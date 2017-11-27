TRABAJO DE INVESTIGACION TEMA:LOS TIPOS DESISTEMAS BASADOS ENSUHADWARE DE 16, 32, 64, 128 BITS NOMBRE:Dennys AndrésOcaña L...
Riobamba26 de noviembre de 2017 LA ARQUITECTURA DE UN ORDENADOR. La arquitectura de un ordenador está constituida por la a...
Diferentesordenadorespodríantenerunamismaarquitecturadel conjuntode instrucciones,y así ser capacesde ejecutarlosmismospro...
El Motorola 68000 (MC68000) es un caso especial ya que es de 16 bits en lo que respecta a su bus de datos; pero en lo que ...
8086 e Intel 80286. Estas aplicacionesutilizanun segmentooselectorde dirección de 20 bits o 24 bits para ampliar la gama d...
1130/1800 System/7 Series/1 System/36 Infineon Familia XE166 Familia C166 Familia C167 XC2000 Intel Intel 8086/Intel 8088 ...
Procesadores de 32 y64 bits Los buses de datos y de direcciones son usualmente más anchos que 32 bits, a pesar de que ésta...
Memoria virtual 16 terabytes 4 GB Tamaño de archivo de paginación 512 terabytes 16 terabytes Hiperespacio 8 GB 4 MB Bloque...
explicarde dónde vienen estos números, cómo saber cuántos bits tiene tu procesador y cuál es la diferencia entre ambas can...
Saber si mi sistema es de 32 o 64 bits en Windows Puedes dar por sentado que si te has comprado recientemente un ordenador...
podrían almacenar en un único registro, de la misma manera que las direcciones IPv4 se almacenan ahora. Véase también la R...
Instituto superior tecnologic1 92
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Instituto superior tecnologic1 92

33 views

Published on

los tipos de de procesadores en hadware

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Instituto superior tecnologic1 92

  1. 1. TRABAJO DE INVESTIGACION TEMA:LOS TIPOS DESISTEMAS BASADOS ENSUHADWARE DE 16, 32, 64, 128 BITS NOMBRE:Dennys AndrésOcaña Lema SEMESTRE:Segundo MATERIA:Mantenimiento CARRERA:Sistemas E Informática
  2. 2. Riobamba26 de noviembre de 2017 LA ARQUITECTURA DE UN ORDENADOR. La arquitectura de un ordenador está constituida por la arquitectura de su conjunto de instrucciones o ISA (del inglés Instruction Set Architecture y su micro arquitectura. La arquitectura del conjunto de instrucciones (ISA) es una imagen abstracta del sistema de computación tal como sería visto por un programador en lenguaje máquina, e incluye el conjuntode instrucciones,modosde direccionamiento, registros y formatos de direcciones y datos soportados por el procesador o CPU (del inglés Central Processing Unit). Los procesadores, y por extensión los ordenadores, quedan definidos por tanto en base a la arquitectura del conjunto de instrucciones que implementan, así podemos encontrar referencias a procesadores u ordenadores de tipo CISC, RISC o SISC: CISC (Complex Instruction Set Computer). RISC (Reduced Instruction Set Computer). SISC (Specific Instruction Set Computer). Procesadores de 16 bits En arquitecturade computadoras, 16 bits, 32 bits o 64 bits es un adjetivo usado para describir enteros,direccionesde memoriauotras unidades de datos que comprenden hasta 16 bits, 32 bitso 64 bitsde ancho.En el tema que nosocupa, se utilizan para referirse a una arquitectura de procesadorbasadasen registros,busde direcciones o bus de datos que permiten procesar (interna y externamente) datos de ese ancho
