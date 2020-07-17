Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EL BIM , UNA PERSPECTIVA INTERNACIONAL Y SU RELACIÓN CON LA VALUACIÓN INMOBILIARIA Prohibida la reproducción parcial o tot...
BIM ? Sigla Definición Utilidad Bimificación Programas (Software) Proceso Dimensiones Prohibida la reproducción parcial o ...
BIM ? Sigla Definición Utilidad Bimificación Programas (Software) Proceso Dimensiones Prohibida la reproducción parcial o ...
B = BUILDING. I = INFORMATION. M = MODELING. (Modelado de información para edificaciones) B = BUILDING. I = INFORMATION. M...
BIM ? Sigla Definición Utilidad Bimificación Programas (Software) Proceso Dimensiones Prohibida la reproducción parcial o ...
MÚLTIPLES DEFINICIONES DE BIM. Según Kaisen: Es un método de trabajo que se define en el contexto de la cultura colaborati...
Entendemos que BIM es : Un concepto que define un nuevo paradigma en la generación y gestión de datos, produciendo un mode...
BIM ? Sigla Definición Utilidad Bimificación Programas (Software) Proceso Dimensiones Prohibida la reproducción parcial o ...
CON EL BIM SE PUEDE : Diseñar. Modelar detalles constructivos. Analizar opciones.( Gestión de cambio) Pre visualización de...
BIM ? Sigla Definición Utilidad Bimificación Programas (Software) Proceso Dimensiones Prohibida la reproducción parcial o ...
PROCESO DEL CICLO DE VIDA DE UN PROYECTO Y LA INCIDENCIA DEL BIM. B I M Planificación Diseño Construcción Mantenimiento Se...
BIM ? Sigla Definición Utilidad Bimificación Programas (Software) Proceso Dimensiones Prohibida la reproducción parcial o ...
ArchiCAD (Graphisoft) REVIT (Autodesk) Allplan (Nemetschek) Edificius (ACCA Software) SketchUp ( trimble) DALUX BIM Viewer...
BIM ? Sigla Definición Utilidad Bimificación Programas (Software) Proceso Dimensiones Prohibida la reproducción parcial o ...
3D Geometría Estructura tridimensional (x, y, z). 4D Tiempo Cronología, programación y duración. 5D Costo Estimación , aná...
BIM ? Sigla Definición Utilidad Bimificación Programas (Software) Proceso Dimensiones Prohibida la reproducción parcial o ...
Bimificar. Inmueble bimificado. Que ha sido ,planificado, diseñado, construido y operado bajo los criterios de la metodolo...
Valuación inmobiliaria. Definición Métodos Aspectos del informe Factores influyentes Tangibles e Intangibles Valuación bim...
Valuación inmobiliaria. Definición Métodos Aspectos del informe Factores influyentes Tangibles e Intangibles Valuación bim...
En México, un avalúo inmobiliario es la estimación del valor comercial de un inmueble a través de un dictamen técnico impa...
Valuación inmobiliaria. Definición Métodos Aspectos del informe Factores influyentes Tangibles e Intangibles Valuación bim...
MÉTODOS DE AVALÚO O TASACIÓN INMOBILIARIA. •Por comparación con otros inmuebles (la más común). •Por costos. •Por Tasación...
Valuación inmobiliaria. Definición Métodos Aspectos del informe Factores influyentes Tangibles e Intangibles Valuación bim...
Permiten conocer al detalle las características de la propiedad a comprar, vender o rentar •Ubicación del inmueble. •Tamañ...
Valuación inmobiliaria. Definición Métodos Aspectos del informe Factores influyentes Tangibles e Intangibles Valuación bim...
FACTORES QUE INFLUYEN EN EL VALOR DE UN INMUEBLE •Valor y evolución del mercado. Tiene que ver con la situación del mercad...
Valuación inmobiliaria. Definición Métodos Aspectos del informe Factores influyentes Tangibles e Intangibles Valuación bim...
TANGIBLES E INTANGIBLES EN UNA VALUACIÓN INMOBILIARIA La propiedad personal es cualquier cosa de la que eres dueño además ...
Valuación inmobiliaria. Definición Métodos Aspectos del informe Factores influyentes Tangibles e Intangibles Valuación bim...
El bim es un bien intangible. Al cual se le puede establecer un valor. por que es un bien específicamente identificable y ...
Valuación inmobiliaria. Definición Métodos Aspectos del informe Factores influyentes Tangibles e Intangibles Valuación bim...
