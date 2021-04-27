Copy Link Download : https://reader.ebookexprees.com/?book=B00LCBO9J4/Who-Holds-the-Cards-Now-5-Lethal-Steps-to-Win-His-Heart-and-Get-Him-to-Commit.html Has your man gotten complacent with you? Are you tired of chasing cheap losers that won't commit? Are you dating emotionally unavailable men? Do guys break up with you? Or do you simply want to learn how to get a boyfriend? What if I show you how to attract a man with 5 lethal steps? 5 simple steps that will make him commit and beg to be your boyfriend? Relationship advice that you can start tonight and see results in the morning. I call my 5 steps "kryptonite." Men are such simple creatures that if you used 1/10 the power of your mind and body, in a way that only a man can teach you, you could have us at hello and forever. Armed with these powers your man or future man will go fetal at just the thought of losing you. Now that would be a nice change! I don't care if you are young or old, hot or average, in need of marriage advice or dating advice, these 5 steps will solve your relationship problems for good. Hi I'm Gregg. I am your ace in the hole. I work for the other side. I'm a top dating coach in Boston and I teach men all about you. In this audiobook you and I are going to turn the tables and give men a powerful dose of the new you. Want to learn how to get your ex back fast? This audiobook is killer! We are going to take a journey inside the man's brain because you are lost. No fluff. No useless crap. Just the best spent coffee money you ever doled out.