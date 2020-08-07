2012 Hino 258LP Series Truck Service Repair Manual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
FOREWORD This workshop manual has been prepared to provide information regarding repair procedures on Hino Trucks. Applica...
CHAPTER REFERENCES REGARDING THIS WORKSHOP MANUAL Use this chart to the appropriate chapter numbers for servicing your par...
CLUTCH EQUIPMENT CLUTCH MAIN UNIT CLUTCH CONTROL TRANSMISSION EQUIPMENT TRANSMISSION MAIN UNIT TRANSFER MAIN UNIT AUTOMATI...
ES START (EASY & SMOOTH START) SYSTEM EXHAUST BRAKE RETARDER BRAKE PARKING BRAKE STEERING EQUIPMENT STEERING UNIT INDEX: C...
CAB EQUIPMENT CAB INDEX: CHASSIS GROUP 3/4 ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT ELECTRIC WIRE HYBRID SYSTEM
ENGINE CONTROL FUEL CONTROL BRAKE CONTROL SUSPENSION CONTROL CAB EQUIPMENT CONTROL OTHERS INDEX: CHASSIS GROUP 4/4
GENERAL INTRODUCTION (CHASSIS) GN02–1 GN02GENERAL INTRODUCTION (CHASSIS) GN02-001 GENERAL INTRODUCTION.......................
GENERAL INTRODUCTION (CHASSIS)GN02–2 GENERAL INTRODUCTION GENERAL PRECAUTIONS EN00Z08020100001 Some recommended and standa...
GENERAL INTRODUCTION (CHASSIS) GN02–3 TOWING • When being towed, always place the gear shift lever in "Neutral" and releas...
GENERAL INTRODUCTION (CHASSIS)GN02–4 (3) At time of rebuild, emissions-related codes or signals from on-board monitoring s...
GENERAL INTRODUCTION (CHASSIS)GN02–12 HOW TO USE THIS WORKSHOP MANUAL EN00Z08020200002 This workshop manual is designed as...
CLUTCH MAIN UNIT (EATON 1401) CL02–7 OVERHAUL EN02Z0202H200001 IMPORTANT POINT - DISMOUNTING 1. REMOVE THE TRANSMISSION, S...
CLUTCH MAIN UNIT (EATON 1401)CL02–8 (2) Release yoke fingers (3) Splines on the input shaft NOTICE Any wear on the splines...
CLUTCH MAIN UNIT (EATON 1401) CL02–9 IMPORTANT POINT - MOUNTING 1. INSERT TWO (2) 3/8" x 16 UNC x 3" (76 MM) LONG GUIDE ST...
CLUTCH MAIN UNIT (EATON 1401)CL02–10 5. REMOVE THE ALIGNING TOOL. 6. SHIFT THE TRANSMISSION INTO GEAR. 7. POSITION THE TRA...
CLUTCH MAIN UNIT (EATON 1401) CL02–11 8. WHILE MOVING THE TRANSMISSION FORWARD, ROTATE THE OUTPUT SHAFT OF THE TRANSMISSIO...
CLUTCH MAIN UNIT (EATON 1401)CL02–12 2. ARRANGE THE KWIK-ADJUSTER (1) Set SST the crank pulley. SST: Cranking Tool (S0940-...
CLUTCH MAIN UNIT (EATON 1401) CL02–13 4. ADJUST THE RELEASE BEARING POSITION (1) Set 1.75" (44 mm) dimension: With pedal d...
CLUTCH MAIN UNIT (EATON 1401)CL02–14 CLUTCH ASSEMBLY (EATON SOLO1401) DATA AND SPECIFICATIONS EN02Z0202I200002 CLUTCH FACI...
CLUTCH MAIN UNIT (EATON 1401) CL02–15 OVERHAUL EN02Z0202H200002 IMPORTANT POINT - DISMOUNTING 1. REMOVE THE TRANSMISSION, ...
CLUTCH MAIN UNIT (EATON 1401)CL02–16 (2) Using a suitable tapping rod, install the pilot bearing. NOTICE After installing ...
CLUTCH MAIN UNIT (EATON 1401) CL02–17 (4) Smooth area of input shaft (5) Mating surfaces NOTICE Inspect the mating surface...
CLUTCH MAIN UNIT (EATON 1401)CL02–18 (2) Remove the four (4) gold colored shipping bolts in a criss-cross pat- tern. NOTIC...
CLUTCH MAIN UNIT (EATON 1401) CL02–19 8. WHILE MOVING THE TRANSMISSION FORWARD, ROTATE THE OUTPUT SHAFT OF THE TRANSMISSIO...
CLUTCH MAIN UNIT (EATON 1401)CL02–20 IMPORTANT POINT-SET-UP 1. ADJUST LINKAGE (1) Remove the return spring. (2) Loosen the...
