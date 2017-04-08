PDF FREE DOWNLOAD BEST PDF It s Harder in Heels: Essays by Women Lawyers Achieving Work-Life Balance READ ONLINE DOWNLOAD ONLINE



Click here http://bit.ly/2nOyTIj



The book contains essays by and about women lawyers: stories about women practicing (or choosing not to practice) law, about hitting the glass ceiling, about amazing lawyer-mentors, about professional achievements, about personal and professional hardships, about the stress of juggling multiple roles, about meeting the demands of work and family, about being Superwoman, and about hitting the maternal wall. The essays describe women s satisfactions and their struggles. While it may be harder in heels, the essays are inspiring, observant, introspective, insightful, and wise. Even though the stories revolve around women trained to be lawyers, their stories are relevant to life outside the legal profession and will be lessons for all women professionals.

