - 1.271 in) Thrust bearing 37.28 - 37.38 mm (1.468 - 1.472 in) Crankshaft end play 0.095 - 0.265 mm (0.004 - 0.010 in) 47606132 25/08/2014 10.1 [10.001] / 4
  20. 20. Engine - Engine and crankcase Clearance data Cylinder head and components Valve guide bore 7.042 - 7.062 mm (0.277 - 0.278 in) Intake valves Stem diameter 6.970 - 6.990 mm (0.274 - 0.275 in) Face angle 59.75 - 60.25 ° Exhaust valves Stem diameter 6.970 - 6.990 mm (0.274 - 0.275 in) Face angle 44.75 - 44.25 ° Valve stem and guide clearance 0.052 - 0.092 mm (0.002 - 0.004 in) Valve seat bore Intake 34.837 - 34.863 mm (1.372 - 1.373 in) Exhaust 34.837 - 34.863 mm (1.372 - 1.373 in) Valve seat outside diameter: Intake 34.917 - 34.931 mm (1.375 - 1.375 in) Exhaust 34.917 - 34.931 mm (1.375 - 1.375 in) Valve seat angle Intake 60 ° Exhaust 45 ° Valve sink Intake 0.59 - 1.11 mm (0.023 - 0.044 in) Exhaust 0.96 - 1.48 mm (0.038 - 0.058 in) Interference between valve seat and cylinder head Intake 0.054 - 0.094 mm (0.002 - 0.004 in) Exhaust 0.054 - 0.094 mm (0.002 - 0.004 in) Valve spring height Free 47.75 mm (1.880 in) Under a load equal to: 330.8 - 348.8 N (74.4 - 78.4 lb) 35.33 mm (1.391 in) Under a load equal to: 702 - 780 N (157.8 - 175.4 lb) 25.2 mm (0.992 in) Camshaft bore No.1 (flywheel side) 59.222 - 59.248 mm (2.332 - 2.333 in) No. 2,3,4,5 / 2,3,4,5,6,7 54.089 - 54.139 mm (2.129 - 2.131 in) Camshaft journals 1-5 / 1-7 53.995 - 54.045 mm (2.126 - 2.128 in) Bushing inside diameter 54.083 - 54.147 mm (2.129 - 2.132 in) Bushing and journal clearance 0.038 - 0.162 mm (0.001 - 0.006 in) Cam lift Intake 7.582 mm (0.299 in) Exhaust 6.045 mm (0.238 in) Tappet bore 16.000 - 16.030 mm (0.630 - 0.631 in) Tappet outside diameter Top 15.924 - 15.954 mm (0.627 - 0.628 in) Middle 15.960 - 15.975 mm (0.628 - 0.629 in) Bottom 15.924 - 15.954 mm (0.627 - 0.628 in) Tappets and bore clearance 0.025 - 0.070 mm (0.001 - 0.003 in) Rocker shaft 21.965 - 21.977 mm (0.865 - 0.865 in) Rockers 22.001 - 22.027 mm (0.866 - 0.867 in) Rockers and shaft clearance 0.024 - 0.162 mm (0.001 - 0.006 in) 47606132 25/08/2014 10.1 [10.001] / 5
  21. 21. Engine - Engine and crankcase Engine - General specification F4DFE4131*B001 F4DFE4131*B002 F4DFE4132*B001 F4DFE4132*B002 F4DFE4133*B001 F4DFE4133*B002 F4DFE4134*B001 F4DFE4134*B002 F4DFE413R*B001 F4DFE413S*B001 F4DFE413T*B001 F4DFE413U*B001 F4DFE6132*B001 F4DFE613B*B001 F4DFE613B*B002 F4DFE613B*B003 F4DFE613B*B005 F4DFE613B*B006 F4DFE613H*B001 F4DFE613H*B002 F4DFE613H*B003 F4DFE613J*B001 F4DFE613J*B002 F4DFE613J*B003 F4DFE613J*B005 F4DFE613J*B006 F4DFE613K*B001 F4DFE613K*B002 F4DFE613K*B003 F4DFE613K*B004 F4DFE613K*B006 F4DFE613K*B007 F4DFE613K*B008 F4DFE613L*B001 F4DFE613M*B001 F4DFE613M*B002 F4DFE613M*B003 F4DFE613N*B001 F4DFE613N*B002 F4DFE613N*B003 F4DFE613N*B005 F4DFE613N*B006 F4DFE613P*B001 F4DFE613P*B002 F4DFE613P*B003 47606132 25/08/2014 10.1 [10.001] / 6
  22. 22. Engine - Engine and crankcase F4DECOMPLETE 1 The NEF F4DFE engines are turbocharged, four-stroke diesel engines with four or six cylinders and with four valves per cylinder. The NEF F4DFE engines have high-pressure fuel injection (common rail system). The control of the NEF F4DFE engines is fully electronic in order to optimize the working process. The control of the NEF F4DFE engines also takes into account the operating characteristics, the limitation of emissions and the fuel consumption as far as possible. NOTE: Data, performance information and power are only valid if the configuration fully matches the installation guide- lines that FPT (Fiat Powertrain Technologies) provided. Furthermore, after an overhaul, the use of the device must correspond to the originally specified power and engine speed for the engine. 47606132 25/08/2014 10.1 [10.001] / 7
