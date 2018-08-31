Successfully reported this slideshow.
The best travel and tours in costa rica
Desafio Adventure Company offers the most unique and exclusive adventures in the Costa Rica. We are always striving to create the newest and most innovative tours in the country, while following our 2 company rules – 1) Be Safe and 2) Have Serious Fun!

Let us take you deep into the Costa Rican jungle to experience Costa Rica's Most EXTREME Tour! When you do Gravity Falls, you'll jump off high canyon walls into deep, crystalline pools of water and rappel down rushing waterfalls! Get your adrenaline flowing on this extreme Costa Rican jungle expedition near the Arenal Volcano!

We provide an EASY booking platform and the most flexible reservations policies in the industry. We provide online booking, live online chat and a TOLL FREE number to contact us with any questions and to make it easy to book your tours, transportation, hotels and other travel needs directly.

  1. 1. Carrillo Beach The town itself does not have much to offer, but is perfect for rest and relaxation and enjoying the most-picturesque beach in the country. For those looking for a more action-packed vacation, we recommend staying in nearby Playa Samara and visiting this gorgeous beach on day trips
  2. 2. The Nicoya Peninsula of Guanacaste is considered one of the Blue Zones of the world with extraordinary life longevity - it's not unusual to come across fully-functional elderly folks well into their hundreds living the Pura Vida of Costa Rica! When organizing your Costa Rica vacation, it works well to fly into either airport, then spend a some nights near the Arenal Volcano, add a couple nights in Monteverde and then head to the beach to relax your last few nights in the country. Guanacaste
  3. 3. Playa Carrillo is known as the sister beach to Playa Samara and is a small typical Costa Rica town that still remains somewhat untouched by tourism. The town itself does not have much to offer, but is perfect for rest and relaxation and enjoying the most-picturesque beach in the country. For those looking for a more action-packed vacation, we recommend staying in nearby Playa Samara and visiting this gorgeous beach on day trips. La Fortuna and Arenal Volcano
  4. 4. The Most Popular Hotels And Resorts In Costa Rica Manuel Antonio is located just two and a half hours away from the San Jose airport and sits in a beautiful area on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica.The beautiful beaches, friendly local folk, and protected National Park are some things that have been captivating people's attention from all over the world and bringing them here for many years.
  5. 5. Contact Us.... La Fortuna San Carlos - Costa Rica 100 Meters West of the Central Park Costa Rica direct: 1-855-818-0020 TOLL FREE (US & Canada) 1-855-818-0020 456568 Costa Rica direct: Tel: (506) 2479-0020 https://www.desafiocostarica.com/ info@desafiocostarica.com

