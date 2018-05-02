About Books Buy Books Getting What You Came for by Robert Peters Free Acces :

Noonday Press. New York. 1997. 23 cm. xii, 399 pages : illustrations. Encuadernación en tapa blanda de editorial ilustrada. Idioma Inglés. Robert L. Peters ; illustrations by the author. Includes bibliographical references (p. [383]-386) and index. Contents This book can help (and you probably need it!)--What is graduate school like? -- Do you need to go? -- Should you work first? -- Choosing a school: the thesis adviser -- Choosing a school: secondary aspects -- Application and admission -- Improving your credentials for admission -- Financial aid -- The master s degree: history and hurdles -- The doctorate: history and hurdles -- Managing yourself -- Playing politics: building a reputation -- Master s comprehensive and Ph. D. qualifying examinations -- Choosing and managing your thesis committee -- The thesis topic: finding it -- The thesis proposal -- The thesis: writing it -- The thesis defense -- Oral presentations: the key to being a star -- Dealing with stress and depression -- The social milieu -- Swimming with the mainstream: returning students, women, minorities, and foreign students -- Bringing it all together: the job -- Appendix A: Buying your computer and software -- Appendix B: Useful internet addresses .. Este libro es de segunda mano y tiene o puede tener marcas y señales de su anterior propietario. ISBN: 0374524777