  23. 23. Engine - Engine and crankcase General specifications Engine type 4 Cylinders 6 Cylinder Cycle 4-stroke diesel Performance Turbocharger with intercooler Cycle Direct injection type Number of cylinders 4 6 Bore 104 mm (4 in) Stroke 132 mm (5 in) Total displacement 4485 cm³ 6728 cm³ Settings for the engine control times Start before T.D.C. 18.5 ° End after B.D.C. 29.5 ° Start after B.D.C. 67 ° End after T.D.C. 35 ° Valve clearance intake 0.20 - 0.30 mm (0.008 - 0.012 in) Exhaust 0.45 - 0.55 mm (0.018 - 0.022 in) Fuel feed Injection type Bosch high-pressure common rail Aux. EDC7 UC31 Injector CRIN 2 Injection nozzle type DLLA Injection order: 1-3-4-2 1-5-3-6-2-4 Injector pressure 250 - 1600 bar (3625 - 23200 psi) Naturally Turbocharger With intercooler Turbocharger type Honeywell GT25 Holset HX35 Lubrication Oil pressure at low idle 0.7 bar (10 psi) Oil pressure at high idle 3.5 bar (51 psi) Oil pan capacity 15 l (15.85 US qt) Oil filter capacity 1 l (1.06 US qt) Cooling System Water pump Belt Driven Thermo stat 79 - 83 °C (174 - 181 °F) 47606132 25/08/2014 10.1 [10.001] / 8
  24. 24. Engine - Engine and crankcase Information about free play Components of the cylinder block and components of the crankshaft Cylinder Barrels 104.000 - 104.024 mm (4.094 - 4.095 in) Oversize 0.4 mm (0.016 in) piston 103.739 - 103.757 mm (4.084 - 4.085 in) Apron height 49.5 mm (1.949 in) Connector housing 38.010 - 38.016 mm (1.496 - 1.497 in) Piston (oversize) 0.4 mm (0.016 in) Protrusion 0.28 - 0.52 mm (0.011 - 0.020 in) Piston pin 37.994 - 38.000 mm (1.496 - 1.496 in) Piston pin – piston pin housing 0.01 - 0.022 mm (0.0004 - 0.001 in) Piston ring landings Top ring 2.705 - 2.735 mm (0.106 - 0.108 in) Mid 2.420 - 2.440 mm (0.095 - 0.096 in) Strippers 4.030 - 4.050 mm (0.159 - 0.159 in) Piston Rings Top ring 2.560 - 2.605 mm (0.101 - 0.103 in) Mid 2.350 - 2.380 mm (0.093 - 0.094 in) Strippers 3.970 - 3.990 mm (0.156 - 0.157 in) Clearance between the piston ring and the ring grooves Top ring 0.100 - 0.175 mm (0.004 - 0.007 in) Mid 0.040 - 0.090 mm (0.002 - 0.004 in) Strippers 0.040 - 0.080 mm (0.002 - 0.003 in) End Gap Top ring 0.30 - 0.40 mm (0.012 - 0.016 in) Mid 0.60 - 0.80 mm (0.024 - 0.031 in) Strippers 0.30 - 0.55 mm (0.012 - 0.022 in) Connecting Rods Housing of the small end of the connecting rod 40.987 - 41.013 mm (1.614 - 1.615 in) Housing of the big end of the connecting rod 72.987 - 73.013 mm (2.874 - 2.875 in) Internal diameter of the bushing of the small end of the connecting rod 38.019 - 38.033 mm (1.497 - 1.497 in) Thickness of the rod bearing cup 1.955 - 1.968 mm (0.077 - 0.077 in) Free play between the piston pin and the piston bushing 0.019 - 0.039 mm (0.001 - 0.002 in) Oversize dimension of the rod bearing cup 0.250 mm (0.010 in); 0.500 mm (0.020 in) Crankshaft Main Journals 82.99 - 83.01 mm (3.267 - 3.268 in) Crankpins 68.987 - 69.013 mm (2.716 - 2.717 in) Thickness of the main bearing cup 2.456 - 2.464 mm (0.097 - 0.098 in) Thickness of the rod bearing cup 1.955 - 1.968 mm (0.077 - 0.078 in) Main bearing bore Decal No. 1,5 / 1,7 87.982 - 88.008 mm (3.464 - 3.465 in) Decal No. 2,3,4 / 2,3,4,5,6 87.977 - 88.013 mm (3.464 - 3.465 in) Free play between the bearings and the journals Decal No. 1,5 / 1,7 0.041 - 0.119 mm (0.002 - 0.005 in) Decal No. 2,3,4 / 2,3,4,5,6 0.041 - 0.103 mm (0.002 - 0.004 in) 47606132 25/08/2014 10.1 [10.001] / 9
