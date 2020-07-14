2017 2020 mike carolyn

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Adventures of Carolyn and Mike 2017 - 2019
I can deal with this – Let’s do MORE
Harry Potter Village
Manhattan Beach LA
MEXICO: San Luca & Acapulco
GUATEMALA - Antigua
Nicaragua – Lake Catarina & Masaya Volcano
Costa Rica – train ride
PANAMA CANAL
HOLDEN 7 Feb 2017
2018 Adventures of Carolyn & Mike
2018 : What could possibly happen this year?
I need to climb to new heights and some new adventures
CHICHEN ITZA – Yucatan MEXICO
UXMAL - Yucatan
Mike’s Keynote Talk in Merida Mexico
PASSAU GERMANY
AUSTRIA - Aschach
AUSTRIA Donauweg
MELKMELK
AUSTRIA
VIENNA - WIEN
SLOVAKIA Bratislava
SLOVAKIA
HUNGARY
HUNGARY
BUDAPEST
BUDAPEST, HUNGARY ZAGREB, CROATIA
ZAGREB, CROATIA LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA
Budapest HUNGARY
Around Home
Home Projects
IRELAND
IRELAND
NORTHERN IRELAND
FINLAND
SWEDEN
DENMARK Tivoli Gardens - Copenhagen
Copenhagen
Coming in 2019 a Brand New Adventure
13971 Paving & Rented After building and then living here for 44 years, I moved next door on Aug 18, 2018 to 13973 and sta...
4WD PAVED
13985 13973 13971 13959
Cherry Blossoms 2019
BIKING THE LOUIRE VALLEY – 2019
LUXEMBOURG
PARIS by BICYCLE
Sold 2814 Fox Ridge Ootewah, Tennessee Mark left Tennessee after getting a new job in VA, so he’s not interested in living...
FIJI & Southeast Asia
Mike Lectures on his Book and Carolyn flies to Cambodia
Carolyn in Cambodia
Carolyn in Laos
TAVEUNI 180 Lon DATELINE MARKER
FIJI - Suva
MYANMAR
Rendezvous in Thailand. Carolyn left me in Fiji for a week and visited Cambodia and Laos. I visited Myanmar after Fiji and...
THAILAND BANGKOK
Grand Palace
Final Continent for Carolyn - AUSTRALIA
Holden getting older Carolyn Moving to her house in Frederick
What We did in the Time of COVID-19 • Walking • Biking • Building • Remodeling • Maintaining • Working from Home • Traveli...
Biking C&O Canal Multiple 10-30 mile sections
W Washington & Old Dominion Trail: Leesburg - Purcellville
• Walking around Frederick Maryland New Year’s Eve First Handstand Of 2020
Walking Frederick Maryland Walking around Frederick Dozens of times
More Walking around Frederick Maryland
Biking Frederick, Maryland  Columbia Lakes, Maryland
Biking 32 miles to National Zoo and Catoctins
Repairing, Remodeling, Planting Carolyn’s Place
Repairing, Remodeling, Planting Carolyn’s Place
Endless Projects at NASAMike’s Houses
Some of Mike’s renters in 2020
Aunt Madeline at 99 April 24, 2020
2017 2020 mike carolyn
2017 2020 mike carolyn
2017 2020 mike carolyn
2017 2020 mike carolyn
2017 2020 mike carolyn
2017 2020 mike carolyn
2017 2020 mike carolyn
2017 2020 mike carolyn
2017 2020 mike carolyn
2017 2020 mike carolyn
2017 2020 mike carolyn
2017 2020 mike carolyn
2017 2020 mike carolyn
2017 2020 mike carolyn
2017 2020 mike carolyn
2017 2020 mike carolyn
2017 2020 mike carolyn
2017 2020 mike carolyn
2017 2020 mike carolyn
2017 2020 mike carolyn
2017 2020 mike carolyn
2017 2020 mike carolyn
2017 2020 mike carolyn
2017 2020 mike carolyn
2017 2020 mike carolyn
2017 2020 mike carolyn
2017 2020 mike carolyn
2017 2020 mike carolyn
2017 2020 mike carolyn
2017 2020 mike carolyn
2017 2020 mike carolyn
2017 2020 mike carolyn
2017 2020 mike carolyn
2017 2020 mike carolyn
2017 2020 mike carolyn
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

