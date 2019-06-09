Download Pdf Enforcer: The Shira Calpurnia Omnibus

Enforcer: The Shira Calpurnia Omnibus by Matthew Farrer

















Title: Enforcer: The Shira Calpurnia Omnibus

Author: Matthew Farrer

Pages: 816

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781784967321

Publisher: Games Workshop









Enforcer: The Shira Calpurnia Omnibus by Matthew Farrer Definitive omnibus edition of Matt Farrer's trilogy of novels featuring the Adeptus Arbites officer Shira Calpurnia, upholder of Imperial law in the Hydraphur system. The Adeptus Arbites are responsible for enforcing law and order across the vast reaches of the human Imperium. Newly promoted officer Shira Calpurnia is assigned to the fortress-system of Hydraphur, home of the vast Imperial warfleets that dock, rearm and repair in an endless cycle of conflict. But Shira soon finds herself in the thick of the action as her investigations embroil her in the corruption behind multiple assassination attempts, the vicious greed over an ancient charter, and encounters with psykers and murderers. The Shira Calpurnia novels present a unique and original view of the Warhammer 40,00 universe from the pen of acclaimed science fiction author Matt Farrer. This new omnibus edition contains the all three novels in the original Shira Calpurnia trilogy - Crossfire, Legacy and Blind - plus additional bonus material.