  25. 25. Engine - Engine and crankcase Information about free play Free play between the bearings and the crankpins 0.033 - 0.041 mm (0.001 - 0.002 in) Main Journals 37.475 - 37.545 mm (1.475 - 1.478 in) Main bearing bore 32.180 - 32.280 mm (1.267 - 1.271 in) Main bearings on the start-up side 37.28 - 37.38 mm (1.468 - 1.472 in) Crankshaft end play 0.095 - 0.265 mm (0.004 - 0.010 in) Cylinder head and components Valve guide bore 7.042 - 7.062 mm (0.277 - 0.278 in) Intake valves Valve stem diameter 6.970 - 6.990 mm (0.274 - 0.275 in) Seat angle 59.75 - 60.25 ° Exhaust valves Valve stem diameter 6.970 - 6.990 mm (0.274 - 0.275 in) Seat angle 44.75 - 44.25 ° Free play between the valve stem and the valve seat 0.052 - 0.092 mm (0.002 - 0.004 in) Valve seat bore intake 34.837 - 34.863 mm (1.372 - 1.373 in) Exhaust 34.837 - 34.863 mm (1.372 - 1.373 in) External diameter of the valve seat: intake 34.917 - 34.931 mm (1.375 - 1.375 in) Exhaust 34.917 - 34.931 mm (1.375 - 1.375 in) Valve seat angle intake 60 ° Exhaust 45 ° Recessing of valve intake 0.59 - 1.11 mm (0.023 - 0.044 in) Exhaust 0.96 - 1.48 mm (0.038 - 0.058 in) Clearance between the valve seat ring and the cylinder head intake 0.054 - 0.094 mm (0.002 - 0.004 in) Exhaust 0.054 - 0.094 mm (0.002 - 0.004 in) Valve spring length With the spring free 47.75 mm (1.880 in) Under a preload of: 330.8 - 348.8 N (74.4 - 78.4 lb) 35.33 mm (1.391 in) Under a preload of: 702 - 780 N (157.8 - 175.4 lb) 25.2 mm (0.992 in) Camshaft bore Number 1 (flywheel side) 59.222 - 59.248 mm (2.332 - 2.333 in) Decal No. 2,3,4,5 / 2,3,4,5,6,7 54.089 - 54.139 mm (2.129 - 2.131 in) Camshaft journals 1-5 / 1-7 53.995 - 54.045 mm (2.126 - 2.128 in) Internal diameter of the bearing bushing 54.083 - 54.147 mm (2.129 - 2.132 in) Free play between the bushing and the bearing 0.038 - 0.162 mm (0.001 - 0.006 in) Cam Lift intake 7.582 mm (0.299 in) Exhaust 6.045 mm (0.238 in) Tappet bore 16.000 - 16.030 mm (0.630 - 0.631 in) External diameter of the plunger 47606132 25/08/2014 10.1 [10.001] / 10
  26. 26. Engine - Engine and crankcase Information about free play Top 15.924 - 15.954 mm (0.627 - 0.628 in) Mid 15.960 - 15.975 mm (0.628 - 0.629 in) Bottom 15.924 - 15.954 mm (0.627 - 0.628 in) Free play between the plunger and the bore 0.025 - 0.070 mm (0.001 - 0.003 in) Rocker shaft 21.965 - 21.977 mm (0.865 - 0.865 in) Rockers 22.001 - 22.027 mm (0.866 - 0.867 in) Clearance between rocker arm and shaft 0.024 - 0.162 mm (0.001 - 0.006 in) 47606132 25/08/2014 10.1 [10.001] / 11
  27. 27. Engine - Engine and crankcase Engine - Dynamic description NHIL13ENG0290FA 1 The NEF F4HFA engines are characterized by four stroke diesel cycles turbocharged with 4 or 6 cylinders and 4 valves per cylinder. They have high pressure injection fueling (common rail) and are entirely electronically driven in order to optimize the working process in accordance to the operation, limiting pollution emissions and consumption as much as possible. NOTE: Data, features and performance are valid only if the setter fully complies with all the installation prescriptions provided by Fiat Power Train (FPT). Furthermore, the use of the unit after overhaul should conform to the original specified power and engine RPM for which the engine has been designed. 47606132 25/08/2014 10.1 [10.001] / 12
  28. 28. Engine - Engine and crankcase Engine - Component localisation Location of main electrical components CRIL04D081G01 1 (1) Coolant temperature sensor (8) Fuel temperature sensor (2) Electro injector (9) EDC17 CV41 (3) Rail pressure sensor (10) Crankshaft sensor (4) Air temperature/Pressure sensor (11) Oil level sensor (5) Engine starter (12) Engine oil temperature/Pressure sensor (6) Timing sensor (13) Heating element for pre-post heating (7) Solenoid valve for pressure regulator The NEF F4HFE engines are fully driven by the electronic engine control module, which is assembled directly to the engine by means of a heat exchanger enabling it's cooling, utilizing rubber buffers to reduce vibration originated by the engine. Through the engine control module it is possible to verify the correct working of the engine. 47606132 25/08/2014 10.1 [10.001] / 13
  29. 29. Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no response to click on the link above, please download the PDF document first and then click on it.