  3. 3. Diferentesordenadorespodríantenerunamismaarquitecturadel conjuntode instrucciones,y así ser capacesde ejecutarlosmismosprogramas,sinembargo,puedentener diferente micro arquitecturas.Esosdiferentesmicrosarquitecturas(juntoconlosavancesenlastecnologíasde fabricaciónde semiconductores) sonlas que permiten nuevas generaciones de procesadores que permiten alcanzar mejores niveles de rendimiento o performance comparadas con las generaciones previas. Por otra parte, lasconstrucciones de hardware, el esquema físico del circuito y otros detalles físicossonllamadas implementaciónde esamicroarquitectura.Dosmáquinaspuedentener la misma micro arquitectura, y por lo tanto el mismo diagrama de bloques, pero diferentes implementaciones del hardware En arquitectura de computadoras, 16 bits es un adjetivo usado para describir enteros, direcciones de memoria u otras unidades de datos que comprenden hasta 16 bits (2 octetos) de ancho, o para referirse a una arquitectura de CPU y Ablusadas en registros, bus de direcciones o bus de datos de ese ancho. Al igual que en las videoconsolas, se denominan 16 bits a una serie de ordenadores que tenían en común usar procesadores de 16 bits. Los procesadores de 16 bits más conocidos son el PDP-11, Intel 8086, Motorola 68000, Intel 80286 y el WDC 65C816. El MIT Whirlwind (hacia 1951)12 fue muy posiblemente el primer equipo de 16 bits. Otros pioneros de los 16 bits (entre 1965 a 1970) fueron el IBM 1130,3 el HP 2100,4 el Data General Nova,5 y el DEC PDP-11.6 Los primeros (entre 1973–75) microprocesadores multi- chip de 16 bits fueron el National Semiconductor IMP-16 y el Western Digital MCP- 1600. Los pioneros (entre 1975–76) microprocesadores de 16 bits en un solo chip fueron el National Semiconductor PACE, el HP BPC, y el Texas Instruments TMS9900. Otros procesadores de 16 bits notables son el Intel 8086, el Intel 80286, el WDC 65C816, y el Zilog Z8000. El Intel 8088 es compatible en código con el Intel 8086, y puede considerarse de 16 bitsencuanto a registrose instruccionesaritméticas, mientras que su bus de datos es de 8 bits. Un enterode 16 bitspuede almacenar 216 (ó 65536) valores diferentes. El rango de números enteros sin signo que se pueden almacenar en 16 bits va de 0 a 65535; usandocomplemento a dos,el rango de valoresposibles va de –32768 a 32768. Por lotanto, un procesador con direccionamiento de memoria (o Bus de direcciones) de 16 bits puede acceder directamente a KiB de memoria direccionarle por bytes Los microprocesadores de 16 bits han sido sustituidos completamente en la industria del ordenador personal, pero permanece en uso en una amplia variedad de aplicaciones, por ejemplo los procesadores XAP presentes en numerosos ASICs
  4. 4. El Motorola 68000 (MC68000) es un caso especial ya que es de 16 bits en lo que respecta a su bus de datos; pero en lo que respecta a sus registros generales y a en la mayoría de las operacionesmatemáticas utiliza 32 bits. El micro código del 68000 tiene tres ALUs internas de 16 bits.Enel encapsulado DIPoriginal, sólo los 24 bits del contador de programa (PC) estabandisponibles,con un máximo de 16 Megabytes de memoria RAM direccionarle. Por tanto susoftware esde 32 bitsy compatible hacia adelante con otros procesadores de 32 bits de la misma familia. Sin embargo, debido a que era el procesador de la Sega Mega Drive y a la saturación de publicidadhaciendohincapié ensus16 bits,esconsideradoerróneamentecomode 16 bits.De hecho es la causa de que el periodo entre 1988-1995 (aprox.) sea conocida por los jugadores como "la era de los 16 bits". El Motorola 68008 fue una versión del 68000 con un bus de datos de 8 bits y 1 Megabyte de memoriadireccionable para la versión DIP de 48 pines y 4 Megabytes para la versión PLCC de 52 pines. Varios Apple Macintosh como el Macintosh LC/Macintosh LC II usaban procesadores Motorola 68020 y Motorola 68030 con un bus de datos de 16 bits para ahorrar costes. Un análisissimilarse aplicaa los Intel 386SX, diseñados para reemplazar al Intel 80286 sin tenerque cambiarel diseño de la placa madre. Es un procesador de 32 bits con una Unidad aritmética lógica de 32 bits y rutas de datos internos de 32 bits con un bus externo de 16 bits y 24 bits de direccionamiento del procesador