Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EPUB$ iPad for Dummies Full~Acces Get the most out of your iPad with this fun and friendly full-color guide! Part iPod tou...
your iPad can do.
Book Details Author : Edward C. Baig Publisher : For Dummies ISBN : 1118498232 Publication Date : 2012-11-5 Language : Pag...
Continue to the next page
if you want to download or read iPad for Dummies, click button below
EPUB$ iPad for Dummies Full~Acces
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
11 views
May. 18, 2021

EPUB$ iPad for Dummies Full~Acces

Link Read, Download, and more info :
http://site.goodonlinebook.space/?book=1118498232

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(0/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4.5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(4/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(0/5)
Free
Do the Work: The Official Unrepentant, Ass-Kicking, No-Kidding, Change-Your-Life Sidekick to Unfu*k Yourself Gary John Bishop
(3.5/5)
Free
Becoming Bulletproof: Protect Yourself, Read People, Influence Situations, and Live Fearlessly Evy Poumpouras
(4.5/5)
Free
Dream Big: Know What You Want, Why You Want It, and What You’re Going to Do About It Bob Goff
(5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
The Secret Rhonda Byrne
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Do the Work: Recognize Your Patterns, Heal from Your Past, and Create Your Self Dr. Nicole LePera
(4.5/5)
Free
What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing Oprah Winfrey
(5/5)
Free
Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar Shep Rose
(4.5/5)
Free
The Uncertain Sea: Fear is everywhere. Embrace it. Bonnie Tsui
(4/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
Enough About Me: The Unexpected Power of Selflessness Richard Lui
(4.5/5)
Free
No Pain, No Gaines: The Good Stuff Doesn't Come Easy Chip Gaines
(4.5/5)
Free
Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore Patric Richardson
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Goal Guide: A Roadmap for Setting, Planning and Achieving Your Goals Debra Eckerling
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
Own It All: How to Stop Waiting for Change and Start Creating It. Because Your Life Belongs to You. Andrea Isabelle Lucas
(4/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
The Power of Ritual: Turning Everyday Activities into Soulful Practices Casper ter Kuile
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

EPUB$ iPad for Dummies Full~Acces

  1. 1. EPUB$ iPad for Dummies Full~Acces Get the most out of your iPad with this fun and friendly full-color guide! Part iPod touch, part MacBook, and part eReader--and all impressive--the iPad combines the best technological advances from all of these products into one ultraportable touch device. This full-color guide is the perfect companion to help you get up to speed and on the go with Apple's revolutionary iPad.Veteran For Dummies authors and Mac gurus begin with a look at the multi-touch interface and then move on to setting up iTunes, surfing the Web, and sending and receiving e-mail. You'll discover how to share, store, and import photos; buy and read your favorite books; get directions and use maps; rent, buy, and watch movies and TV shows; listen to the latest music; play games; shop for cool new apps; and much more.Popular authors Edward Baig and Bob "Dr. Mac" LeVitus begin with the basics as they walk you through setting up and using the iPad in this full-color guide Offers a straightforward- but-fun approach to the many exciting functions of the iPad: listening to music, synchronizing your data, working with the calendar, setting up iTunes, and getting online via Wi-Fi, to name a few Presents an easy-to-understand approach to sending and receiving e-mail; shopping for movies, iBooks, and music at the iTunes Store; browsing the Web; sharing photos; downloading and watch movies and TV shows; and downloading apps from the App Store Explains how to use your iPad as a portable game console and how to manage your contacts and to-do lists Covers protecting your information and troubleshooting From no-nonsense basics to useful tips and techniques, iPad For Dummies will help you discover all the cool things
  2. 2. your iPad can do.
  3. 3. Book Details Author : Edward C. Baig Publisher : For Dummies ISBN : 1118498232 Publication Date : 2012-11-5 Language : Pages : 384
  4. 4. Continue to the next page
  5. 5. if you want to download or read iPad for Dummies, click button below
  6. 6. EPUB$ iPad for Dummies Full~Acces

×