  30. 30. Engine - Engine and crankcase Engine - Dynamic description NHIL13ENG0291FA 1 The NEF F4DFE engines are characterized by four stroke diesel cycles turbocharged with 4 or 6 cylinders and 4 valves per cylinder. They have high pressure injection fueling (common rail) and are entirely electronically driven in order to optimize the working process in accordance to the operation, limiting pollution emissions and consumption as much as possible. NOTE: Data, features and performance are valid only if the setter fully complies with all the installation prescriptions provided by Fiat Power Train (FPT). Furthermore, the use of the unit after overhaul should conform to the original specified power and engine RPM for which the engine has been designed. 47606132 25/08/2014 10.1 [10.001] / 14
  31. 31. Engine - Engine and crankcase Engine - Component localisation Location of main electrical components NHIL13ENG0294GA 1 (1) Coolant temperature sensor (7) fuel temperature sensor (2) Electro-injector (8) EDC17 CV41 electronic control module (3) Starter (9) Crankshaft speed sensor (4) Fuel pressure sensor (10) Engine oil pressure/temperature sensor (5) Air pressure/temperature sensor (11) Pre-post heating resistor (6) Timing sensor The NEF F4DFE engines are fully driven by the electronic engine control module, which is mounted remotely on the unit utilizing rubber buffers to reduce vibration originated by the engine. Through the engine control module it is possible to verify the correct working of the engine. 47606132 25/08/2014 10.1 [10.001] / 15
  32. 32. Engine - Engine and crankcase Engine - Service instruction Maintenance procedures WARNING Chemical hazard! When handling fuel, lubricants, and other service chemicals, follow the manufacturer's instructions. Wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as instructed. Do not smoke or use open flame. Collect fluids in proper containers. Obey all local and environmental regulations when disposing of chemi- cals. Failure to comply could result in death or serious injury. W0371A WARNING Escaping fluid! Hydraulic fluid or diesel fuel leaking under pressure can penetrate the skin and cause infection or other injury. To prevent personal injury: Relieve all pressure before disconnecting fluid lines or per- forming work on the hydraulic system. Before applying pressure, make sure all connections are tight and all components are in good condition. Never use your hand to check for suspected leaks under pressure. Use a piece of cardboard or wood for this purpose. If injured by leaking fluid, see your doctor immediately. Failure to comply could result in death or serious injury. W0178A CAUTION Burn hazard! Hot coolant can spray out if you remove the filler cap while the system is hot. After the system has cooled, turn the filler cap to the first notch and wait for all pressure to release before proceeding. Failure to comply could result in minor or moderate injury. C0043A WARNING Rotating parts! The engine is running. Keep clear of rotating fans and belts. Failure to comply could result in death or serious injury. W0275A Engine oil level check The check can be made using the dipstick (1) placed on the right hand side of the Engine Control Unit (ECU). NOTICE: The check must be executed when the engine is off and possibly cool. Draw off the rod from it's slot and check that the level is within the etched tags of minimum and maximum level. Whether it should be difficult to make the evaluation, pro- ceed cleaning the rod using a clean cloth with no contami- nation and put it back in it's slot. Draw it off again and check the level. In case the level results being close to the tag showing min- imum level, provide filling lubrication of the engines com- ponents. Add oil through the upper top or through the lateral top (2). During filling operation, the tops must be removed as well as the rod in order to make the oil flow easier. NHIL13ENG1373AA 1 47606132 25/08/2014 10.1 [10.001] / 16
