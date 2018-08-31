The best travel and tours in costa rica

Desafio Adventure Company offers the most unique and exclusive adventures in the Costa Rica. We are always striving to create the newest and most innovative tours in the country, while following our 2 company rules – 1) Be Safe and 2) Have Serious Fun!



Let us take you deep into the Costa Rican jungle to experience Costa Rica's Most EXTREME Tour! When you do Gravity Falls, you'll jump off high canyon walls into deep, crystalline pools of water and rappel down rushing waterfalls! Get your adrenaline flowing on this extreme Costa Rican jungle expedition near the Arenal Volcano!



We provide an EASY booking platform and the most flexible reservations policies in the industry. We provide online booking, live online chat and a TOLL FREE number to contact us with any questions and to make it easy to book your tours, transportation, hotels and other travel needs directly.