EJEMPLO COMPARATIVO Valuación de una villa turística ubicada en Punta Cana , Republica Dominicana. Por el método de costos...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

El bim,una perspectiva internacional y su relación con la valuación inmobiliaria

23 views

Published on

webinar realizado por el instituto politécnico nacional de México IPN y el instituto tecnológico de santo domingo INTEC

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

El bim,una perspectiva internacional y su relación con la valuación inmobiliaria

  1. 1. EL BIM , UNA PERSPECTIVA INTERNACIONAL Y SU RELACIÓN CON LA VALUACIÓN INMOBILIARIA Prohibida la reproducción parcial o total. ARQ.DERBY GONZALEZ. Santo Domingo República Dominicana. Julio 2020
  2. 2. BIM ? Sigla Definición Utilidad Bimificación Programas (Software) Proceso Dimensiones Prohibida la reproducción parcial o total. ARQ.DERBY GONZALEZ. Santo Domingo República Dominicana. Julio 2020
  3. 3. BIM ? Sigla Definición Utilidad Bimificación Programas (Software) Proceso Dimensiones Prohibida la reproducción parcial o total. ARQ.DERBY GONZALEZ. Santo Domingo República Dominicana. Julio 2020
  4. 4. B = BUILDING. I = INFORMATION. M = MODELING. (Modelado de información para edificaciones) B = BUILDING. I = INFORMATION. M = MANAGEMENT. (Gestión de información en edificaciones) (Modelado de información para gestión en proyectos de construcción) Prohibida la reproducción parcial o total. ARQ.DERBY GONZALEZ. Santo Domingo República Dominicana. Julio 2020
  5. 5. BIM ? Sigla Definición Utilidad Bimificación Programas (Software) Proceso Dimensiones Prohibida la reproducción parcial o total. ARQ.DERBY GONZALEZ. Santo Domingo República Dominicana. Julio 2020
  6. 6. MÚLTIPLES DEFINICIONES DE BIM. Según Kaisen: Es un método de trabajo que se define en el contexto de la cultura colaborativa y de la práctica integrada, y supone una profunda transformación que afecta a todos los procesos de diseño, constructivos y de gestión de activos que hemos conocido hasta ahora. Según universidad javeriana: Es un proceso de generación ,gestión de datos e información sobre modelos virtuales en las diferentes etapas del ciclo de vida de una edificación. Según la fundación laboral de la construcción española: Es una metodología de trabajo colaborativa entre proyectistas, constructores y demás agentes involucrados en un proceso constructivo que abarca todas las fases del ciclo de Vida de una edificación o infraestructura. Según el instituto tecnológico de la construcción de Barcelona. Es un sistema de gestión de las obras de construcción que está basado en el uso de un modelo tridimensional virtual relacionado con bases de datos. Prohibida la reproducción parcial o total. ARQ.DERBY GONZALEZ. Santo Domingo República Dominicana. Julio 2020
  7. 7. Entendemos que BIM es : Un concepto que define un nuevo paradigma en la generación y gestión de datos, produciendo un modelo de información virtual, que abarca las diferentes fases del desarrollo de un proyecto. Prohibida la reproducción parcial o total. ARQ.DERBY GONZALEZ. Santo Domingo República Dominicana. Julio 2020
  8. 8. BIM ? Sigla Definición Utilidad Bimificación Programas (Software) Proceso Dimensiones Prohibida la reproducción parcial o total. ARQ.DERBY GONZALEZ. Santo Domingo República Dominicana. Julio 2020
  9. 9. CON EL BIM SE PUEDE : Diseñar. Modelar detalles constructivos. Analizar opciones.( Gestión de cambio) Pre visualización de espacios. Actualización de información de forma automática. Modificaciones en tiempo real. Disposición inmediata de la información. Permite simulaciones. Estima costos de construcción ,operación y mantenimiento. Planificar el proyecto. Implantación de obra. Modelo de emergencia para catástrofe. Análisis y control energético. Programación de mantenimiento . ETC. Prohibida la reproducción parcial o total. ARQ.DERBY GONZALEZ. Santo Domingo República Dominicana. Julio 2020
  10. 10. BIM ? Sigla Definición Utilidad Bimificación Programas (Software) Proceso Dimensiones Prohibida la reproducción parcial o total. ARQ.DERBY GONZALEZ. Santo Domingo República Dominicana. Julio 2020