  1. 1. FOREWORD This workshop manual has been prepared to provide information regarding repair procedures on Hino Trucks. Applicable for HINO 238, 258LP, 268, 338, 358 series, equipped with J08E-VB and J08E-VC engine When making any repairs on your vehicle, be careful not to be injured through improper procedures. As for maintenance items, refer to the Driver’s / Owner’s Manual. All information and specifications in this manual are based upon the latest product information available at the time of printing. Hino Motors Sales U.S.A., Inc. reserves the right to make changes at any time without prior notice. Please note that the publications below have also been prepared as relevant workshop manuals for the components and sys- tems in these vehicles. Manual Name Pub. No. Chassis Workshop Manual S1-UNAE12A 2/2 J08E-VB, VC Engine Workshop Manual S5-UJ08E12A Trouble Shooting Workshop Manual S7-UNAE12A 1/3 S7-UNAE12A 2/3 S7-UNAE12A 3/3 MENU
  2. 2. CHAPTER REFERENCES REGARDING THIS WORKSHOP MANUAL Use this chart to the appropriate chapter numbers for servicing your particular vehicle. CHAPTER MANUAL NO. S1-UNAE12A 1/2 (U.S.A.), S1-CNAE12A 1/2 (CANADA) MODELS HINO 238, 258LP, 268, 338, 358 Production Model Code NE8J, NF8J, NJ8J, NV8J, NH8J GENERAL INTRODUCTION GN02-001 CLUTCH MAIN UNIT CL02-001 CL02-002 CLUTCH CONTROL CL03-001 TRANSMISSION MAIN UNIT TR02-001 AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION TR04-001 TR04-002 TRANSMISSION/TRANSFER CONTROL TR06-001 TR06-002 PROPELLER SHAFT PP02-001 DIFFERENTIAL CARRIER DF02-001 BRAKE EQUIPMENT BR01-001 BR01-002 SERVICE BRAKE BR02-001 BR02-002 ABS (ANTI-LOCK BRAKE SYSTEM) BR03-001 BR03-002 EXHAUST BRAKE BR05-001 PARKING BRAKE BR07-001 STEERING EQUIPMENT SR01-001 STEERING UNIT SR02-001 POWER STEERING SR03-001 FRONT AXLE AX02-001 REAR AXLE AX03-001 WHEEL & TIRE AX04-001 SUSPENSION SU02-001 CHASSIS FRAME FC02-001 CAB CA02-001 ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT EL01-001 ELECTRIC WIRE EL02-001 This manual does not contain items on half-tone dot meshing.
  3. 3. CLUTCH EQUIPMENT CLUTCH MAIN UNIT CLUTCH CONTROL TRANSMISSION EQUIPMENT TRANSMISSION MAIN UNIT TRANSFER MAIN UNIT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION PTO (POWER TAKE-OFF) TRANSMISSION / TRANSFER CONTROL PROPELLER SHAFT DIFFERENTIAL EQUIPMENT DIFFERENTIAL CARRIER INDEX: CHASSIS GROUP 1/4 PROPELLER SHAFT EQUIPMENT BRAKE EQUIPMENT SERVICE BRAKE ABS GENERAL INTRODUCTION WORKSHOP MANUAL
  4. 4. ES START (EASY & SMOOTH START) SYSTEM EXHAUST BRAKE RETARDER BRAKE PARKING BRAKE STEERING EQUIPMENT STEERING UNIT INDEX: CHASSIS GROUP 2/4 POWER STEERING AXLE EQUIPMENT FRONT AXLE REAR AXLE WHEEL & TIRE SUSPENSION EQUIPMENT SUSPENSION CHASSIS EQUIPMENT CHASSIS FRAME COUPLER (5TH WHEEL) PINTLE HOOK
  5. 5. CAB EQUIPMENT CAB INDEX: CHASSIS GROUP 3/4 ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT ELECTRIC WIRE HYBRID SYSTEM
  6. 6. ENGINE CONTROL FUEL CONTROL BRAKE CONTROL SUSPENSION CONTROL CAB EQUIPMENT CONTROL OTHERS INDEX: CHASSIS GROUP 4/4
  7. 7. GENERAL INTRODUCTION (CHASSIS) GN02–1 GN02GENERAL INTRODUCTION (CHASSIS) GN02-001 GENERAL INTRODUCTION.....................GN02-2 GENERAL PRECAUTIONS.............................GN02-2 IDENTIFICATION INFORMATION...................GN02-5 HOW TO USE THIS WORKSHOP MANUAL.........................GN02-12 PRECAUTIONS .............................................GN02-15 SEALANT ON THE TAPERED SCREW FOR PIPING ..................................................GN02-18 NYLON TUBE REPLACEMENT METHOD ...GN02-19 METRIC INFORMATION ...............................GN02-21 SPECIFIED TORQUE FOR STANDARD BOLTS AND NUTS ...........GN02-23 SPECIFIED TORQUE FOR FLANGE BOLTS AND NUTS ................GN02-23 RECOMMENDED LUBRICANTS ..................GN02-25 VEHICLE LIFT AND SUPPORT LOCATIONS........................GN02-27 INFORMATION DISPLAY ..............................GN02-29 SYMPTOM SIMULATION ..............................GN02-34 GLOSSARY................................................... GN02-36 GLOSSARY OF SAE AND HINO TERMS.....GN02-39
