Download Nubia: Ancient Kingdoms of Africa Unlimited

Nubia: Ancient Kingdoms of Africa is the accompanying catalogue for an exhibition at New York University's Institute for the Study of the Ancient World that explores the rich cultures of ancient Nubia in present-day southern Egypt and northern Sudan. The exhibition traces the rise, fall, and re-emergence of Nubian power over the course of some 2,500 years, from the earliest Nubian kingdoms of about 3000 BC through the conquest of Egypt beginning in about 750 BC. Beautifully illustrated, the catalogue includes a historical overview of Nubia and its excavations by Guest Curator Geoff Emberling; a series of archival excavation photos from one of Nubia's most prodigious excavators, George A. Reisner; a checklist of objects from the exhibition; and a selected bibliography for further study of these rich but little understood African kingdoms.

