I changed the setting’s to make my page change from landscape to portrait because I am portraying a Snapchat article. I ne...
I added images to make it look like a snapchat article story. I choose the images of a youth club as my article is about a...
I added text to the images as I am portraying a snapchat article and it gives the audience information about the article. ...
This image shows the text from my article. I have used bold text to create this page. I have also embedded some links for ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Snapchat evaluation

26 views

Published on

oih;vlkzcxbnxc vihgisunfidyhskghigoiasodgjhhbgiu\hgiujg

Published in: Data & Analytics
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
26
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Snapchat evaluation

  1. 1. I changed the setting’s to make my page change from landscape to portrait because I am portraying a Snapchat article. I needed to do this first so that I could put the other parts on afterwards.
  2. 2. I added images to make it look like a snapchat article story. I choose the images of a youth club as my article is about a youth club. These images show the audience images of a youth club closed down and a car park. These pictures portray poverty.
  3. 3. I added text to the images as I am portraying a snapchat article and it gives the audience information about the article. This image is a picture of a closed down youth club in East London. The reason why I have used this image as this image represents what my article is about which it is about youth clubs closing down.
  4. 4. This image shows the text from my article. I have used bold text to create this page. I have also embedded some links for the audience to visit organisations for them to help youth clubs. This text links with the images, as I am explaining that youth clubs have closed down.

×