  8. 8. GENERAL INTRODUCTION (CHASSIS)GN02–2 GENERAL INTRODUCTION GENERAL PRECAUTIONS EN00Z08020100001 Some recommended and standard maintenance services for your vehicle are included in this section. When performing main- tenance on your vehicle be careful not to get injured by improper work. Improper or incomplete work can cause a malfunction of the vehicle which may result in personal injury and/or property damage. If you have any question about performing mainte- nance, please consult your Hino dealer. DEFINITION OF SAFETY TERMS WARNING When working on your vehicle, observe the following general precautions to prevent death, personal injury and/or property damage in addition to the particular DANGERS, WARNINGS, CAUTIONS and NOTICES in each chapter. • Always wear safety glasses or goggles to protect your eyes. • Remove rings, watches, ties, loose hanging jewelry and loose clothing before starting work on the vehicle. • Bind long hair securely behind the head. • When working on the vehicle, apply the parking brake firmly, place the gear shift lever in "Neutral" or "N" and block the wheels. • Always turn off the starter switch to stop the engine, unless the operation requires the engine running. Remov- ing the key from the switch is recommended. • To avoid serious burns, keep yourself away from hot metal parts such as the engine, exhaust manifold, radia- tor, muffler, exhaust pipe and tail pipe. • Do not smoke while working on the vehicle since fuel, and gas from battery are flammable. • Take utmost care when working on the battery. It contains corrosive sulfuric acid. • Large electric current flows through the battery cable and starter cable. Be careful not to cause a short which can result in personal injury and/or property damage. • Read carefully and observe the instructions specified on the jack before using it. • Use safety stands to support the vehicle whenever you need to work under it. It is dangerous to work under a vehicle supported only by a jack. • If it is necessary to run the engine after the hood is raised (tilted), make sure that the parking brake is firmly applied, the wheels are blocked, and the gear shift lever is positioned in "Neutral" before staring the engine. • Run the engine only in a well-ventilated area to avoid inhalation of carbon monoxide. • Keep yourself, your clothing and your tools away from moving parts such as the cooling fan and V-belts when the engine is running. • Be careful not to damage lines and hoses by stepping or holding your feet on them. • Be careful not to leave any tool in the engine compartment. The tool may be hit by moving parts, which can cause personal injury. Indicates an extremely hazardous situation if proper procedures are not followed and could result in death or serious injury. Indicates a potential hazardous situation if proper procedures are not followed and could result in death or serious injury. Indicates a hazardous situation if proper procedures are not followed and could result in serious injury or damage to parts/equipment. Indicates the need to follow proper procedures and to pay attention to precautions so that efficient service is provided. Provides additional information to help you to perform the repair efficiently.
