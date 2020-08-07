Object123 Simple tools to help stop power abuse

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. GOSSIPPING OBSEQUIOUS …why? Why do organizations look like this? ACQUIESENCE ASSENTING to authority CONFORMITY Politically Correct Failing to ask “dumb questions” Compromising SYCOPHANTS Walking on Eggshells discomfort
  2. 2. Power Abuse FEAR • FEAR of being ABUSED • FEAR of being ABUSIVE • FEAR the difficult conversation (because of ABUSE) • FEAR of getting fired or excluded unfairly (ABUSED) “shut the f#*k up!” of “Getting in Trouble!”
  3. 3. The offender’s favorite TOOLS …. Browbeating The Offender is Offensive… DOGMA Blaming Rhetorical Questions NAGGING Volume Tone Intimidation Manipulation Steamrolling MISLEADING Sulking Humiliating GASLIGHTINGIgnoring (silent treatment) SARCASM Coercion ThreateningDEADLINES
  4. 4. SNOWFLAKE Go with the flow Let SLEEPING DOGS lie Don’t ROCK the BOAT! Don’t make WAVES! Don’t upset the applecart Suck it up BUTTERCUP Have a THICK SKIN Get OVER IT! Don’t be a SNITCH! The victim’s favorite TOOLS…. The Offended is Passive… So SENSITIVE!
  5. 5. Psychological Health & Safety Someday these tools will be mandatory also some day. Occupational Health & Safety Mandatory tools in the workplace. Psychological Health & Safety
  6. 6. Adding safety is exhausting… or…to remember…. Too much…. reading…. workshops….
  7. 7. or use simple tools to stop abuse… “want to teach… don’t bother… give them a tool… which leads to new ways of thinking” Buckminster Fuller
  8. 8. First we need to AGREE object to disagree with behavior… …in real-time content.
  9. 9. When one feels offended simply… The offender.. Or escalate to like a ref’s Whistle…… “ ”
  10. 10. or escalate to like a ref’s Whistle……Yellow Card When one feels offended simply… “ ” “ ” The offender..
  11. 11. like a ref’s Whistle……Yellow Card……Red Card When one feels offended simply… “ ” “ ” “ ” The offender..
  12. 12. …our peers decide if still unresolved ...not HR!
  13. 13. What people are saying… “ ” Very interesting point, Desmond. Democratize organizational power as we do political power, so (we) can vote people out Timothy R. Clark Author of The 4 Stages of Psychological Safety
  14. 14. …the sky’s the limit …no more walking on eggshells When we stop power abuse

