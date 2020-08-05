Cuenta Pública Campaña COVID-19 03 de agosto

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. CUENTA PÚBLICA Desafío Levantemos Chile ha estado en acción apoyando a mitigar el Covid-19. A continuación detallamos lo que se ha recaudado, gestionado y entregado en la primera etapa de ayuda en esta emergencia sanitaria desde el 19 de abril hasta el 3 de agosto del 2020. CIERRE FASE 1 cmpc
  2. 2. $2.379.136.066 CLP RECAUDACIÓN CAMPAÑA EMERGENCIA SANITARIA COVID-19 HASTA 3 DE AGOSTO 439.816 CUENTAPÚBLICA DONACIÓN TOTAL NACIONAL PERSONAS BENEFICIADAS cmpc
  3. 3. CANTIDAD VALOR TOTAL BENEFICIADOS MONITORES 93 $186.000.000 CLP 2340 CLÍNICA MÓVIL* 12 $301.000.000 CLP 21.500 KIT DE EMERGENCIA EPP 27.650 $552.500.000 CLP 28.350 KIT DE EMERGENCIA HIGIENE 14.249 $341.976.000 CLP 12.104 KIT DE EMERGENCIA ALIMENTOS 18.193 $545.790.000 CLP 40.772 TOMA DE MUESTRAS PCR 19.000 $67.602.650 CLP 19.000 TEST RÁPIDO 4100 $78.064.000 CLP 4100 LUMIFY ECOGRAFOS PORTATILES MULTIFUNCIONAL 20 $173.410.000 CLP 40.000 OTROS (KIT LIMPIEZA Y PECHERAS) 650 $6.200.000 CLP 650 SALA ESPERA HOSPITAL TEMUCO 1 $20.000.000 CLP 45.000 KIT CUIDADO PERSONAL PARA PACIENTES Y ENFERMEROS EN HOSPITALES** 7200 $106.593.416 CLP 20.000 ENTREGA CAJAS ALIMENTO LA PINTANA*** 100.000 _ 206.000 TOTAL $2.379.136.066 439.816 CUENTAPÚBLICA GESTIONADO Y ENTREGADO A NIVEL NACIONAL HASTA LA FECHA: 3 DE AGOSTO 2020 *Cada clínica funcionó por más de tres meses y medio. Nuevos lugares: Antofagasta, Arauco y Puerto Montt. Extensión de 2 meses en la región de Biobío y Puente Alto. **7200 kits para pacientes, pañales para adultos mayores, toallitas higiénicas y 26.000 cremas para 13.000 enfermeros/as. ***Iniciativa de Gobierno de Chile repartido entre 51.500 familias en La Pintana.
  4. 4. CANTIDAD VALOR TOTAL MONITORES 48 $96.000.000 CLP CLÍNICA MÓVIL 2* $126.000.000 CLP KIT DE EMERGENCIA EPP 20.000 $400.000.000 CLP KIT DE EMERGENCIA HIGIENE 13.000 $312.000.000 CLP KIT DE EMERGENCIA ALIMENTOS 11.888 $356.640.000 CLP TOMA DE MUESTRAS PCR 6500 $23.127.650 CLP SALA ESPERA HOSPITAL TEMUCO 1 $20.000.000 CLP LUMIFY ECOGRAFOS PORTATILES MULTIFUNCIONAL 6 $52.023.000 CLP TOTAL $1.388.990.650 CUENTAPÚBLICA GESTIONADO Y ENTREGADO REGIÓN LA ARAUCANÍA HASTA LA FECHA: 3 DE AGOSTO 2020 cmpc *Total 5 en terreno durante Abril a Julio, de las cuales quedan 2 activas.
