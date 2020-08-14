Successfully reported this slideshow.
GOSSIPPING OBSEQUIOUS …why? Why do organizations look like this? ACQUIESENCE ASSENTING to authority CONFORMITY Politically...
Power Abuse FEAR…of being ABUSED Shut UP! FEAR…of being ABUSIVE FEAR…of getting in TROUBLE FEAR…of being FIRED
The offender’s favorite TOOLS… Browbeating I’m angry & DOGMA Blaming Rhetorical Questions Volume Tone INTIMADATION Steamro...
SNOWFLAKE Go with the flow Let SLEEPING DOGS lie Don’t ROCK the BOAT! Don’t make WAVES! Don’t upset the applecart Suck it ...
During a dispute we agree to.. DISAGREE with the …in real-time content. OBJECT to the behavior… …but (how we deliver the c...
When one feels offended simply… …the offender
If still unresolved our peers decide...NOT HR! Sack him Sack him Sack him Sack him Sack him
Someday these tools will also be mandatory. Occupational Health & Safety Mandatory tools in the workplace. Psychological H...
Adding safety is exhausting… or…to remember…. Too much…. reading…. workshops….
…or use simple tools to stop abuse “want to teach… don’t bother… give them a tool… which leads to new ways of thinking” Bu...
What people are saying… “ ” Very interesting point, Desmond. Democratize organizational power as we do political power, so...
Me: ” “Amy: “What is the opposite to psychological safety? You’ve said it quite nicely in your slide share: Walking on egg...
…the sky’s the limit no more walking on eggshells When we stop power abuse
Object123 Simple tools to help stop power abuse in the workplace
These are simple tools to help us have a level playing field when we have a discussion, conversation or argument

  1. 1. GOSSIPPING OBSEQUIOUS …why? Why do organizations look like this? ACQUIESENCE ASSENTING to authority CONFORMITY Politically Correct Compromising SYCOPHANTS WALKING ON EGGSHELLS discomfort FAILURE to ask “dumb questions”
  2. 2. Power Abuse FEAR…of being ABUSED Shut UP! FEAR…of being ABUSIVE FEAR…of getting in TROUBLE FEAR…of being FIRED
  3. 3. The offender’s favorite TOOLS… Browbeating I’m angry & DOGMA Blaming Rhetorical Questions Volume Tone INTIMADATION Steamrolling MISLEADING Sulking HumiliatingIgnoring (silent treatment) SARCASM Coercion Threatening DEADLINES I’m being offensive swearing nagging _______________
  4. 4. SNOWFLAKE Go with the flow Let SLEEPING DOGS lie Don’t ROCK the BOAT! Don’t make WAVES! Don’t upset the applecart Suck it up BUTTERCUP Have a THICK SKIN Get OVER IT! Don’t be a SNITCH! The victim’s rationalization TOOLS…. I’m too SENSITIVE! I’m offended & I’m being passive SUBMISSIVE________________
  5. 5. During a dispute we agree to.. DISAGREE with the …in real-time content. OBJECT to the behavior… …but (how we deliver the content)
  6. 6. When one feels offended simply… …the offender
  10. 10. If still unresolved our peers decide...NOT HR! Sack him Sack him Sack him Sack him Sack him
  11. 11. Someday these tools will also be mandatory. Occupational Health & Safety Mandatory tools in the workplace. Psychological Health & Safety
  12. 12. Adding safety is exhausting… or…to remember…. Too much…. reading…. workshops….
  13. 13. …or use simple tools to stop abuse “want to teach… don’t bother… give them a tool… which leads to new ways of thinking” Buckminster Fuller
  14. 14. What people are saying… “ ” Very interesting point, Desmond. Democratize organizational power as we do political power, so (we) can vote people out Timothy R. Clark Author of The 4 Stages of Psychological Safety
  15. 15. Me: ” “Amy: “What is the opposite to psychological safety? You’ve said it quite nicely in your slide share: Walking on eggshells Amy Edmondson author of The Fearless Organization” What people are saying…
  16. 16. …the sky’s the limit no more walking on eggshells When we stop power abuse