  9. 9. GENERAL INTRODUCTION (CHASSIS) GN02–3 TOWING • When being towed, always place the gear shift lever in "Neutral" and release the parking brake completely. In order to protect the bumper, fit a protection bar against the lower edge of the bumper and put a wood block under the frame near the No. 1 cross member when attaching the towing chain. Never lift or tow the vehicle if the chain is in direct contact with the bumper. 1. Towing procedures (1) Make sure that the propeller shaft of the vehicle to be towed is removed. When the differential gear or rear axle shaft is defective, remove both right and left rear axle shafts, then cover the hub opening to prevent loss of axle lubricant and entry of dirt or foreign matter. (2) Use a heavy duty cable or rope when towing the vehicle. Fasten the cable securely to the towing hook on the frame. (3) The angle of pulling direction of the cable fastened to the towing hook must not exceed 15q in horizontal and vertical directions from the straight ahead, level direction. Avoid using the hook in a way that subjects it to jerk, as in towing a vehicle trapped in a gutter. (4) Keep the gear shift lever in Neutral. (5) Make sure that the starter switch is kept in the "ON" position, if the engine is not running. (6) Make sure that the engine of the towed vehicle is kept running. If the engine is off, no compressed air/ no vacuum will be available for the brake. This is dangerous, as the brake system does not function if the engine is not running. In addition, the power steering system will not function. The steering wheel, therefore, will become unusually hard to turn, making it impossible to control the vehicle. (7) Note that the engine brake and exhaust brake cannot be applied, if the propeller shaft is removed. (8) Make a slow start to minimize shock. Towing speed should be less than 30 km/h {18 mile/h}. 2. If the engine of the towed vehicle is defective, make sure that the vehicle is towed only by a tow truck designed for that purpose. (1) Front end towing (with front wheels raised off the ground) When towing from the front end with the front wheels raised off the ground, remove the rear axle shafts to protect the transmission and differential gears from being damaged. The hub openings should be covered to prevent the loss of axle lubricant or the entry of dirt or foreign matter. The above-mentioned precautions should be observed for vehicles equipped with either manual or automatic transmission, and for even short distance towing. After being towed, check and refill the rear axle housing with lubricant if necessary. (2) Rear end towing When being towed with the rear wheels raised off the ground, fasten and secure the steering wheel in a straight-ahead position. CLEAN AIR ACT 1. Heavy-duty engine rebuilding practices. § 86.004-40 • The provisions of this section are applicable to heavy-duty engines subject to model year 2004 or later standards and are applicable to the process of engine rebuilding (or rebuilding a portion of an engine or engine system). The process of engine rebuilding generally includes disassembly, replacement of multiple parts due to wear, and reassembly, and also may include the removal of the engine from the vehicle and other acts associated with rebuilding an engine. Any deviation from the provisions contained in this section is a prohibited act under section 203(a) (3) of the Clean Air Act (42 U.S.C. 7522(a) (3)). (1) When rebuilding an engine, portions of an engine, or an engine system, there must be a reasonable technical basis for knowing that the resultant engine is equivalent, from an emissions standpoint, to a certified configuration (i.e., tolerances, calibrations, specifications) and the model year(s) of the resulting engine configuration must be identified. A reasonable basis would exist if: a. Parts installed, whether the parts are new, used, or rebuilt, are such that a person familiar with the design and func- tion of motor vehicle engines would reasonably believe that the parts perform the same function with respect to emis- sions control as the original parts; and b. Any parameter adjustment or design element change is made only: x In accordance with the original engine manufacturer's instructions; or x Where data or other reasonable technical basis exists that such parameter adjustment or design element change, when performed on the engine or similar engines, is not expected to adversely affect in-use emissions. (2) When an engine is being rebuilt and remains installed or is reinstalled in the same vehicle, it must be rebuilt to a configu- ration of the same or later model year as the original engine. When an engine is being replaced, the replacement engine must be an engine of (or rebuilt to) a configuration of the same or later model year as the original engine.
  10. 10. GENERAL INTRODUCTION (CHASSIS)GN02–4 (3) At time of rebuild, emissions-related codes or signals from on-board monitoring systems may not be erased or reset with- out diagnosing and responding appropriately to the diagnostic codes, regardless of whether the systems are installed to satisfy requirements in § 86.004-25 or for other reasons and regardless of form or interface. Diagnostic systems must be free of all such codes when the rebuilt engine is returned to service. Such signals may not be rendered inoperative during the rebuilding process. (4) When conducting a rebuild without removing the engine from the vehicle, or during the installation of a rebuilt engine, all critical emissions-related components listed in § 86.004-25(2) not otherwise addressed by paragraphs (1) through (3) of this section must be checked and cleaned, adjusted, repaired, or replaced as necessary, following manufacturer recom- mended practices. (5) Records shall be kept by parties conducting activities included in paragraphs (1) through (4) of this section. The records shall include at minimum the mileage and/or hours at time of rebuild, a listing of work performed on the engine and emis- sions-related control components including a listing of parts and components used, engine parameter adjustments, emis- sions-related codes or signals responded to and reset, and work performed under paragraph (4) of this section. a. Parties may keep records in whatever format or system they choose as long as the records are understandable to an EPA enforcement officer or can be otherwise provided to an EPA enforcement officer in an understandable format when requested. b. Parties are not required to keep records of information that is not reasonably available through normal business prac- tices including information on activities not conducted by themselves or information that they cannot reasonably access. c. Parties may keep records of their rebuilding practices for an engine family rather than on each individual engine rebuilt in cases where those rebuild practices are followed routinely. d. Records must be kept for a minimum of two years after the engine is rebuilt. 2. Maintenance instructions. § 86.010-38 (1) For each new diesel-fueled engine subject to the standards prescribed in § 86.007-11, as applicable, the manufacturer shall furnish or cause to be furnished to the ultimate purchaser a statement that "This engine must be operated only with ultra low-sulfur diesel fuel (meeting EPA specifications for highway die- sel fuel, including a 15 ppm sulfur cap)."
