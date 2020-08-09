Successfully reported this slideshow.
GOSSIPPING OBSEQUIOUS …why? Why do organizations look like this? ACQUIESENCE ASSENTING to authority CONFORMITY Politically...
Power Abuse FEAR FEAR…of being ABUSED Shut UP!of …of being ABUSIVE …of getting in TROUBLE …of being FIRED
The offender’s favorite TOOLS …. Browbeating I’m angry & DOGMA Blaming Rhetorical Questions Volume Tone Intimidation Manip...
SNOWFLAKE Go with the flow Let SLEEPING DOGS lie Don’t ROCK the BOAT! Don’t make WAVES! Don’t upset the applecart Suck it ...
During a disagreement we agree to.. Disagree with the …in real-time content. Object to the behavior… and…
When one feels offended simply… The offender.. Or escalate to like a ref’s Whistle…… “ ”
or escalate to like a ref’s Whistle……Yellow Card When one feels offended simply… “ ” “ ” The offender..
like a ref’s Whistle……Yellow Card……Red Card When one feels offended simply… “ ” “ ” “ ” The offender..
If still unresolved our peers decide ...not HR! Sack him Sack him Sack him Sack him Sack him
Someday these tools will also be mandatory. Occupational Health & Safety Mandatory tools in the workplace. Psychological H...
Adding safety is exhausting… or…to remember…. Too much…. reading…. workshops….
or use simple tools to stop abuse… “want to teach… don’t bother… give them a tool… which leads to new ways of thinking” Bu...
What people are saying… “ ” Very interesting point, Desmond. Democratize organizational power as we do political power, so...
What people are saying… Me: ” “Amy: “What is the opposite to psychological safety? You’ve said it quite nicely in your sli...
…the sky’s the limit no more walking on eggshells When we stop power abuse
Object123 Simple tools to help stop power abuse
These are simple tools to help stop power abuse in the workplace and in the process create an environment where people feel safe to speak up and speak out.

  1. 1. GOSSIPPING OBSEQUIOUS …why? Why do organizations look like this? ACQUIESENCE ASSENTING to authority CONFORMITY Politically Correct Compromising SYCOPHANTS Walking on Eggshells discomfort NOT asking “dumb questions”
  2. 2. Power Abuse FEAR FEAR…of being ABUSED Shut UP!of …of being ABUSIVE …of getting in TROUBLE …of being FIRED
  3. 3. The offender’s favorite TOOLS …. Browbeating I’m angry & DOGMA Blaming Rhetorical Questions Volume Tone Intimidation Manipulation Steamrolling MISLEADING Sulking Humiliating Ignoring (silent treatment) SARCASM Coercion ThreateningDEADLINES I’m offensive swearing nagging GASLIGHTING
  4. 4. SNOWFLAKE Go with the flow Let SLEEPING DOGS lie Don’t ROCK the BOAT! Don’t make WAVES! Don’t upset the applecart Suck it up BUTTERCUP Have a THICK SKIN Get OVER IT! Don’t be a SNITCH! The victim’s escape TOOLS…. I’m too SENSITIVE! I’m offended & I’m passive
  5. 5. During a disagreement we agree to.. Disagree with the …in real-time content. Object to the behavior… and…
  6. 6. When one feels offended simply… The offender.. Or escalate to like a ref’s Whistle…… “ ”
  7. 7. or escalate to like a ref’s Whistle……Yellow Card When one feels offended simply… “ ” “ ” The offender..
  8. 8. like a ref’s Whistle……Yellow Card……Red Card When one feels offended simply… “ ” “ ” “ ” The offender..
  9. 9. If still unresolved our peers decide ...not HR! Sack him Sack him Sack him Sack him Sack him
  10. 10. Someday these tools will also be mandatory. Occupational Health & Safety Mandatory tools in the workplace. Psychological Health & Safety
  11. 11. Adding safety is exhausting… or…to remember…. Too much…. reading…. workshops….
  12. 12. or use simple tools to stop abuse… “want to teach… don’t bother… give them a tool… which leads to new ways of thinking” Buckminster Fuller
  13. 13. What people are saying… “ ” Very interesting point, Desmond. Democratize organizational power as we do political power, so (we) can vote people out Timothy R. Clark Author of The 4 Stages of Psychological Safety
  14. 14. What people are saying… Me: ” “Amy: “What is the opposite to psychological safety? You’ve said it quite nicely in your slide share: Walking on eggshells Amy Edmondson author of The Fearless Organization”
  15. 15. …the sky’s the limit no more walking on eggshells When we stop power abuse

