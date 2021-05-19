The Russian Revolution Lecture

Successfully reported this slideshow.
■Essential Question: –How did Vladimir Lenin & the Bolsheviks transform Russia during the Russian Revolution in 1917?
In the 1700s, Czar Peter the Great expanded & modernized Russia Peter introduced into Russia Western style navy, fashions,...
But in the 1800s, Russia failed to keep pace with the rapid changes taking place in Western Europe The Enlightenment led t...
But in the 1800s, Russia failed to keep pace with the rapid changes taking place in Western Europe The Industrial Revoluti...
In 1894, Czar Nicolas II came to power but failed to address major problems from 1904 to 1917 In 1904, Russia & Japan went...
In 1894, Czar Nicolas II came to power but failed to address major problems from 1904 to 1917 In 1905, Russian commoners m...
The czar’s unpopularity & failure of the government to respond to problems increased calls for socialism Class Activity: P...
The czar’s unpopularity & failure of the government to respond to problems increased calls for socialism Socialists demand...
The czar’s unpopularity & failure of the government to respond to problems increased calls for socialism Radical workers, ...
The czar’s unpopularity & failure of the government to respond to problems increased calls for socialism In 1903, a radica...
Russia’s involvement in World War I proved to be the fatal blow to Czar Nicholas’ support in Russia The Russian military w...
Russia’s involvement in World War I proved to be the fatal blow to Czar Nicholas’ support in Russia Czar Nicholas refused ...
By early 1917, citizens were rioting across Russia demanding an end the monarchy & to World War I In March, Czar Nicholas ...
Vladimir Lenin returned to Russia & led the Bolsheviks in the Russian Revolution in November 1917 Lenin’s message of “peac...
After the success of the Bolshevik Revolution, Lenin announced major reforms for Russia Lenin signed a truce with Germany ...
The Russian Revolution led to a civil war between the Bolshevik Red Army & the White Army (people who wanted a new czar, d...
After 3 years of fighting, the Red Army won & Lenin became the unquestioned leader of Russia In 1922, Lenin renamed Russia...
■Essential Question: –What were the positive & negative aspects of Joseph Stalin’s rule over the Soviet Union? ■CPWH Agend...
In 1917, Vladimir Lenin led the Bolsheviks in an overthrow of the Russian government Lenin transformed Russia into the Sov...
In 1922, Lenin suffered a stroke & died in 1924; Lenin’s death led to a struggle for power in the USSR By 1927, Joseph Sta...
The Communist Party Stalin was a totalitarian dictator who transformed the USSR into a police state Stalin led the Great P...
The Five Year Plans Stalin created a series of Five Year Plans to overhaul the Soviet economy Stalin seized control of the...
The Five Year Plans
Collectivization Stalin seized 25 million acres of private farms & combined them into large government-controlled collecti...
Individual Rights Stalin declared men & women equal in the USSR; Women’s rights increased as women could vote & join the C...
Insert Placards Here
The Communist Party In 1936, the Communist Party declared that it was the leader of "the working people in their struggle ...
Never more than 15 percent of the Soviet population was in the Communist party during the lifetime of Josef Stalin. From 1...
Five Year Plans During the era of Russian czars, Russia remained behind western Europe in industrialization. Russia’s tech...
Some members of Soviet society attempted to undermine the success of the five-year plans. Others were government officials...
Collective Farms Before the Revolution, most Russian land was divided among kulaks, wealthy landowners who controlled much...
Severe penalties awaited those who opposed the policy of collectivization. 12.5 million Russians were murdered as a part o...
Individual Rights The new communist constitution guaranteed the rights of all Russian citizens - the right to free speech,...
In 1932, Stalin wiped out religion in the USSR. Stalin closed ten thousand churches and only 1,312 mosques remained open i...
The Russian Revolution Lecture