  11. 11. GENERAL INTRODUCTION (CHASSIS)GN02–12 HOW TO USE THIS WORKSHOP MANUAL EN00Z08020200002 This workshop manual is designed as a guide for servicing the vehicle. An INDEX is provided on the first page of each chapter. TROUBLESHOOTING is dealt with in each chapter. When beginning operations, refer to the TROUBLESHOOTING section for a guide to appropriate diagnosis. SPECIAL TOOL is dealt with in each chapter. When ordering a special tool, confirm the part number with the applicable parts catalog. • RERAIR PROCEDURES Repair procedures when self-explanatory, such as simple installation and removal of parts, have been omitted. Illustrations, such as the one below, have been provided to make such simple procedures clear. Only essential procedures requiring specific directions have been dealt with explicitly.
  12. 12. CLUTCH MAIN UNIT (EATON 1401) CL02–7 OVERHAUL EN02Z0202H200001 IMPORTANT POINT - DISMOUNTING 1. REMOVE THE TRANSMISSION, SUPPORTING ITS WEIGHT TO PREVENT DAMAGE TO THE BEARING AND DISCS. 2. INSTALL TWO WOODEN SPACERS 1"-1-1/2" THICK BETWEEN RELEASE BEARING AND COVER ASSEMBLY. 3. REMOVE THE CLUTCH FROM THE FLYWHEEL. IMPORTANT POINT - INSPECTION AND REPLACE- MENT 1. REPLACE THE PILOT BEARING. (1) Remove the pilot bearing. SST: Pilot Bearing Puller (S0965-01970) Sliding Hammer (S0942-01442) (2) Using a suitable tapping rod, install the pilot bearing. NOTICE After installing the pilot bearing, ensure that it rotates smoothly. 2. CHECK THE FOLLOWING ITEMS FOR WEAR REPLACE ANY WORN COMPONENTS: (1) Cross-shafts and bushings NOTICE Excessive wear at these points can cause a side loading condition. Also, inspect the remaining pivot points of the linkage for excessive wear. 1.Remove the transmission SHTS02Z020200007 SHTS02Z020200008 SHTS02Z020200009 A. Check cross-shafts and bushings SHTS02Z020200010
  13. 13. CLUTCH MAIN UNIT (EATON 1401)CL02–8 (2) Release yoke fingers (3) Splines on the input shaft NOTICE Any wear on the splines will prevent the newly installed driven discs from sliding freely, thus causing poor release (clutch drag). Select a disc out of the new installation and slide it full length on the transmis- sion splines. This will detect a twisted input shaft. Replace input shaft if disc does not freely slide. (4) Smooth area of input shaft (5) Mating surfaces NOTICE Inspect the mating surfaces of both the transmission bell housing and the flywheel housing. Any appreciable wear on either housing will cause misalignment. Most wear will occur between the 3 and 8 o'clock positions. Replace housings if worn. B. Check release yoke fingers SHTS02Z020200011 D. Check splines on the input shaft SHTS02Z020200012 E. Check smooth area of input shaft for wear / roughness SAPH02Z080200001
  14. 14. CLUTCH MAIN UNIT (EATON 1401) CL02–9 IMPORTANT POINT - MOUNTING 1. INSERT TWO (2) 3/8" x 16 UNC x 3" (76 MM) LONG GUIDE STUDS INTO THE TWO UPPER MOUNTING HOLES OF THE FLYWHEEL. 2. INSTALL THE DISC BY INSERTING THE ALIGNING TOOL THROUGH THE DISC SPLINES AND THEN INTO THE PILOT BEARING. SST: Clutch Aligning Arbor (S0966-21410) NOTICE Make sure the side marked "Pressure Plate Side" faces the pressure plate. 3. WITH THE ALIGNING TOOL STILL IN PLACE, CAREFULLY SLIDE THE CLUTCH ASSEMBLY OVER THE ALIGNING TOOL AND THE TWO (2) GUIDE STUDS WITH THE KWIK-ADJUST ALIGNED WITH THE ACCESS HOLE IN THE BELL HOUSING. 4. INSTALL LOCKWASHER AND SIX (6) 3/8" x 16 UNC GRADE 5 OR BETTER MOUNTING BOLTS AND HAND TIGHTEN. (1) Remove the two (2) guide studs and replace with the remaining mounting bolts with lockwasher. Using a torque wrench, progressively tighten the eight (8) mounting bolts using the following crisis-cross pattern. Starting at lower left. Remove the shipping blocks from between the release bearing and the cover assembly. Tightening Torque: 50-64 Nm{510-665 kgfcm, 37-47 lbfft} ! CAUTION Failure to tighten these bolts in this manner can: • Prevent the clutch cover from "centering" into the pilot area of the flywheel. • Cause permanent damage to the clutch cover (i.e. become cracked or broken). • Cause the clutch assembly to be out-of balance with the fly- wheel. 1. Insert 2 guide studs Guide studs SHTS02Z020200014 2. Insert the aligning tool through release bearing sleeve Aligning tool SHTS02Z020200015 8 1 5 3 7 2 6 4 4. Place disc on aligning tool properly orientated SHTS02Z020200016
