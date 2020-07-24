resource and development class 10 geography

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. GEOGRAPHY CHAPTER 1:
  2. 2. P A R T
  3. 3. o EVERYTHINGTHAT CAN BE USEDTO SATISFY OUR NEEDS,PROVIDED,IT ISTECHENOLOGICALLY ACCESSIBLE,ECONOMICALLY FEASIBLE AND CULTURALLY ACCEPTABLE CAN BETERMED AS RESOURCE.
  4. 4.  ONTHE BASISOF ORIGIN :BIOTICAND ABIOTIC.  ONTHE BASISOF EXHAUSIBILITY:RENEWABLEAND NON RENEWABLE.  ONTHE BASISOF OWNERSHIP:INDIVIDUAL , COMMUNITY , NATIONAL & INTERNATIONAL.  ONTHE BASISOF STATUS OF DEVELOPMENT: POTENTIAL , DEVELOPED , STOCK RESERVES.
  5. 5.  ONTHE BASIS OF ORIGIN:  BIOTIC RESOURCES:THETHINGSTHAT HAVE LIFE CALLED BIOTIC RESOURCES. EXAMPLE: HUMAN, BIRDS ,TREES ETC.  ABIOTIC RESOURCES:THETHINGSTHAT DOESN’T HAVE LIFE CALLED ABIOTIC RESOURCES. EXAMPLE: STONE , METELS , ETC.
  6. 6.  ONTHE BASIS OF EXHAUSIBILITY:  RENEWABLE RESOURSES :THE RESOURCESWHICH CAN BE RENEWED OR REPLENISHEDQUICKLY BY CHEMICAL,PHYSICAL OR MECHANICALLY ARE CALLED RENEWABLE RESOURCES. EXAMPLE: SOLARAND WIND ENERGY,WATER ,WILDLIFE , FOREST ETC.  NON RENEWABLE RESOURCES:THE RESOURCESTHAT CAN’T BE RENEWED QUICKLY. ONCETHEY GET EXHAUSTED ITWOULDTAKE MILLIONSOFYEARS TO FORM AGAIN. EXAMPLE: FOSSIL FUELS LIKECOAL , PETROL ETC.
  7. 7.  ONTHE BASIS OF OWNERSHIP :  INDIVIDUAL RESOURCE: RESOURCESTHAT ARE OWNED BY AN INDIVIDUAL. EXAMPLE: PLOTS ,WELLS , HOUSE ETC.  COMMUNITY OWNED RESOURCES: RESOURCESTHAT ARE OWNED BY COMMUNITYWHICH ARE ACCESIBLETO MEMBERSOFTHE COMMUNITY. EXAMPLE:CEMETRY , GRAZING GROUND , PARKS , RESTRAUNT ETC  NATIONAL RESOURCES: RESOURCESTHAT ARE OWNED BYTHE NATION . SOMETIMESTHE COUNTRY CAN AQUIRE LEGAL POWERON PRIVATE PROPERTY FOR PUBLIC USE. EXAMPLE:WILDLIFE , FOREST , HIGHWAYS ETC  INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES: IT MENASTHAT NO INDIVIDUAL CAN UTILISE THESE RESOURCES WITHOUTTHE CONCURRENCE OF INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTIONS. EXAMPLE:OCEN ROUTES BEYOND 200 NM { E E Z }
  8. 8.  ONTHE BASIS OF STATUS OF DEVELOPMENT:  POTENTIAL RSOURCES : RESOURCESWHICH ARE FOUND I N A REGION BOT IS NOT UTILISED. EXAMPLE : RICH DEPOSITOF COAL IN RURH , GERMANY.  DEVELOPED RESOURCES : RESOURCESWHICHARE SURVEYEDANDTHEIR QUANTITY AND QUALITY HAVE BEEN DETERMINED FOR UTILISATION. EXAMPLE : COAL , NATURAL GAS , IRON AND STEEL.  STOCK :THE METERIALSTHET CAN SATISFYTHE HUMAN NEED BUT HUMAN DON’T HAVETHE PROPERACCESSTO IT . EXAMPLE : HYDROGEN CAN BE USEDAS A SOURCE OF ENERGY BUT HUMAN DON’T KNOW HOWTO USE IT .  RESERVE : THE RESOURCESTHAT CAN BE USEDTO MEETTHE FUTURE REQUIREMENTCALLED RESERVE . EXAMPLE : WATER IN DAM , FOREST ETC.
  9. 9.  DEVELOPMENT OF RESOURCES:  RESOURCESARETHE GIFT OF NATURE . BUTTHE INDISCRIMINATE USE OF THESE RESOURCES LEADTO IT’S DEPLETION.  IT CAUSE MANY PROBLEMS LIKE :  DEPLETIONOF RESOURCES FOR SATISFYINGTHE GREED OF A FEW INDIVIDUALS.  ACCUMILATION OF RESOURCES IN A FEW HANDS ,WHICH INTURN , DIVIDED THE SOCIETY INTOTWO SEGMENTS ie ; RICH AND POOR.  INDISCRIMINATE USE HAVE LEDTO ECOLOGICAL CRISIS LIKE OZONE LAYER DEPLETION, POLLUTION , AND LAN D DEGRADATION.
  10. 10.  SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT : IT MEANS DEVELOPMENT SHOULDTAKE PLACE WITHOUT DAMAGINGTHE NATURE AND CONSERVING IT FORTHE FUTURE.
  11. 11.  Resource Planning:  Resource planning is the judicious use of resources. Resource planning becomes more important in a country like India, where resources are not distributed properly. For example; many states are rich in mineral and deficient in other resources, such as Jharkhand is rich in minerals, but there is problem of drinking water and other facilities,Arunachal Pradesh has plenty of water but lack of other development because of lack of resources.  These types of discriminations can be reduced or completely vanished with proper planning of judicious use of resources.  Resource Planning in India:  Resources can contribute in proper development only with a good planning keeping the technology, skills and institution in mind.  Resource Planning in India is one of the most important goals right from its first FiveYears Plan. Following are the main points of Resource planning.  Making of inventory of resources after their region-wise identification across the country.  Making of the planning structure with appropriate technology, skill and institutions.  Matching of resource plan with development plan, etc.

