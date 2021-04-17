Marriage After Migration tells the stories of five women in rural Mexico each navigating the tricky terrain that is men's international migration. With their husbands and sons working in the United States will the women be able to hold their families together The women's lives reveal how marginalized peopleincluding indigenous peopledrive globalization. Their journeys show how globalization goes beyond economics to affect the underpinnings of a society and people's most intimate relationships. Author Nora Haenn illuminates dynamics otherwise overlooked in debates about globalization and migration. In relating how migration changes families and rewrites gender roles Haenn draws upon twentyfive years of experience in Mexico. Her engaging writing style crystalizes for students from all backgrounds what it means not to move.Marriage After Migration is a volume in the series ISSUES OF GLOBALI