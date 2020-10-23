Denver ACE October 21st 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Denver Atlassian Community Meeting October 21st, 2020 PAUL STALLWORTH | CU BOULDER JASON GOLDEN | SLALOM
Virtual Events and Denver ACE Virtual ACE meetings are new to us all, and these are uncertain times! Some new guidelines t...
Introductions First Timers Expert Partners Add-On Developers Atlassians
Upcoming Meetings Wed 11/18/20 6:00 PM Halp Roadshow Fletcher Richman Want to sponsor or present at future meetings? denve...
Announcements! (Jobs?)
On February 2, 2021 Paciﬁc Time (PT), the following changes will go into effect: ● End of new server license sales: You ca...
Lightning Questions
What happened to Excel under Export options? https://confluence.atlassian.com/jirakb/excel-issue-export-from-jira-server-o...
Summit 2021 https://www.atlassian.com/company/events/summit https://events.atlassian.com/summit20_webinar_series/webinar_o...
Jira Software Releases 8.5 - Enterprise Release - improved mobile app deployment 8.6 - Copy changes on upgrade, better rep...
Jira Software Releases 8.10 - User anonymization (GDPR) improvements - Reporters and creators of issue collectors, full na...
Jira Service Desk Releases 4.5 - Enterprise Release - many performance improvements 4.6 - new portal experience is the def...
Jira Service Desk Releases 4.11 - Multilingual Customer Portal and Help Center, (DC) Advanced auditing for events related ...
Conﬂuence Releases 7.0 - Improved geo-performance with CDN support (DC only), major platform upgrade (new AUI, removed dep...
5-minute plugins!
Jira Plugins Power Admin Rich Filters Power Database Fields Pro ProForma ● Find & conﬁgure objects: search, locate & execu...
Jira Plugins Power Admin Rich Filters Power Database Fields Pro ProForma ● Slice & dice real-time data in both Jira and Co...
Conﬂuence Plugins Reﬁned Toolkit for Conﬂuence No Email Storm Better Content Archiving Edit Permission Inheritance Free fo...
Conﬂuence Plugins Reﬁned Toolkit for Conﬂuence No Email Storm Better Content Archiving Edit Permission Inheritance Free fo...
Conﬂuence Plugins Reﬁned Toolkit for Conﬂuence No Email Storm Better Content Archiving Edit Permission Inheritance Free fo...
Conﬂuence Plugins Reﬁned Toolkit for Conﬂuence No Email Storm Better Content Archiving Edit Permission Inheritance Replace...
Conﬂuence Plugins Reﬁned Toolkit for Conﬂuence No Email Storm Better Content Archiving Edit Permission Inheritance Usage t...
Conﬂuence Plugins Reﬁned Toolkit for Conﬂuence No Email Storm Better Content Archiving Edit Permission Inheritance Basical...
Honorable Mentions Checklists for Jira - create checklists per issue K15T Backbone Sync Structure Exalate Jira Issue Sync ...
Thank you!
Denver ACE October 21st 2020
