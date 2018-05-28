This popular core nursing pharmacology textbook provides unique coverage of nursing interventions for drug therapy with related rationales. Highly praised for its organized and readable presentation, the text explains the "why" behind each nursing action, and emphasizes how drugs work differently in different patients. The 10th edition has a new fresh design and approach with an added focus on patient safety integrated into the text. Included in this package is Lippincott s Photo Atlas of Medication Administration (ISBN 9781451112481) which uses the nursing process format to provide step-by-step nursing skills.

Click This Link To Download binecapuli.blogspot.co.uk/?book=1609137116

