Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Best Seller The Art of the Japanese Sword: The Craft of Swordmaking and Its Appreciation
Book details Author : Yoshindo Yoshihara Pages : 256 pages Publisher : Tuttle Shokai Inc 2012-09-10 Language : English ISB...
Description this book In "The Art of the Japanese Sword," master swordsmith Yoshindo Yoshihara offers a comprehensive view...
If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
click here to buy Click this link : https://testtest2314.blogspot.com/?a=4805312408 if you want to download this book OR
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Best Seller The Art of the Japanese Sword: The Craft of Swordmaking and Its Appreciation

7 views

Published on

In "The Art of the Japanese Sword," master swordsmith Yoshindo Yoshihara offers a comprehensive view on the making, finishing and appreciation of Japanese blades. The Japanese sword, a unique work of art in steel, can be appreciated from a number of viewpoints. Its functionality as a weapon, the sophisticated metallurgy and scientific thinking utilized by the swordsmith, the shape of the blade itself, and the different crystalline forms in the steel all contribute to the beauty of these remarkable weapons. "The Art of the Japanese Sword" conveys to the reader a basic background regarding the Japanese sword, as well as an explanation of how to view and appreciate a blade. It also illustrates the details of how a sword is made and finished today. Modern craftsmen use completely traditional methods from the past to prepare their steel, forge the sword and create the unique hardened edge. By gaining a good understanding of how a sword is actually made, the reader will be able to appreciate the Japanese sword more fully.

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Best Seller The Art of the Japanese Sword: The Craft of Swordmaking and Its Appreciation

  1. 1. Best Seller The Art of the Japanese Sword: The Craft of Swordmaking and Its Appreciation
  2. 2. Book details Author : Yoshindo Yoshihara Pages : 256 pages Publisher : Tuttle Shokai Inc 2012-09-10 Language : English ISBN-10 : 4805312408 ISBN-13 : 9784805312407
  3. 3. Description this book In "The Art of the Japanese Sword," master swordsmith Yoshindo Yoshihara offers a comprehensive view on the making, finishing and appreciation of Japanese blades. The Japanese sword, a unique work of art in steel, can be appreciated from a number of viewpoints. Its functionality as a weapon, the sophisticated metallurgy and scientific thinking utilized by the swordsmith, the shape of the blade itself, and the different crystalline forms in the steel all contribute to the beauty of these remarkable weapons. "The Art of the Japanese Sword" conveys to the reader a basic background regarding the Japanese sword, as well as an explanation of how to view and appreciate a blade. It also illustrates the details of how a sword is made and finished today. Modern craftsmen use completely traditional methods from the past to prepare their steel, forge the sword and create the unique hardened edge. By gaining a good understanding of how a sword is actually made, the reader will be able to appreciate the Japanese sword more fully.Best Product Best Seller The Art of the Japanese Sword: The Craft of Swordmaking and Its Appreciation , Best Seller Best Seller The Art of the Japanese Sword: The Craft of Swordmaking and Its Appreciation , Buy Now Best Seller The Art of the Japanese Sword: The Craft of Swordmaking and Its Appreciation
  4. 4. If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
  5. 5. click here to buy Click this link : https://testtest2314.blogspot.com/?a=4805312408 if you want to download this book OR

×