Zeke and his trusted chicken, Harold, just want to find a place to relax in the dangerous world of Minecraft. But, as Zeke already knows, you can t always get what you want. After facing down the threat from a baby zombie pigman, Zeke and Harold have no time to rest before they must plunge into the depths of a mine to discover its secrets. Danger and adventure await in this second book in the Diary of a Chicken Jockey series from Dr. Block. *** Make sure you read Baby Zeke, Book 1 before you read this book or you might not know what is going on! *** Learn more at DrBlockBooks.com.



-Author : Dr. Block

-Language : English

-Grade Level : 1-2

-Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

-Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces

-Format : E-Books

-Seller information : Dr. Block ( 3✮ )