  33. 33. Engine - Engine and crankcase Combustion system inspection The check must be executed both when the engine off and when it is running. The check operation consists in examining the fuel pipelines running from the tank to the pre-filter (if provided in the specific equipment), to the filter, to the high pressure pump and to the rail diffuser and from this last one to the head. Special attention must be paid to the connections on the high pressure pipelines. Cooling system inspection The check must be executed both when the engine is off and when it is running. Check the pipelines from the engine to the radiator, from the expansion tank and vice-versa. Find out any blow-by, verify the status of the pipes specially close to the holding strips. Verify that the radiator is clean, the correct working of the fan flywheels, the presence of any leakage from the con- nectors, from the manifold and from the radiating unit. The density of the cooling liquid must be checked any how every year before winter season and be replaced in any case every two years. NOTE: In case of new filling, proceed bleeding the system, through the bleeds on the engine. If bleeding of the system is not carried out, serious inconve- nience might be caused to the engine due to the presence of air pockets in the engine's head. Lubricating system inspection The check must be executed both when the engine is off and when it is running. Verify the presence of any oil leakage or blow-by from the head, from the engine pan or from the heat exchanger. Inspection of water presence within the fuel filter or pre-filter The components of the common rail system can be dam- aged very quickly in presence of water or impurity within the fuel. Timely proceed operating on the pre-filter (not available on the engine block) to carry out the drainage of the water within the feed circuit. 47606132 25/08/2014 10.1 [10.001] / 17
  34. 34. Engine - Engine and crankcase Inspection / replacement of blow-by filter The filter in subject has been developed and equipped for the collection , filtering and condense of the lubricating oil vapors. Within the valve cover (1) is a filter (2). Remove the cover and check the filtering element. 93110965 2 Inspection of drive belt tensioning The drive belt tensioning control is made using an au- tomatic tensioning device therefore no intervention is required apart from checking the wear status of the belt itself. Inspection and setting of tappet clearance Adjust clearance between rockers and valves using setscrew wrench (1), box wrench (2) and feeler gauge (3). Valve clearance • Intake - 0.20 - 0.30 mm (0.008 - 0.012 in) • Exhaust - 0.45 - 0.55 mm (0.018 - 0.022 in) NHIL13ENG0312AA 3 Engine oil and filter replacement Due to the several applications, the pan shape and the oil quantity can change slightly. However, the following operations are valid for all applications. We recommend to carry out the oil drainage when the en- gine is hot. Place a proper container for the oil collecting under the pan connected with drain plug. Unscrew the plug and then take out the control dipstick and the inserting plug to ease the downflow of the lubrication oil. After the complete drainage, screw the plug and carry out the clean oil filling. NOTICE: Use only recommended oil or oil having the re- quested features for the correct engine functioning. In case of topping up, don't mix oils having different features. If you don't comply with these rules, the service warranty is no more valid. Check the level through the dipstick until when the filling is next to the maximum level notch indicated on the dipstick. 47606132 25/08/2014 10.1 [10.001] / 18