  5. 5. CANTIDAD VALOR TOTAL MONITORES 45 $90.000.000 CLP CLÍNICA MÓVIL 10 $175.000.000 CLP KIT DE EMERGENCIA EPP 7650 $152.500.000 CLP KIT DE EMERGENCIA HIGIENE 1249 $29.976.000 CLP KIT DE EMERGENCIA ALIMENTOS 6305 $189.150.000 CLP TOMA DE MUESTRAS PCR 12.500 $44.475.000 CLP TEST RÁPIDO 4100 $78.064.000 CLP LUMIFY ECOGRAFOS PORTATILES MULTIFUNCIONAL 14 $121.387.000 CLP OTROS (KIT LIMPIEZA Y PECHERAS) 650 $6.200.000 CLP KIT CUIDADO PERSONAL PARA PACIENTES Y ENFERMEROS EN HOSPITALES* 7200 $106.593.416 CLP TOTAL $993.345.416 CUENTAPÚBLICA GESTIONADO Y ENTREGADO OTRAS REGIONES HASTA LA FECHA: 3 DE AGOSTO 2020 cmpc *7200 kits para pacientes, pañales para adultos mayores, toallitas higiénicas y 26.000 cremas para 13.000 enfermeros/as.
  6. 6. EPP CANTIDAD MASCARILLA CERTIFICADA N95 1 UNIDAD GUANTES DESECHABLES 2 UNIDADES PROTECTOR FACIAL 1 UNIDAD* PECHERA PLÁSTICA CON MANGAS 1 UNIDAD * 1 PROTECTOR FACIAL PUEDE SER REUTILIZABLE EN 3 ATENCIONES MÉDICAS. KIT EPP (EQUIPO PROTECCIÓN PERSONAL) ENTREGA: 27.650 VALOR: $552.500.000 CLP BENEFICIADOS: 28.350 LISTA DE INSUMOS POR KIT MONITORES ENTREGA: 93 VALOR: $186.000.000 CLP BENEFICIADOS: 2.340 CLÍNICA MÓVIL ENTREGA: 12 VALOR: $301.000.000 CLP BENEFICIADOS: 21.500 LUMIFY ECOGRAFOS PORTATILES MULTIFUNCIONAL ENTREGA: 20 VALOR: $173.410.000 CLP BENEFICIADOS: 40.000 SALUD CUENTAPÚBLICA MUESTRAS PCR ENTREGA: 19.000 VALOR: $67.602.650 CLP TEST RÁPIDOS ENTREGA: 4.100 VALOR: $78.064.000 CLP SALA DE ESPERA TEMUCO VALOR: $20,000,000 CLP BENEFICIADOS: 45.000 KIT CUIDADO PERSONAL ENTREGA: 7.200 KITS PACIENTES 26.000 CREMAS DE MANOS PARA FUNCIONARIOS VALOR: $106.593.416 CLP BENEFICIADOS: 20.000 cmpc
  7. 7. ALIMENTO CANTIDAD LENTEJAS 1 KG ARROZ 1 KG FIDEOS 400G TALLARINES 400G 2 UNIDADES SALSA DE TOMATE 200G 3 UNIDADES CAFÉ 100G LECHE EN POLVO 800G HARINA 1 KG 2 UNIDADES AZÚCAR 1 KG ATÚN LOMITO EN AGUA 180G 2 UNIDADES TÉ 100 UNIDADES ACEITE VEGETAL 1 LT SAL 1 KG LEVADURA 125G DURAZNO EN TARRO 500G MIEL o MERMELADA* 500G PAPA* 25 KG * 10.000 Kits de Alimentos en la Región de la Araucanía incluyeron 25kg de papa y una miel, mermelada o harina de productores locales. ENTREGA: 18.193 VALOR: $545.790.000 CLP BENEFICIADOS: 40.772 CUENTAPÚBLICA KIT ALIMENTOS cmpc COORDINACIÓN ENTREGA KITS GOBIERNO LA PINTANA: 100.000 BENEFICIADOS: 206.000 LISTA DE PRODUCTOS POR KIT ALIMENTOS
  8. 8. INCLUYE CANTIDAD BARRA DE JABÓN 2 UNIDADES DETERGENTE ROPA 3 KG LAVALOZA 750mL PAPEL HIGIÉNICO 8 UNIDADES 30 MTS C/U TOALLA ABSORBENTE 2 UNIDADES 25 MTS C/U CLORO 2LTS ALCOHOL GEL 1LT ENTREGA: 14.249 VALOR: $341.976.000 CLP BENEFICIADOS: 12.104* LISTA DE PRODUCTOS POR KIT CUENTAPÚBLICA KIT HIGIENE cmpc *11.223 familias beneﬁciadas ya fueron contabilizadas junto KIT Alimentos.
  9. 9. CUENTAPÚBLICA cmpc

