H eikonomax;ia

Η Εικονομαχία Ας πάμε • να δούμε και να αξιολογήσουμε το ρόλο της εικόνας στη ζωή μας • να εξηγήσουμε τους λόγους που ένα ...
Η Εκκλησία περνά στην εικονογραφία • Οι δύο αφορμές της εικονογράφησης 1) η εκκλησία έπαψε να διώκεται. Θα μπορούσε πλέον ...
Αίτια της εικονομαχίας κυρίως θεολογικά • Οι υπερβολές και οι προλήψεις στην προσκύνηση των εικόνων από πιστούς λαϊκότερων...
Γεγονότα Α΄ φάση της Εικονομαχίας • Ο Λέων Γ΄ ο Ίσαυρος απαγορεύει την προσκύνηση των εικόνων • Η Σύνοδος της Ιέρειας (754...
Ζ΄ Οικουμενική Σύνοδος (787) • Η Ειρήνη η Αθηναία, επίτροπος του ανήλικου τότε γιου της Κωνσταντίνου, συγκαλεί στη Νίκαια ...
Υπερασπιστές των Εικόνων • Ιωάννης Δαμασκηνός: υπερασπιστής των εικόνων στην Α΄ φάση της εικονομαχίας: • «εφόσον ο Θεός σα...
Ιωάννης ο Δαμασκηνός
Η Κυριακή της Ορθοδοξίας: Η γιορτή της αναστήλωσης των εικόνων • Λήξη της Β΄ Φάσης της Εικονομαχίας Μετά το θάνατο του εικ...
Ας μας μιλήσει ένας αγιογράφος του 13ου αιώνα
Ας εντοπίσουμε τις απόψεις του • Τι λέει για τα κίνητρα του αγιογράφου; • Πού στηρίζει την δυνατότητα της αγιογράφησης; • ...
Είμαστε έτοιμοι να πάμε να φτιάξουμε το σταυρόλεξό μας; Πατάμε ctrl+κλικ • http://photodentro.edu.gr/aggregator/lo/photode...
Πηγές που χρησιμοποιήθηκαν • http://www.diakonima.gr/2020/03/07/agios-ioannis-damaskinos- giati-proskinoume-tis-ikones/ • ...
  1. 1. Η Εικονομαχία Ας πάμε • να δούμε και να αξιολογήσουμε το ρόλο της εικόνας στη ζωή μας • να εξηγήσουμε τους λόγους που ένα θεολογικό γεγονός έγινε αιτία πολιτικών και κοινωνικών ανακατατάξεων • να ανακαλύψουμε τα μυστικά και τη διαχρονική αξία των εικόνων
  2. 2. Η Εκκλησία περνά στην εικονογραφία • Οι δύο αφορμές της εικονογράφησης 1) η εκκλησία έπαψε να διώκεται. Θα μπορούσε πλέον να διασώσει τα βιώματα των μαρτύρων και 2) να αναπαραστήσει τη Βίβλο ξεκινώντας από την δημιουργία του κόσμου μέχρι την ανάληψη του Χριστού • Αυτές οι αναπαραστάσεις δεν είχαν σκοπό τη διακόσμηση της Εκκλησίας αλλά ήταν βοηθητικά μέσα για την κατήχηση και την θεωρία
  3. 3. Αίτια της εικονομαχίας κυρίως θεολογικά • Οι υπερβολές και οι προλήψεις στην προσκύνηση των εικόνων από πιστούς λαϊκότερων στρωμάτων και απαίδευτους μοναχούς οι οποίοι: 1. έδιναν μεγαλύτερη σημασία στην προστατευτική δύναμη της ίδιας της εικόνας και όχι του εικονιζόμενου προσώπου και 2. εφάρμοζαν πρακτικές που θύμιζαν ειδωλολατρία όπως: α)τοποθέτηση της εικόνας στη θέση του αναδόχου και β)χρησιμοποίηση του χρώματος της εικόνας στη Θεία Κοινωνία ή χρήση του για θεραπευτικούς σκοπούς
