Important Dental Care Habits for Toddlers
Check Out These Important Dental Care Habits for Toddlers.

Northern Dental Care is dedicated to providing their patients with an enjoyable dental experience, helping them to feel relaxed and at ease.

Published in: Healthcare
  2. 2. Good Oral Care Habits  Starting your children young when it comes to good oral care habits will benefit them for a lifetime. It's never too late to teach your kids how to care for their smile. And it's good too to get started as early as possible. Brushing is usually recommended once a child grows teeth that are adjacent to each other.  Food debris can get trapped in spaces between tooth so it's crucial to educate kids on how this can be avoided.
  3. 3. Here are some important tips to keep the smile on your little ones beautiful and healthy:
  4. 4. Visit a Family Dentist  Not all kids respond the same way to dentists. To help prepare them for their first visit, you can keep them company during your own appointments. Avoid associating dental care with anything negative too. Train kids to think of dental visits as fun and exciting.  Make sure to go to a family dentist that is experienced in working with kid patients. Note that your first visit may not necessarily include a checkup or any form of treatment yet. Your dentist and their team will focus first on establishing a connection with your little one. They'll proceed with any procedure once your child already feels at ease with them.
  5. 5. Brush with your Child  Help your little one establish good brushing habits. Spend at least two minutes when cleaning their teeth. Pay attention to areas that are used for chewing as well as those that are prone to cavities.  Brushing may not turn out to be your child's most favorite activity. But there are ways you can make them look forward to it. Let them choose their own brush or brush with them. If they'll get to associate brushing with bonding or play time with you, they'll be more excited about it.
  6. 6. Limit the Sugar Intake  Food choices of your little ones can also affect their oral health. While they're young, make it a habit to watch what they eat. It's okay to let them indulge in sweets once in a while.  But for a start, get them to love drinking water. Train them to set aside their bottle or sippy cup especially before going to sleep or taking a nap. If you must, fill it with water instead of milk or juice. Do offer them tooth-friendly snacks too such as carrots and apples.
  7. 7. Stop the Use of Pacifier  While a pacifier can be helpful in many ways, you don't want your kids to rely on it any longer. Train them to start letting go of their pacifier. Continued use can affect their tooth alignment.  Tooth alignment issues can make cleaning more challenging, hence making your child more susceptible to cavities or tooth decay. There are several ways to correct this oral health problem but it's better to avoid it while early.
  Help your child enjoy a happy, healthy smile. Teach them good dental care habits and remember to set a good example. Take note of these tips as you start introducing your children to good oral hygiene.

Brought to you by Northern Dental Care: https://northerndentalcare.com. Northern Dental Care treats their clients with the utmost respect, as they work hard to provide their dental patients with exceptional care. They offer a wide range of dental services from general dentistry to sedation dentistry.

