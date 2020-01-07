My thesis, Leonard Read informs us in this remarkable book, in simplest terms, is: Let anyone do anything he pleases, so long as it is peaceful; the role of government, then, is to keep the peace. Just so. This book is a classic, compelling statement of the political philosophy of libertarianism and statement of the guiding principles of the Foundation for Economic Education.