  15. 15. CLUTCH MAIN UNIT (EATON 1401)CL02–10 5. REMOVE THE ALIGNING TOOL. 6. SHIFT THE TRANSMISSION INTO GEAR. 7. POSITION THE TRANSMISSION SO THAT IT IS BOTH SQUARE TO AND ALIGNED WITH THE ENGINE. 5. Remove aligning tool SHTS02Z020200017 6. Shift transmission into gear Shift into gear SHTS02Z020200018 7. Align the transmission to the engine SHTS02Z020200019
  16. 16. CLUTCH MAIN UNIT (EATON 1401) CL02–11 8. WHILE MOVING THE TRANSMISSION FORWARD, ROTATE THE OUTPUT SHAFT OF THE TRANSMISSION UNTIL THE SPLINES OF BOTH THE INPUT SHAFT AND THE DISC(S) MESH WITH EACH OTHER. WHILE PERFORMING THIS TASK, YOU MUST ALSO ENSURE THAT THE YOKE FINGERS REMAIN IN THE UP POSITION UNTIL THEY CAN BE ROTATED OVER THE RELEASE BEARING HOUSING INTO THEIR FINAL POSITION. ! CAUTION • Do not use the cross-shaft release lever (or a pipe over it) to pull the transmission into its final position. • Do not excessively force the transmission into the clutch assem- bly or engine housing. If it does not enter freely, investigate the cause of the problem and make any necessary changes. • If the input shaft will not slide into the discs, they may need to be repositioned. Do not let the transmission drop or hang unsup- ported in the driven discs. This can cause the discs to become distorted and the clutch will not release. 9. INSTALL THE TRANSMISSION MOUNTING BOLTS AND TORQUE TO THE PROPER SPECIFICATION. Tightening Torque: 37.5-48.5 Nm{382-494 kgfcm, 28-35 lbfft} IMPORTANT POINT - ADJUSTMENT 1. CHECK LOCATION OF THE KWIK-ADJUSTER£ (1) Remove the cover of inspection hole at the bottom of the clutch hous- ing. (2) If the Kwik-Adjuster exists in approachable position, adjustment can be performed. If position of the Kwik-Adjuster cannot be identified, perform following procedure. 8. Mesh input shaft and disc (s) by rotating output shaft SHTS02Z020200020 SHTS02Z020200021 Socket wrench Kwik-adjuster SHTS02Z020200022
  17. 17. CLUTCH MAIN UNIT (EATON 1401)CL02–12 2. ARRANGE THE KWIK-ADJUSTER (1) Set SST the crank pulley. SST: Cranking Tool (S0940-91200) (2) Turn the crank pulley till the Kwik-Adjuster matches the inspection hole. 3. ADJUSTING PROCEDURES (1) Adjust the release bearing position; • When the clutch disc is worn (pedal play less than limit) Pedal play limit: 35 mm {1.38 in.} • When the clutch disc replaced. (2) Adjust the free travel by release cylinder push rod only; • When the clutch disc or control linkage is replaced. NOTICE The above adjusting should be made after adjusting the release bear- ing position. (3) Manual Adjust: Kwik-Adjust£ • Depress adjusting bolt and rotate. Kwik-Adjust will re-engage at 1/3 of a turn. NOTICE • Open-end wrenches are not recommended. • Internal adjustments are performed with pedal down (clutch released). SST Crank pulley Torque wrench SHTS02Z020200023 Kwik-adjuster SHTS02Z020200024 1 STEP: Master cylinder push rod play 2 STEP: Release cylinder push rod play Clutch pedal play SHTS02Z020200025 Adjusting bolt (push toward clutch) Kwik-adjust SAPH02Z080200006
  18. 18. CLUTCH MAIN UNIT (EATON 1401) CL02–13 4. ADJUST THE RELEASE BEARING POSITION (1) Set 1.75" (44 mm) dimension: With pedal down, turn adjusting ring to obtain approximately 1.75" (44 mm). Turning the adjusting ring clock- wise moves the release bearing toward the transmission. Turning the adjusting ring counterclockwise moves the release bearing toward the engine. (2) Check release travel dimensions with release yoke rotated toward release bearing, eliminating excess play in system. Having set this, depress pedal down fully releasing clutch and check release travel to settings shown. NOTICE It may be necessary to reduce the 1.75" (44 mm) settings to be able to achieve 0.500"-0.562" (13-14 mm) travel on some models of transmis- sions. 