  11. 11. PROCESO DEL CICLO DE VIDA DE UN PROYECTO Y LA INCIDENCIA DEL BIM. B I M Planificación Diseño Construcción Mantenimiento Se obtiene información para la planificación de proyectos .nos permite visualizarlo de manera detallada y ver los conflictos con anticipación , solucionarlos en el modelo. y disminuir el margen de error. Se llevan a cabo el diseño conceptual, el análisis, el detallado y la documentación. El proceso a favor comienza usando datos de BIM para informar la programación y la logística. La fabricación comienza utilizando especificaciones de BIM. La logística de la construcción de proyectos se comparte con todo el personal de obra y los contratistas, para garantizar que el ciclo constructivo se ejecute con eficacia y eficiencia. Se trasladan a las operaciones y el mantenimiento de los activos terminados. Los datos de BIM pueden utilizarse más adelante para renovaciones rentables y también para demoliciones eficientes. Ejecución de planes, análisis de situaciones, formulación de estrategias y desarrollo de planes. conceptualización, planificación, diseño arquitectónico, estructural y análisis de coordinación. programación y planos, construcción, fabricación, aprovisionamiento, puesta en marcha, as- built y entrega ocupación y operación, gestión de activos y mantenimiento, desmantelamiento y reprogramación integral. Prohibida la reproducción parcial o total. ARQ.DERBY GONZALEZ. Santo Domingo República Dominicana. Julio 2020
  12. 12. BIM ? Sigla Definición Utilidad Bimificación Programas (Software) Proceso Dimensiones Prohibida la reproducción parcial o total. ARQ.DERBY GONZALEZ. Santo Domingo República Dominicana. Julio 2020
  13. 13. ArchiCAD (Graphisoft) REVIT (Autodesk) Allplan (Nemetschek) Edificius (ACCA Software) SketchUp ( trimble) DALUX BIM Viewer (Para gestión de mantenimiento en edificaciones) Lo que realmente convierte a SketchUp en un potencial software de visualización 3D es el gran número de extensiones (PLUGINS). Muchos de estos complementos y funciones adicionales incorporan funciones que convierten a SketchUp en software BIM. PROGRAMAS (SOFTWARE) CON LO QUE PODEMOS HACER BIM Prohibida la reproducción parcial o total. ARQ.DERBY GONZALEZ. Santo Domingo República Dominicana. Julio 2020
  14. 14. BIM ? Sigla Definición Utilidad Bimificación Programas (Software) Proceso Dimensiones Prohibida la reproducción parcial o total. ARQ.DERBY GONZALEZ. Santo Domingo República Dominicana. Julio 2020
  15. 15. 3D Geometría Estructura tridimensional (x, y, z). 4D Tiempo Cronología, programación y duración. 5D Costo Estimación , análisis de presupuesto. 6D Sustentabilidad Autosustentable y energéticamente eficiente 7D Mantenimiento Información de gestión de instalaciones, infraestructura etc. DIMENSIONES DEL BIM Prohibida la reproducción parcial o total. ARQ.DERBY GONZALEZ. Santo Domingo República Dominicana. Julio 2020
  16. 16. BIM ? Sigla Definición Utilidad Bimificación Programas (Software) Proceso Dimensiones Prohibida la reproducción parcial o total. ARQ.DERBY GONZALEZ. Santo Domingo República Dominicana. Julio 2020
  17. 17. Bimificar. Inmueble bimificado. Que ha sido ,planificado, diseñado, construido y operado bajo los criterios de la metodología BIM. Término acuñado para Hacer referencia al procedimiento de levantamiento de información que tiene como objetivo generar información virtual para eficientizar el mantenimiento preventivo y correctivo de infraestructuras no construidas bajo la metodología de modelado e información (BIM, Building Information Modeling) esto mediante levantamientos, ya sean de forma tradicional manual o apoyándose en tecnología avanzada. Prohibida la reproducción parcial o total. ARQ.DERBY GONZALEZ. Santo Domingo República Dominicana. Julio 2020
  18. 18. Valuación inmobiliaria. Definición Métodos Aspectos del informe Factores influyentes Tangibles e Intangibles Valuación bimobiliaria Prohibida la reproducción parcial o total. ARQ.DERBY GONZALEZ. Santo Domingo República Dominicana. Julio 2020
