Download [PDF]⚡ Grandmother Remembers 30th Anniversary Edition

Grandmother Remembers is the original bestselling keepsake book for grandmothers to record important memories family traditions favorite recipes and special stories to pass along to their grandchildren. With more than 1.6 million copies sold the book continues to appeal to new generations of grandmothers. This beautiful classic includes specially designed wrapping paper and a notecard with envelope for convenient gift giving.