que reemplazó. Formato de archivo de 16 bits Un formatode ficherode 16 bitses un Formato de archivo informático binario en el que cada elementoestádefinido por 16 bits (o 2 Bytes). Ejemplos de este tipo de archivos son el UTF 16 y el Metarchivo. Modelo de datos de 16 bits Modelo de Datos corto entero largo punteros IP16L32 (cercano) 16 16 32 16 I16LP32 (lejano) 16 16 32 32 Aplicaciones de 16 bits En el contexto del compatible IBM PC y los equipos Wintel, una aplicación de 16 bits es cualquier software escrito para MS-DOS, OS/2 1.x o las primeras versiones de Microsoft Windows que originalmente se ejecutaban en los microprocesadores de 16 bits Intel
  5. 5. 8086 e Intel 80286. Estas aplicacionesutilizanun segmentooselectorde dirección de 20 bits o 24 bits para ampliar la gama de posiciones de memoria direccionable más allá de lo que era posible utilizando direcciones únicas de 16 bits. Por tanto, los programas que contienen más de 216 bytes(64 kilobytes) de instrucciones y datos, requieren instrucciones especiales para cambiar entre sus segmentos de 64 kilobytes, incrementando la complejidad de la programación de aplicaciones de 16 bits. Lista de CPU de 16 bits Eclipse Digital Equipment Corporation PDP-11 (para el LSI-11, ver Western Digital) EnSilica ESi-1600 Freescale Freescale 68HC12 Freescale 68HC16 General Instrument CP1600 Hewlett-Packard HP 21xx/2000/1000/98xx/BPC HP 3000 Honeywell Honeywell Level 6/DPS 6 IBM
  6. 6. 1130/1800 System/7 Series/1 System/36 Infineon Familia XE166 Familia C166 Familia C167 XC2000 Intel Intel 8086/Intel 8088 Intel 80186/Intel 80188 Intel 80286 Intel MCS-96 Lockheed MAC-16 IMP-16 PACE/INS8900 Texas Instruments TMS9900 MSP430 Western Design Center WDC 65C816 Western Digital MCP-1600 (utilizado en el DEC LSI-11) Xerox
  7. 7. Procesadores de 32 y64 bits Los buses de datos y de direcciones son usualmente más anchos que 32 bits, a pesar de que éstasse almacenen y manipulen internamente en el procesador como cantidades de 32 bits. Por ejemplo, el Pentium Pro es un procesador de 32 bits, pero el bus de direcciones externo tiene un tamaño de 36 bits, y el bus de datos externo de 64 bits. Para empezar, podemos tirar de lo más evidente: un chip de 64 bits (a cuya arquitectura en ocasionesnosreferimoscomo x64) puede hacer mucho más que uno de 32 bits. Hoy en día es más que probable que ejecutes sistemas de 64 bits en procesadores con arquitecturas de este mismo tipo, algo que incluso ha llegado al mundo móvil. El primer Smartphone con esta arquitectura fue el iPhone 5s. Sin embargo, no todos los sistemas operativos modernos se corresponden con esta arquitectura. Windows 7, 8, 8.1 y 10, además de algunas versiones de GNU/Linux (como por ejemplo Ubuntu y sus sabores), también se ofrecen en arquitecturas de 32 bits. Es un método para extender la memoria física disponible en un equipo. En un sistema de memoriavirtual,el sistemaoperativocreaunarchivode paginación,oarchivode intercambio, y divide la memoria en unidades denominadas páginas. Las páginas a las que se ha hecho referenciarecientemente estánubicadasenlamemoriafísica,oRAM. Si no se hace referencia a una página de memoria por un tiempo, se escribe en el archivo de paginación. Esto se denominamemoriade "intercambio"ode "salidade página".Si,posteriormente,unprograma hace referencia a esa parte de memoria, el sistema operativo vuelve a leer la página de memoria del archivo de paginación en la memoria física, también llamada memoria de "intercambio" o de "entrada de página". La cantidad total de memoria disponible para los programas es la cantidad de memoria física en el equipo más el tamaño del archivo de paginación. Una consideración importante a corto plazo es que incluso las aplicaciones de 32 bits se beneficiarán de un mayor espacio de direcciones de memoria virtual cuando se ejecutenenedicionesde 64 bits de Windows. Las aplicaciones que se compilan con la opción /LARGEADDRESSAWARE, como habría que hacer para aprovechar el modificador /3GB en Windowsde 32 bits,podrándireccionarautomáticamente 4GB de memoria virtual sin ningún Formatos de archivos de 32 y 64 bits
