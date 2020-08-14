Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Fonte:AdaptaçãodográficoCicloviciosodostransportes(UITP,2005)
▪ ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪
▪ ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪
▪ ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪
6161 3214 2929 1320 1068 145 0 1750 3500 5250 7000 Ônibus Urbano Trem Metrô VLT Ônibus Metropolitano Outros
▪ ▪
Rio de Janeiro São Paulo Brasília Recife Salvador Belo Horizonte Fortaleza Belém Curitiba Porto Alegre
▪ ▪ ▪ ▪
-1% -7% -7% -10% -19% -26% -32% 0 50.000.000 100.000.000 150.000.000 200.000.000 250.000.000 300.000.000 350.000.000 2012 ...
Porto Alegre Média Brasil Porto Alegre Média Brasil
Porto Alegre Média Brasil Pagantes Isentos
Fonte:EuropeanMetropolitanTransportAutorities(EMTA)Barometer2011
38% 21% 15,9% 14% 3% São Paulo-SP Florianópolis-SC Vitória-ES (RM) Curitiba-PR Recife-PE
Implantação de DEFAIXASEXCLUSIVAS PARATRANSPORTE PÚBLICO. mais 22 km
▪ ▪ ▪ ▪
▪ ▪
▪ ▪
Proposta Financiamento Transporte Público_POA
Proposta Financiamento Transporte Público_POA
Proposta Financiamento Transporte Público_POA
Proposta Financiamento Transporte Público_POA
Proposta Financiamento Transporte Público_POA
Proposta Financiamento Transporte Público_POA
Proposta Financiamento Transporte Público_POA
Proposta Financiamento Transporte Público_POA
Proposta Financiamento Transporte Público_POA
Proposta Financiamento Transporte Público_POA
Proposta Financiamento Transporte Público_POA
Proposta Financiamento Transporte Público_POA
Proposta Financiamento Transporte Público_POA
Proposta Financiamento Transporte Público_POA
Proposta Financiamento Transporte Público_POA
Proposta Financiamento Transporte Público_POA
Proposta Financiamento Transporte Público_POA
Proposta Financiamento Transporte Público_POA
Proposta Financiamento Transporte Público_POA
Proposta Financiamento Transporte Público_POA
Proposta Financiamento Transporte Público_POA
Proposta Financiamento Transporte Público_POA
Proposta Financiamento Transporte Público_POA
Proposta Financiamento Transporte Público_POA
Proposta Financiamento Transporte Público_POA
Proposta Financiamento Transporte Público_POA
Proposta Financiamento Transporte Público_POA
Proposta Financiamento Transporte Público_POA
Proposta Financiamento Transporte Público_POA
Proposta Financiamento Transporte Público_POA
Proposta Financiamento Transporte Público_POA
Proposta Financiamento Transporte Público_POA
Proposta Financiamento Transporte Público_POA
Proposta Financiamento Transporte Público_POA
Proposta Financiamento Transporte Público_POA
Proposta Financiamento Transporte Público_POA
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Proposta Financiamento Transporte Público_POA

29 views

Published on

Leia reportagem completa na Coluna Mobilidade www.jc.com.br/mobilidade

Published in: News & Politics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Proposta Financiamento Transporte Público_POA

  1. 1. Fonte:AdaptaçãodográficoCicloviciosodostransportes(UITP,2005)
  2. 2. ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪
  3. 3. ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪
  4. 4. ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪
  5. 5. 6161 3214 2929 1320 1068 145 0 1750 3500 5250 7000 Ônibus Urbano Trem Metrô VLT Ônibus Metropolitano Outros
  6. 6. ▪ ▪
  7. 7. Rio de Janeiro São Paulo Brasília Recife Salvador Belo Horizonte Fortaleza Belém Curitiba Porto Alegre
  8. 8. ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪
  9. 9. -1% -7% -7% -10% -19% -26% -32% 0 50.000.000 100.000.000 150.000.000 200.000.000 250.000.000 300.000.000 350.000.000 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Passageiros Transportados Passageiros perdidos
  10. 10. Porto Alegre Média Brasil Porto Alegre Média Brasil
  11. 11. Porto Alegre Média Brasil Pagantes Isentos
  12. 12. Fonte:EuropeanMetropolitanTransportAutorities(EMTA)Barometer2011
  13. 13. 38% 21% 15,9% 14% 3% São Paulo-SP Florianópolis-SC Vitória-ES (RM) Curitiba-PR Recife-PE
  14. 14. Implantação de DEFAIXASEXCLUSIVAS PARATRANSPORTE PÚBLICO. mais 22 km
  15. 15. ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪
  16. 16. ▪ ▪
  17. 17. ▪ ▪

×