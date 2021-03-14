Successfully reported this slideshow.
Copy link to download this book  https://greatfull.fileoz.club/0803666624 Learning objectives in each chapter to help you recognize important concepts at the beginning of the chapter,⚡ and reinforce what is summarized at the end of each chapter Coverage of -problem-oriented medical records,⚡ patients with multiple complaints or multiple conditions Hands-on,⚡ problem-based exercises Worksheets at the end of each chapter Examples of good and bad documentation for evaluation Real-life case studies that illustrate the potential consequences of poor or inaccurate documentation. Explanations of use and terminology of ICD-10-CM codes in billing Boxes highlighting medicolegal considerations.

  2. 2. DESCRIPTION Prepare for PANCE or PANRE with the most trusted review tool! Developed and endorsed by the American Academy of PAs (AAPA) and the Physician Assistant Education Association (PAEA), A Comprehensive Review for the Certification and Recertification Examinations for Physician Assistants offers you dependable assistance in mastering the core information you need to know to pass the Physician Assistant National Certifying Exam (PANCE) or the Physician Assistant National Recertifying Exam (PANRE).Make sure your knowledge is current through meticulous updates reflecting the latest developments, validated for accuracy by respected subject matter experts.Study efficiently by reviewing high-yield, outline-format summaries of all essential concepts.Test your knowledge with hundreds of review questions based on the blueprint of the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA), along with explanations of the correct answers.Get even more preparation and experience with additional review questions and answers on thePoint, as well as access to a self-assessment CME post-test on AAPA Learning Central.