2017 2020 mike carolyn

25 views

Published on

2017 2020 mike carolyn

Published in: Travel
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

2017 2020 mike carolyn

  1. 1. Adventures of Carolyn and Mike 2017 - 2019
  2. 2. I can deal with this – Let’s do MORE
  3. 3. Harry Potter Village
  4. 4. Manhattan Beach LA
  5. 5. MEXICO: San Luca & Acapulco
  6. 6. GUATEMALA - Antigua
  7. 7. Nicaragua – Lake Catarina & Masaya Volcano
  8. 8. Costa Rica – train ride
  9. 9. PANAMA CANAL
  10. 10. HOLDEN 7 Feb 2017
  11. 11. 2018 Adventures of Carolyn & Mike
  12. 12. 2018 : What could possibly happen this year?
  13. 13. I need to climb to new heights and some new adventures
  14. 14. CHICHEN ITZA – Yucatan MEXICO
  15. 15. UXMAL - Yucatan
  16. 16. Mike’s Keynote Talk in Merida Mexico
  17. 17. PASSAU GERMANY
  18. 18. AUSTRIA - Aschach
  19. 19. AUSTRIA Donauweg
  20. 20. MELKMELK
  21. 21. AUSTRIA
  22. 22. VIENNA - WIEN
  23. 23. SLOVAKIA Bratislava
  24. 24. SLOVAKIA
  25. 25. HUNGARY
  26. 26. HUNGARY
  27. 27. BUDAPEST
  28. 28. BUDAPEST, HUNGARY ZAGREB, CROATIA
  29. 29. ZAGREB, CROATIA LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA
  30. 30. Budapest HUNGARY
  31. 31. Around Home
  32. 32. Home Projects
  33. 33. IRELAND
  34. 34. IRELAND
  35. 35. NORTHERN IRELAND
  36. 36. FINLAND
  37. 37. SWEDEN
  38. 38. DENMARK Tivoli Gardens - Copenhagen
  39. 39. Copenhagen
  40. 40. Coming in 2019 a Brand New Adventure
  41. 41. 13971 Paving & Rented After building and then living here for 44 years, I moved next door on Aug 18, 2018 to 13973 and started renting out this house.
  42. 42. 4WD PAVED
  43. 43. 13985 13973 13971 13959
  44. 44. Cherry Blossoms 2019
  45. 45. BIKING THE LOUIRE VALLEY – 2019
  46. 46. LUXEMBOURG
  47. 47. PARIS by BICYCLE
  48. 48. Sold 2814 Fox Ridge Ootewah, Tennessee Mark left Tennessee after getting a new job in VA, so he’s not interested in living here afterall. Just completed 4 years of upgrades and refurbishing all. Never looked so good! It was a 600 mile drive – Yikes!
  49. 49. FIJI & Southeast Asia
  50. 50. Mike Lectures on his Book and Carolyn flies to Cambodia
  51. 51. Carolyn in Cambodia
  52. 52. Carolyn in Laos
  53. 53. TAVEUNI 180 Lon DATELINE MARKER
  54. 54. FIJI - Suva
  55. 55. MYANMAR
  56. 56. Rendezvous in Thailand. Carolyn left me in Fiji for a week and visited Cambodia and Laos. I visited Myanmar after Fiji and here we finally reunited in Bankok, Thailand.
  57. 57. THAILAND BANGKOK
  58. 58. Grand Palace
  59. 59. Final Continent for Carolyn - AUSTRALIA
  60. 60. Holden getting older Carolyn Moving to her house in Frederick
  61. 61. What We did in the Time of COVID-19 • Walking • Biking • Building • Remodeling • Maintaining • Working from Home • Traveling by Car with face masks
  62. 62. Biking C&O Canal Multiple 10-30 mile sections
  63. 63. W Washington & Old Dominion Trail: Leesburg - Purcellville
  64. 64. • Walking around Frederick Maryland New Year’s Eve First Handstand Of 2020
  65. 65. Walking Frederick Maryland Walking around Frederick Dozens of times
  66. 66. More Walking around Frederick Maryland
  67. 67. Biking Frederick, Maryland  Columbia Lakes, Maryland
  68. 68. Biking 32 miles to National Zoo and Catoctins
  69. 69. Repairing, Remodeling, Planting Carolyn’s Place
  70. 70. Repairing, Remodeling, Planting Carolyn’s Place
  71. 71. Endless Projects at NASAMike’s Houses
  72. 72. Some of Mike’s renters in 2020
  73. 73. Aunt Madeline at 99 April 24, 2020

×