  8. 8. Memoria virtual 16 terabytes 4 GB Tamaño de archivo de paginación 512 terabytes 16 terabytes Hiperespacio 8 GB 4 MB Bloque paginado 128 GB 470 MB Bloque no paginado 128 GB 256 MB Caché del sistema 1 terabyte 1 GB PTEs de sistema 128 GB 660 MB Un bloque de Entradas de la tabla de páginas (PTE) que se utiliza para asignar páginas del sistema como espacio de E/S, pilas de núcleo y listas de descriptores de memoria. Los programasde 64 bitsutilizanunmodelode túnel de 16terabytes(8 terabytes para Usuario y 8 terabytesparaKernel). Los programas de 32 bits también utilizan el modelo de túnel de 4 GB (2 GB para Usuario y 2 GB para Kernel). Esto significa que los procesos de 32 bits que se ejecutanenversionesde Windowsde 64bitsse ejecutanenunmodelode túnel de 4 GB (2 GB para Usuario y 2 GB para Kernel). Las versiones de Windows de 64 bits no admiten el uso del modificador /3GB en las opciones de inicio. Teóricamente, un puntero de 64 bits podría contener direcciones de hasta 16 exabytes. Las versiones de Windows de 64 bits han implementado actualmente un espacio de direcciones de hasta 16 terabytes. Aplicaciones en 32 bits o en 64 bits? Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , RSS Cómo es el Kernel de Windows y cuáles son sus diferencias con el de Linux Cuandote vasa descargarun sistemaoperativooal instalar una aplicación siempre tienes las dos mismas alternativas: descargarte la versión de 32 bits o la de 64. De hecho, incluso algunas aplicaciones como Chrome han decidido que te van a pasar de una versión a otra dependiendo de las características de tu equipo. Hoy en día puedes tener una CPU de 32 o 64 bits, y de ahí viene que suela haber una versión para cada cantidad de bits. ¿Pero qué significan realmente estas cantidades? Hoy te vamos a
  9. 9. explicarde dónde vienen estos números, cómo saber cuántos bits tiene tu procesador y cuál es la diferencia entre ambas cantidades. Por lo general, las arquitecturas más utilizadas a día de hoy son dos. Por un lado están las de 32 bits,a cuyo software esconocidotambiéncomox86,y por otra el hardware de 64 bits cuyo software se conoce también como x64 o un x86-64 al que a su vez también se conoce como AMD64. Las nomenclaturas se refieren a cómo se almacenan los datos. Como su nombre sugiere, los sistemasde 32 bits almacenan sus datos en piezas de 32 bits, mientras que los otros lo hacen con piezasde 64. Esto puede decirque, por lo general, al trabajar con "palabras" más grandes puedes hacer más en menos tiempo, lo que facilita que puedas llegar a hacer más en menos tiempo. El que la CPU de tu ordenador tenga 32 o 64 bits depende de lo viejo que sea. Prácticamente todoslosordenadoresque te llevaspudiendo comprar en la última década tienen casi seguro una arquitectura de 64 bits. Pero todavía hay personas e instituciones con equipos muy antiguos de 32 bits, o sea que tanto los sistemas operativos como los desarrolladores de software siguen dándole soporte. Apple es la gran excepción en todo este lío. Ellos empezaron a implementar los 64 bits en 2009 con Snow Leopard, y como tienen el control de su hardware y sistema operativo poco a poco hanido haciendode estaarquitecturalaúnicaopción en sus equipos de sobremesa. Por lo tanto, las aplicaciones para estos ordenadores también suelen ser casi siempre sólo de 64 bits. CPU 32 BITS CPU 64 BITS S.O. DE 32 BIT Sí Sí S.O. DE 64 BIT No Sí APLICACIONES DE 32 BIT Sí Sí APLICACIONES DE 64 BIT No Sí, excepto cuando el S.O. es de 32 bits.
