Welcome to Billionaire Bachelors Inc, where the sexiest men in the city are about to meet their match... Hot bachelor Max Carlisle is heir to a media empire, tabloid catnip, and? wants to hire me to be his fake fiancee. I know what it takes to keep a billionaire in line, but signing up for seven days in close quarters with this Very Irresistible Playboy? It?s just asking for trouble. The kind of thrilling, reckless trouble I could use a little more of since my career is currently ass-backwards in a mud bath with six shih-tzus (don?t ask). So do I: a) Take the job, and bicker wildly every step of the way? b) Embark on a mad-cap treasure hunt to claim his billion-dollar inheritance? c) Try my hardest not to fall head-over-heels in love with him and wind up having the best sex of my life? d) All of the above? Something tells me I?m about to be way out of my league? and under the most handsome, infuriating man I?ve ever met. But with a fortune on the line, can we beat out his crazy

