2012 Hino 258LP Series Truck Service Repair Manual

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
This is the Highly Detailed factory service repair manual for the2012 HINO 258LP SERIES TRUCK, this Service Manual has detailed illustrations as well as step by step instructions,It is 100 percents complete and intact. they are specifically written for the do-it-yourself-er as well as the experienced mechanic.2012 HINO 258LP SERIES TRUCK Service Repair Workshop Manual provides step-by-step instructions based on the complete dis-assembly of the machine. It is this level of detail, along with hundreds of photos and illustrations, that guide the reader through each service and repair procedure. Complete download comes in pdf format which can work under all PC based windows operating system and Mac also, All pages are printable. Using this repair manual is an inexpensive way to keep your vehicle working properly.
Service Repair Manual Covers:
General Information
Clutch Main Unit
Clutch Control
Transmission Main Unit
Automatic Transmission
Transmission
Transfer Control
Propeller Shaft
Differential Carrier
Brake Equipment
Service Brake
ABS
Exhaust Brake
Parking Brake
Steering Equipment
Steering Unit
Power Steering
Front Axle
Rear Axle
Wheel and Tire
Suspension
Chassis Frame
CAB
Electrical Equipment
Electric Wire
Troubleshooting
Engine Control System
File Format: PDF
Compatible: All Versions of Windows & Mac
Language: English
Requirements: Adobe PDF Reader
NO waiting, Buy from responsible seller and get INSTANT DOWNLOAD, Without wasting your hard-owned money on uncertainty or surprise! All pages are is great to have2012 HINO 258LP SERIES TRUCK Service Repair Workshop Manual.
Thanks for visiting!
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment