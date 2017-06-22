State of Drupal in Romania!
Gabriel Ungureanu CEO @ AG Prime, Cluj-Napoca  www.ag-prime.com Drupal developer for 9+ years  https://www.drupal.org/u/ g...
AG Prime ✤ Was started in 2008, ✤ Among the ﬁrst Drupal Agencies in Romania, ✤ Delivers solutions in multi-continent, mult...
Drupal Romania Community
Facts about the local community ✤ Drupal Romania Association since 2010, ✤ Drupal Camps in Timisoara, Bucharest, Arad, Clu...
Drupal Romania Business
Facts ✤ Most of the Drupal Agencies in Romania are producing for Western European market, ✤ Sales focuses on technical per...
Drupal is good for? ✤ CMS ✤ Intranet ✤ Customer portals ✤ Custom integrations ✤ E-Commerce ✤ Newspaper / Publishing platfo...
Drupal strengths ✤ Modular system, easy to extend and plug-in third-party systems, ✤ Secure platform, dedicated security t...
Drupal Romanian Agencies
Currently 14 national / international Drupal suppliers Source: https://www.drupal.org/drupal-services/all/all/Romania
Drupal Distributions
Drupal Distributions ✤ Over 1000 available distros.
Drupal for Products, un-explored?
“A wise man can learn more from a foolish question than a fool can learn from a wise answer. ” –Bruce Lee
State of Drupal Romania
State of Drupal Romania
State of Drupal Romania
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

State of Drupal Romania

36 views

Published on

A short overview about Drupal in Romania!

Published in: Technology
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
36
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

State of Drupal Romania

  1. 1. State of Drupal in Romania!
  2. 2. Gabriel Ungureanu CEO @ AG Prime, Cluj-Napoca  www.ag-prime.com Drupal developer for 9+ years  https://www.drupal.org/u/ gabrielu Drupal module developer and Drupal 8 Sprinter Co-Founder of Drupal Romania Association Open source enthusiastic
  3. 3. AG Prime ✤ Was started in 2008, ✤ Among the ﬁrst Drupal Agencies in Romania, ✤ Delivers solutions in multi-continent, multi-culture environments (America, Europe, Australia), ✤ Multiple supported modules in Drupal community, Multiple patches to contributed modules.
  4. 4. Drupal Romania Community
  5. 5. Facts about the local community ✤ Drupal Romania Association since 2010, ✤ Drupal Camps in Timisoara, Bucharest, Arad, Cluj-Napoca, Targu Mures, ✤ Drupal Global Training Days in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Bacau, Targu Mures, ✤ Drupal Meetups in Cluj-Napoca, Bucharest, Targu Mures, ✤ Drupal 8 Code Sprints at DrupalCamps and Independently organised, ✤ Drupal Release Party in most major cities.
  6. 6. Drupal Romania Business
  7. 7. Facts ✤ Most of the Drupal Agencies in Romania are producing for Western European market, ✤ Sales focuses on technical persons, not marketing departments or decision makers, ✤ Very little penetration on the local web market, ✤ Growing technical community, ✤ Growing number of suppliers.
  8. 8. Drupal is good for? ✤ CMS ✤ Intranet ✤ Customer portals ✤ Custom integrations ✤ E-Commerce ✤ Newspaper / Publishing platforms
  9. 9. Drupal strengths ✤ Modular system, easy to extend and plug-in third-party systems, ✤ Secure platform, dedicated security team, ✤ Fastest growing enterprise software, SLA release cycles, ✤ High performance, easily integrating with Apache SOLR, Varnish, Redis, Memcached, MySQL Master / Slave replication, ✤ Strong community, over 100 000 active developers worldwide.
  10. 10. Drupal Romanian Agencies
  11. 11. Currently 14 national / international Drupal suppliers Source: https://www.drupal.org/drupal-services/all/all/Romania
  12. 12. Drupal Distributions
  13. 13. Drupal Distributions ✤ Over 1000 available distros.
  14. 14. Drupal for Products, un-explored?
  15. 15. “A wise man can learn more from a foolish question than a fool can learn from a wise answer. ” –Bruce Lee

×