  10. 10. Saber si mi sistema es de 32 o 64 bits en Windows Puedes dar por sentado que si te has comprado recientemente un ordenador, casi con total seguridad este será de 64 bits. Sin embargo, puede que por alguna razón hayas o te hayan instalado sin querer un sistema operativo de 32 bits. Para comprobar esto en Windows 10 tienes que pulsar el menú de inicio y escribir Acerca de tu PC para que te aparezca la opción con el mismo nombre y puedas entrar en ella. Se te abrirá unaventanaenla que puedesverlainformaciónde tuequipo.Entre ellaverásuna secciónllamadaTipo de sistema,y en ella te dirá cuál es la arquitectura de tu procesador y de tu sistema operativo. Para otras versiones anteriores de Windows vale con hacer clic derecho en Mi PCy elegir la opción Propiedades. Verás una ventana informativa muy parecida a la de Windows 10, en la que también tendrás una sección Tipo de sistema en el que te especifique los bits de tu procesador y sistema operativo. Y claro, tambiéntienesel trucode entrarenC: y vercuántas carpetasde archivosde programa hay. Si tienes una segunda Archivos de programa (x86) necesariamente estás utilizando un sistema operativo de 64 bits. Procesadores de 128bits En arquitectura de ordenadores, 128 bits es un adjetivo usado para describir enteros, direcciones de memoria u otras unidades de datos que comprenden hasta 128 bits (16 octetos) de ancho, o para referirse a una arquitectura de CPU y Ablusadas en registros, bus de direcciones o bus de datos de ese ancho. Teóricamente, deberían reconocer hasta 5 mil billones de yottabits de memoria RAM. No hay actualmente una corriente dominante de procesadores de propósito general construidos para operar con enteros o direcciones de 128 bits (16 octetos), aunque varios procesadores operan con datos de 128 bits. El IBMS/370 puede considerarse como el primer ordenador rudimentario de 128 bits ya que utilizó registros de punto flotante de 128 bits. Muchas CPUs modernas como el Pentium y el PowerPC tienen registros de vectores de 128 bitsutilizadosparaalmacenarvariosnúmeros pequeños, como 4 números de 32 bits en coma flotante. Una instrucción simple puede operar todos estos valores en paralelo (SIMD). Son procesadores de 128 bits en el sentido que tienen registros de 128 bits y en algunos casos ALU de 128 bits,perono operan con números individuales que sean dígitos binarios de 128 bits de longitud. Casos de uso Las direcciones IPv6sonde 128 bits de ancho. Con un procesador capaz de manipular enteros de 128 bits se podría simplificar el manejo de direcciones IPv6, ya que las direcciones se
  11. 11. podrían almacenar en un único registro, de la misma manera que las direcciones IPv4 se almacenan ahora. Véase también la RFC 1924 sección 7. 128 bits es una longitud de clave común en criptografía simétrica. Los procesadores de 128 bits podrían ser predominantes cuando 16 Exbibytes (264 , aproximadamente 1.8x 1019 , bytes) de memoria direccionable no sea suficiente longitud. Sin embargo, incluso si la Ley de Moore fuera aplicable al tamaño de la memoria (y probablemente tambiénlavelocidadde acceso) en años venideros — una gran suposición — seguiría necesitando demasiado tiempo para agotar un espacio de direcciones de 64 bits. Doblandolacapacidadde lamemoriasólorequiere unbitde direcciones extra. Considerando que losgrandesservidoresdisponiblesamediados de 2006 (p. ej. el IBM System z9 Enterprise Class) contienen512GiB de RAM(requiriendoal menos39bits de direcciones), un espacio de direcciones de 64 bits debería ser suficiente durante otros 50 años. Algunas formas de intercambiode bancos podría extender la vida útil del direccionamiento de 64 bits incluso más alláde 50 años. Porcomparación,la electrónica de computación fue inventada sólo hace 60 años. El ZFS es un sistema de archivos basado en 128 bits. El juego de instrucciones AS/400 define todos los punteros de 128 bits. Hay que tener cuidado en no confundir instrucciones SIMD de 128 bits con arquitecturas de 128 bits.

×