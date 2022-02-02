How to get rid of a toothache at night

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
A toothache can be a painful irritation, particularly at night. If you suffer from toothache in the evening, it could make falling asleep or staying asleep a challenge.
There are many options that can help sufferers achieve relief and go to sleep, such as using painkillers or an application of cold compresses or cloves on the tooth.