  19. 19. Valuación inmobiliaria. Definición Métodos Aspectos del informe Factores influyentes Tangibles e Intangibles Valuación bimobiliaria
  20. 20. En México, un avalúo inmobiliario es la estimación del valor comercial de un inmueble a través de un dictamen técnico imparcial mediante las características de uso y el análisis de mercado, tomando en cuenta las condiciones físicas y urbanas del inmueble. Qué es una valuación inmobiliaria. Prohibida la reproducción parcial o total. ARQ.DERBY GONZALEZ. Santo Domingo República Dominicana. Julio 2020
  21. 21. Valuación inmobiliaria. Definición Métodos Aspectos del informe Factores influyentes Tangibles e Intangibles Valuación bimobiliaria Prohibida la reproducción parcial o total. ARQ.DERBY GONZALEZ. Santo Domingo República Dominicana. Julio 2020
  22. 22. MÉTODOS DE AVALÚO O TASACIÓN INMOBILIARIA. •Por comparación con otros inmuebles (la más común). •Por costos. •Por Tasación basada en la capitalización de rentas. Prohibida la reproducción parcial o total. ARQ.DERBY GONZALEZ. Santo Domingo República Dominicana. Julio 2020
  23. 23. Valuación inmobiliaria. Definición Métodos Aspectos del informe Factores influyentes Tangibles e Intangibles Valuación bimobiliaria Prohibida la reproducción parcial o total. ARQ.DERBY GONZALEZ. Santo Domingo República Dominicana. Julio 2020
  24. 24. Permiten conocer al detalle las características de la propiedad a comprar, vender o rentar •Ubicación del inmueble. •Tamaño real de la propiedad. •Tiempo de vida útil. •Calidad de la construcción. •Capacidad para extensión o remodelación. •Valor comercial. ASPECTOS INCLUIDOS EN EL INFORME DE UN AVALÚO INMOBILIARIO. Prohibida la reproducción parcial o total. ARQ.DERBY GONZALEZ. Santo Domingo República Dominicana. Julio 2020
  25. 25. Valuación inmobiliaria. Definición Métodos Aspectos del informe Factores influyentes Tangibles e Intangibles Valuación bimobiliaria Prohibida la reproducción parcial o total. ARQ.DERBY GONZALEZ. Santo Domingo República Dominicana. Julio 2020
  26. 26. FACTORES QUE INFLUYEN EN EL VALOR DE UN INMUEBLE •Valor y evolución del mercado. Tiene que ver con la situación del mercado y las tendencias en términos de compraventa de los inmuebles y precios promedios. •Orientación, superficie y distribución. En este punto, se valoran el tamaño del piso, la distribución de los espacios. La orientación y las vistas del inmueble que también afectan a la tasación inmobiliaria. •Antigüedad de la vivienda. Ten en cuenta que generalmente un inmueble de obra nueva tendrá un valor superior que uno de segunda mano. Si el edificio tiene o es catalogado con valor arquitectónico, se dará la situación contraria. •Estado de conservación del inmueble. Aquí se tiene en cuenta si el inmueble está reformado, si es obra nueva o si requiere reformas. •Edificación, instalaciones y materiales de construcción. Ascensores, áreas comunes, tipos de acabados y calefacción son algunos aspectos que se valoran en este punto. •Entorno. La zona en la que está ubicado la es clave en la determinación de su valor. La cercanía al transporte público, hospitales, escuelas, parques y centros comerciales también influye en la tasación. •Eficiencia energética. El certificado energético es obligatorio y define el estado energético del inmueble en una escala de A (más eficiencia) a G (menos eficiencia). Cuanta más eficiencia tenga el inmueble, mayor será su valor en la tasación. Prohibida la reproducción parcial o total. ARQ.DERBY GONZALEZ. Santo Domingo República Dominicana. Julio 2020
  27. 27. Valuación inmobiliaria. Definición Métodos Aspectos del informe Factores influyentes Tangibles e Intangibles Valuación bimobiliaria Prohibida la reproducción parcial o total. ARQ.DERBY GONZALEZ. Santo Domingo República Dominicana. Julio 2020
