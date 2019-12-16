

Sisters of the Last Straw Vol 5: The Case of the Christmas Tree Capers

by Karen Kelly Boyce

A Christmas Calamity Avoided! Can the Sisters raise enough money to buy Christmas gifts for children in need? Or will they be stuck with a lot of unwanted Christmas trees? Meet the Sisters of the Last Straw, a community of Sisters trying hard to overcome their bad habits. Join these lovable misfit nuns in their latest adventure as they learn to bring their problems to God in prayer?and try to catch a Christmas tree thief!

