Unit 3: West African Kingdoms Ghana, Mali, and Songhai
Ghana 1. 300 ACE- 1076 ACE 2."Ghana" – means war chief, and soon became the name of the region, then empire 3.Became rich through trade & taxes
Gold-Salt Trade 1. While Ghana contained a huge amount of gold, they did not have access to salt, which people need to sur...
Spread of Islam 1.By the 900’s Ghana’s rulers had converted to Islam which helped with the Muslim traders. 2.They also kep...
Fall of Ghana 1. Muslim Almoravids attacked in 1076 and disrupted the gold-salt trade. 2. Raids of Nomadic people in the 1...
Mali 1.Took over the old Ghana Empire and expanded it even more. 2. Benefited from trade, and built huge cities like Timbuktu to accommodate the traders
Mansa Musa and Islam in Africa – Crash Course (10:30)
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jvnU0v6hcUo
Mansa Musa 1. Leader of Mali and ruled from 1312-1337. 2. Made the pilgrimage to Mecca with thousands of attendants and ga...
Ibn Battuta 1. Traveler and historian from Morocco who journeyed for 27 years and saw most of the Islamic countries in the...
Fall of Mali 1. The successors of Mansa Musa were not strong, and outside invaders were able to take over a lot of territo...
Songhai Empire 1. A broken off part of the Mali Empire that rose up and took over the trade routes and the territory from 1450's-1591 2. Gao was the capital city
Notable Songhai Leaders 1. Sunni Ali- brought the trading cities of Timbuktu and Djenne under his control; set up a navy i...
Fall of the Songhai Songhai fell to Moroccan forces using gunpowder & rifles in 1591. It was too much their army that was using spears and swords.
Who Is The Real Lion King?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s8BXzkeuSdc
Summary Link (8:25) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1uHKgS1G-YU
  1. 1. Unit 3: West African Kingdoms Ghana, Mali, and Songhai
  2. 2. Ghana 1. 300 ACE- 1076 ACE 2.“Ghana” – means war chief, and soon became the name of the region, then empire 3.Became rich through trade & taxes
  3. 3. Notice how they are not in the same spot.
  4. 4. Gold-Salt Trade 1. While Ghana contained a huge amount of gold, they did not have access to salt, which people need to survive. They traded with people in the Sahara Desert where salt is plentiful. 2. Eventually large caravans would go back and forth and set up strong trade routes 3.The Ghana kings could limit the gold in the marketplace and make sure the price will always be high 4. Also provided ivory and slaves to the Muslim traders
  5. 5. Spread of Islam 1.By the 900’s Ghana’s rulers had converted to Islam which helped with the Muslim traders. 2.They also kept some of their traditional beliefs 3.Converting to Islam helped spread literacy
  6. 6. Fall of Ghana 1. Muslim Almoravids attacked in 1076 and disrupted the gold-salt trade. 2. Raids of Nomadic people in the 1200’s from the Sahara weakened Ghana. 3. Gold deposits were found elsewhere, and that shifted power and trade to the east.
  7. 7. Mali 1.Took over the old Ghana Empire and expanded it even more. 2. Benefited from trade, and built huge cities like Timbuktu to accommodate the traders
  8. 8.  Mansa Musa and Islam in Africa – Crash Course (10:30) (next slide)  Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jvnU0v6hcUo  Complete the follow along worksheet  END OF LECTURE DAY 1 of 2
  9. 9. Announcements  TODAY  NOTES: Last and FINAL day of West Africa (seriously fast unit, right?!?)  NEXT CLASS  West Africa TEST (12 questions, all from the PowerPoint)  Begin Unit 4: Middle Ages (Medieval Europe & Japan)
  10. 10. Mansa Musa 1. Leader of Mali and ruled from 1312-1337. 2. Made the pilgrimage to Mecca with thousands of attendants and gave away so much gold that the price went down 25% worldwide. 3. He built mosques, schools, & government buildings with his wealth. 4.The amount of gold signaled to Europe that Africa was an important place to trade and explore.
  11. 11. Mansa Musa
  12. 12. Ibn Battuta 1. Traveler and historian from Morocco who journeyed for 27 years and saw most of the Islamic countries in the world at the time. 2. Visited Mali and noticed that he could travel without crime.
  13. 13. Fall of Mali 1. The successors of Mansa Musa were not strong, and outside invaders were able to take over a lot of territory. 2. Factions crippled the central government. 3. By the late 1400’s the Songhai Empire had taken over.
  14. 14. Songhai Empire 1. A broken off part of the Mali Empire that rose up and took over the trade routes and the territory from 1450’s-1591 2. Gao was the capital city
  15. 15. Songhai Empire
  16. 16. Notable Songhai Leaders 1. Sunni Ali- brought the trading cities of Timbuktu and Djenne under his control; set up a navy in the Niger River, and broke the region into provinces with governors to oversee things 2.Askia Muhammad- rioted against Sunni Ali’s son for not being religious enough in 1492; was a great leader and delegated his power to efficient people; the empire thrived under him
  17. 17. Fall of the Songhai Songhai fell to Moroccan forces using gunpowder & rifles in 1591. It was too much their army that was using spears and swords.
  18. 18. Who Is The Real Lion King?  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s8BXzkeuSdc  Summary Link (8:25) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1uHKgS1G-YU

×