5. ADJUST THE FREE TRAVEL (1) Remove the return spring. (2) Loosen the lock nut and turn the push rod counterclockwise until the release bearing contacts the release lever plate or release lever. (3) Turn the push rod clockwise about 3 1/3 turns. (4) Tighten the lock nut. Pedal UP Pedal DOWN SHTS02Z020200027 Master cylinder Push rod 0 SHTS02Z020200028 Lock nut 3.18 SHTS02Z020200029 Standard: Clearance between release bearing and release yoke: 3.18 mm {0.125 in.}
  19. 19. CLUTCH MAIN UNIT (EATON 1401)CL02–14 CLUTCH ASSEMBLY (EATON SOLO1401) DATA AND SPECIFICATIONS EN02Z0202I200002 CLUTCH FACING Unit: mm {in.} COMPONENT LOCATOR EN02Z0202D100002 Tightening torque Unit: Nm {kgfcm, lbfft} Material Sintered metal (Ceramic metal) Type Dry single plate with damper spring Inside diameter 222 {8.8} Outside diameter 350 {13.8} Thickness 11.5 {0.45} Adjustment-Free 1 Clutch cover 3 Bolt 2 Clutch disc A 50-64 {510-655, 37-47} Shipping bolts (4) to be removed at installation Wear indicator Section B-B SHTS02Z020200030
  20. 20. CLUTCH MAIN UNIT (EATON 1401) CL02–15 OVERHAUL EN02Z0202H200002 IMPORTANT POINT - DISMOUNTING 1. REMOVE THE TRANSMISSION, SUPPORTING ITS WEIGHT TO PREVENT DAMAGE TO THE BEARING AND DISCS. NOTICE If a SOLO Clutch is to be removed and reinstalled on the flywheel, four (4) shipping bolts must be installed prior to unbolting the clutch (3/8" x 16 UNC x 1-1/4"). 2. LOCATE FOUR (4) 3/8" x 16 UNC x 1 - 1/4", HEX HEAD MACHINE SCREWS. INSTALL THEM IN THE 4 COVER HOLES, TURNING THEM ONE COMPLETE TURN AFTER THEY CONTACT THE COVER. 3. REMOVE THE CLUTCH FROM THE FLYWHEEL. IMPORTANT POINT - INSPECTION AND REPLACE- MENT 1. REPLACE THE PILOT BEARING. (1) Remove the pilot bearing. SST: Pilot Bearing Puller (S0965-01970) Sliding Hammer (S0942-01442) 1. Remove the transmission SHTS02Z020200031 2. Located 4 hex head machine screws (4) 3/8" x 16 x 1-1/4" UNC SHTS02Z020200032 SHTS02Z020200033
  22. 22. CLUTCH MAIN UNIT (EATON 1401)CL02–16 (2) Using a suitable tapping rod, install the pilot bearing. NOTICE After installing the pilot bearing, ensure that it rotates smoothly. 2. CHECK THE FOLLOWING ITEMS FOR WEAR REPLACE ANY WORN COMPONENTS. (1) Cross-shafts and bushings NOTICE Excessive wear at these points can cause a side loading condition. Also, inspect the remaining pivot points of the linkage for excessive wear. (2) Release yoke fingers (3) Splines on the input shaft NOTICE Any wear on the splines will prevent the newly installed driven discs from sliding freely, thus causing poor release (clutch drag). Select a disc out of the new installation and slide it full length on the transmis- sion splines. This will detect a twisted input shaft. Replace input shaft if disc does not freely slide. SHTS02Z020200034 A. Check cross-shafts and bushings SAPH02Z080200002 B. Check release yoke fingers SAPH02Z080200003 D. Check splines on the input shaft SAPH02Z080200004
  23. 23. CLUTCH MAIN UNIT (EATON 1401) CL02–17 (4) Smooth area of input shaft (5) Mating surfaces NOTICE Inspect the mating surfaces of both the transmission bell housing and the flywheel housing. Any appreciable wear on either housing will cause misalignment. Most wear will occur between the 3 and 8 o'clock positions. Replace housings if worn. IMPORTANT POINT - MOUNTING 1. INSERT TWO (2) 3/8" x 16 UNC x 3" (76 MM) LONG GUIDE STUDS INTO THE TWO UPPER MOUNTING HOLES OF THE FLYWHEEL. 2. INSTALL THE DISC BY INSERTING THE ALIGNING TOOL THROUGH THE DISC SPLINES AND THEN INTO THE PILOT BEARING. SST: Clutch Aligning Arbor (S0966-21410) NOTICE Make sure the side marked "Pressure Plate Side" faces the pressure plate. 3. WITH THE ALIGNING TOOL STILL IN PLACE, CAREFULLY SLIDE THE CLUTCH ASSEMBLY OVER THE ALIGNING TOOL AND THE TWO (2) GUIDE STUDS. 