  28. 28. TANGIBLES E INTANGIBLES EN UNA VALUACIÓN INMOBILIARIA La propiedad personal es cualquier cosa de la que eres dueño además de terrenos y edificios. Los terrenos y edificios se llaman bienes raíces o bienes inmuebles. Puedes poseer bienes muebles tangibles e intangibles. Ambos tipos de propiedad tienen valor económico expresado en dinero. Ambos tipos de propiedad pueden ser usados, comprados, vendidos, regalados, gravados y legados a herederos, aunque su naturaleza es muy diferente. Propiedad tangible La propiedad personal tangible es algo con existencias físicas, las cosas que se pueden sentir o tocar. La propiedad personal tangible incluye los accesorios conectados a los inmuebles si esos accesorios se puede quitar sin dañar o cambiar los terrenos y edificios. Propiedad intangible La propiedad personal intangible consiste en cosas no materiales, como los derechos de autor, patentes, software informático, franquicias, cuentas bancarias, acciones, bonos, marcas registradas, nombres de marca, cuentas por cobrar, listas de clientes, secretos comerciales o licencias comerciales. La propiedad intangible existe solamente como un concepto intelectual. Aunque los bienes inmateriales no es algo que se pueda tocar o recoger, tienen un valor cuantificable Prohibida la reproducción parcial o total. ARQ.DERBY GONZALEZ. Santo Domingo República Dominicana. Julio 2020
  29. 29. Valuación inmobiliaria. Definición Métodos Aspectos del informe Factores influyentes Tangibles e Intangibles Valuación bimobiliaria Prohibida la reproducción parcial o total. ARQ.DERBY GONZALEZ. Santo Domingo República Dominicana. Julio 2020
  30. 30. El bim es un bien intangible. Al cual se le puede establecer un valor. por que es un bien específicamente identificable y tiene una existencia legal. esta sujeto a la propiedad, es transferible y proporciona beneficios económicos reales o potenciales. Por que no se toma en cuenta al realizar una valuación o tasación de un bien inmueble? Entonces, podemos decir que un avalúo Bimobiliario es la estimación del valor comercial a través de un dictamen técnico imparcial mediante las características de uso y el análisis de mercado, que toma en cuenta si el inmueble fue construido bajo la metodología bim, sus condiciones físicas y urbanas . Etc. VALUACIÓN BIMOBILIARIA.? Prohibida la reproducción parcial o total. ARQ.DERBY GONZALEZ. Santo Domingo República Dominicana. Julio 2020
  31. 31. Valuación inmobiliaria. Definición Métodos Aspectos del informe Factores influyentes Tangibles e Intangibles Valuación bimobiliaria Ejemplo comparativo Prohibida la reproducción parcial o total. ARQ.DERBY GONZALEZ. Santo Domingo República Dominicana. Julio 2020
  32. 32. EJEMPLO COMPARATIVO Valuación de una villa turística ubicada en Punta Cana , Republica Dominicana. Por el método de costos . Valuación tradicional Valuación bimobiliaria  Terreno … 2000 m2 a 250 US .……………..500.000.00 dólares  Edificación… 650 m2 a 950 US…….…………617.000.00 dólares  Diseño arquitectónico……………………….…..000,000.00 dólares  Gastos (aranceles e impuestos)…18%.......201.000.00 dólares  Antigüedad……………………………………………………………..…3 años.  Valor reemplazo bruto……………….………..1,318 000.00 dólares  Depreciación………………………….…………….….24 ,540.00 dólares  Valor reemplazo neto…………………….……1,293. 460.00 dólares  Terreno … 2000 m2 a 250 US .……………..500.000.00 dólares  Edificación… 650 m2 a 950 US…….…………617.000.00 dólares  Diseño arquitectónico (met- BIM)………..…..19,000.00  Gastos (aranceles e impuestos)…18%.......204.480.00 dólares  Antigüedad……………………………………………………………..…3 años.  Valor reemplazo bruto……………….………..1, 340.480.00 dólares  Depreciación………………………….…………….….25 ,214.00 dólares  Valor reemplazo neto…………………….……1,315. 266.00 dólares Existe una diferencia de 21,806.00 dólares entre ambos avalúos. La razón esta en el Pago de honorarios profesionales a la oficina de arquitectos, en el caso que estamos Analizando el precio del metro cuadrado de diseño arquitectónico es de 100 dólares regularmente, pero como El cliente exige que sea con la metodología BIM el precio cambia a 130 dólares el m2.En este ejercicio solo fue tomado en cuenta un solo aspecto intangible, el diseño arquitectónico. Existen otros mas que pueden ser evaluados. Prohibida la reproducción parcial o total. ARQ.DERBY GONZALEZ. Santo Domingo República Dominicana. Julio 2020

×