  4. 4. Γεγονότα Α΄ φάση της Εικονομαχίας • Ο Λέων Γ΄ ο Ίσαυρος απαγορεύει την προσκύνηση των εικόνων • Η Σύνοδος της Ιέρειας (754) καταδικάζει τις εικόνες και την προσκύνησή τους. Συνέπεια, η επιβολή της εικονομαχίας. • Οι εικόνες αφαιρούνται από τους ναούς ή καταστρέφονται • Τα άμφια και τα σκεύη με παραστάσεις κατάσχονται • Οι ηγέτες των εικονόφιλων διώκονται • Μοναχοί τυφλώνονται και εξορίζονται • Τα ιερά σκεύη των μοναστηριών πωλούνται
  5. 5. Ζ΄ Οικουμενική Σύνοδος (787) • Η Ειρήνη η Αθηναία, επίτροπος του ανήλικου τότε γιου της Κωνσταντίνου, συγκαλεί στη Νίκαια το 787 την Ζ΄ Ουκουμενική Σύνοδο και αναστηλώνει τις εικόνες, κλείνοντας την Α΄ φάση της εικονομαχίας
  6. 6. Υπερασπιστές των Εικόνων • Ιωάννης Δαμασκηνός: υπερασπιστής των εικόνων στην Α΄ φάση της εικονομαχίας: • «εφόσον ο Θεός σαρκώθηκε, ήρθε στη γη και πήρε ανθρώπινη μορφή μπορούμε να τον εικονίσουμε» • «δεν λατρεύουμε την ύλη, αλλά τον δημιουργό της ύλης» • « η ύλη, με την σάρκωση του Χριστού αγιάστηκε και έγινε αιτία της σωτηρίας μας» • «οι εικόνες είναι τα βιβλία των αγραμμάτων»
  7. 7. Ιωάννης ο Δαμασκηνός
  8. 8. Η Κυριακή της Ορθοδοξίας: Η γιορτή της αναστήλωσης των εικόνων • Λήξη της Β΄ Φάσης της Εικονομαχίας Μετά το θάνατο του εικονομάχου αυτοκράτορα Θεόφιλου, και την ανάληψη της εξουσίας από την εικονόφιλη Θεοδώρα, λήγει η Β΄ φάση της εικονομαχίας. Ο Πατριάρχης Μεθόδιος συγκαλεί το 843 τοπική σύνοδο που επικυρώνει τις αποφάσεις της Ζ΄ Οικουμενικής Συνόδου και αναστηλώνει οριστικά τις εικόνες. Υπερασπιστής των εικόνων στη Β΄ φάση της εικονομαχίας, αναδείχτηκε ο Θεόδωρος Στουδίτης Εορτασμός • Ο Θρίαμβος της Ορθοδοξίας κατά της εικονομαχίας καθιερώνεται να γιορτάζεται την πρώτη Κυριακή της Μεγάλης Τεσσαρακοστής, που ονομάστηκε Κυριακή της Ορθοδοξίας.
  9. 9. Ας μας μιλήσει ένας αγιογράφος του 13ου αιώνα
  10. 10. Ας εντοπίσουμε τις απόψεις του • Τι λέει για τα κίνητρα του αγιογράφου; • Πού στηρίζει την δυνατότητα της αγιογράφησης; • Τι αγιογραφεί; • Τι θα τον ρωτούσατε αν τον παίρνατε συνέντευξη;
  11. 11. Είμαστε έτοιμοι να πάμε να φτιάξουμε το σταυρόλεξό μας; Πατάμε ctrl+κλικ • http://photodentro.edu.gr/aggregator/lo/photodentro-lor-8521-1036
  12. 12. Πηγές που χρησιμοποιήθηκαν • http://www.diakonima.gr/2020/03/07/agios-ioannis-damaskinos- giati-proskinoume-tis-ikones/ • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nozDxCXpYxU • https://www.sansimera.gr/articles/1170