4. INSTALL LOCKWASHER AND SIX (6) 3/8" x 16 UNC MOUNTING BOLTS HAND TIGHTEN. (1) Remove the two (2) guide studs and replace with the remaining mounting bolts with lockwasher. Using a torque wrench, progressively tighten the eight (8) mounting bolts using the following crisis-cross pattern. Starting at lower left. Tightening Torque: 50-64 Nm{510-665 kgfcm, 37-47 lbfft} ! CAUTION Failure to tighten these bolts in this manner can: • Prevent the clutch cover from "centering" into the pilot area of the flywheel. • Cause permanent damage to the clutch cover (i.e. become cracked or broken). • Cause the clutch assembly to be out-of balance with the fly- wheel. E. Check smooth area of input shaft for wear / roughness SAPH02Z080200005 1. Insert 2 guide studs Guide studs SHTS02Z020200039 2. Insert the aligning tool through release bearing sleeve Aligning tool SHTS02Z020200040 8 1 5 3 7 2 6 4 4. Place disc on aligning tool properly orientated SHTS02Z020200041
  24. 24. CLUTCH MAIN UNIT (EATON 1401)CL02–18 (2) Remove the four (4) gold colored shipping bolts in a criss-cross pat- tern. NOTICE Save these four (4) bolts for future use in case you need to remove, then reinstall the SOLO Clutch. 5. REMOVE THE ALIGNING TOOL. 6. SHIFT THE TRANSMISSION INTO GEAR. 7. POSITION THE TRANSMISSION SO THAT IT IS BOTH SQUARE TO AND ALIGNED WITH THE ENGINE. 5. Remove aligning tool SHTS02Z020200042 6. Shift transmission into gear Shift into gear SHTS02Z020200043 7. Align the transmission to the engine SHTS02Z020200044
  25. 25. CLUTCH MAIN UNIT (EATON 1401) CL02–19 8. WHILE MOVING THE TRANSMISSION FORWARD, ROTATE THE OUTPUT SHAFT OF THE TRANSMISSION UNTIL THE SPLINES OF BOTH THE INPUT SHAFT AND THE DISC(S) MESH WITH EACH OTHER. WHILE PERFORMING THIS TASK, YOU MUST ALSO ENSURE THAT THE YOKE FINGERS REMAIN IN THE UP POSITION UNTIL THEY CAN BE ROTATED OVER THE RELEASE BEARING HOUSING INTO THEIR FINAL POSITION. ! CAUTION • Do not use the cross-shaft release lever (or a pipe over it) to pull the transmission into its final position. Doing so may release the clutch and "overstroke" the release bearing. The SOLO will incorrectly "set" the release bearing position too close to the transmission and cause the wear indication tab to move to 1/3-1/ 2 the distance towards the "REPLACE" position. • Do not excessively force the transmission into the clutch assem- bly or engine housing. If it does not enter freely, investigate the cause of the problem and make any necessary changes. • If the input shaft will not slide into the discs, they may need to be repositioned. If the clutch is to be unbolted from the flywheel, re- install the shipping bolts and tighten one turn past contact with the clutch. Now the installation shaft can be installed to reposi- tion the discs and the clutch bolts re-torqued. Remove the ship- ping bolts to clamp the discs. • Do not let the transmission drop or hang unsupported in the driven discs. This can cause the discs to become distorted and the clutch will not release. 9. INSTALL THE TRANSMISSION MOUNTING BOLTS AND TORQUE TO THE PROPER SPECIFICATION. Tightening Torque: 37.5-48.5 Nm{382-494 kgfcm, 28-35 lbfft} 8. Mesh input shaft and disc (s) by rotating output shaft SHTS02Z020200045
  26. 26. CLUTCH MAIN UNIT (EATON 1401)CL02–20 IMPORTANT POINT-SET-UP 1. ADJUST LINKAGE (1) Remove the return spring. (2) Loosen the lock nut and turn the push rod counterclockwise until the release bearing contacts the release lever plate or release lever. (3) Fully press the pedal up to 5 times to move the release bearing slightly closer to the transmission and gain free-play in the cab. 2. ADJUST THE FREE TRAVEL (1) Turn the push rod counterclockwise until the release bearing contacts the release lever plate or release lever. (2) Turn the push rod clockwise about 3 1/3 turns. (3) Tighten the lock nut. Master cylinder Push rod 0 SHTS02Z020200046 Stroke pedal 5 times SHTS02Z020200047 Master cylinder Push rod 0 SHTS02Z020200046 Lock nut 3.18 SHTS02Z020200048 Standard: Clearance between release bearing and release yoke: 3.18 mm {0.125 in.}

