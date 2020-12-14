Planteamiento del problema - Seminario

Successfully reported this slideshow.
El WhatsApp como estrategia metodológica para favorecer el proceso de enseñanza y aprendizaje en las clases de inglés 1
SEMINARIO DE INVESTIGACIÓN ESPECIALIZACIONES ECEDU GRUPO 502005_13 TUTOR GLORIA ALEXANDRA RIVERA ESTUDAINTES CARLOS ALBERT...
PROBLEMÁTICA Bajo nivel de competencias en lengua extranjera: inglés al igual que la desmotivación en su aprendizaje por p...
ContextoEsta problemática no es solamente exclusiva de este contexto, sino que también se presenta en muchos sectores del ...
JUSTIFICACIÓN Las Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación han tenido grandes avances en los últimos años y facilit...
JUSTIFICACIÓN La importancia y trascendencia del estudio realizado a través de esta investigación es la propuesta de utili...
Descripción de elementos 7 El WhatsApp como estrategia metodológica para favorecer el proceso de enseñanza y aprendizaje e...
Hechos En cuanto al informe realizado por MEN (2016) sobre Prueba saber 11 del segundo semestre de 2016 que aplicó 554.454...
Síntomas ▧ La Institución Educativa Caño Bonito Sede C no es la excepción porque los alumnos de 11º tienen un nivel bajo d...
Posibles causas ▧ Los alumnos rechazan el inglés ▧ Tienen un alto nivel de desmotivación en el aprendizaje de este idioma ...
Investigaciones Relacionadas 11 Internacional xx Nacional xx Local xx
Ámbito Internacional 12
Baba Khouya, Youssef. (2018). Factores desmotivadores de estudiantes en el aula de inglés como lengua extranjera: el caso ...
Dehkordi, F. y Khansir, A. (2017). El papel de la motivación en la enseñanza y el aprendizaje del idioma inglés. El objeti...
Ámbito Nacional 15
Bilingüismo, Educación, Política Y Formación Docente: Una Propuesta Para Empoderar Al Profesor De Lengua Extranjera Fandiñ...
Propuesta pedagógica para el desarrollo de la habilidad writing en el idioma inglés a través de las cinco estrategias de M...
Educación bilingüe (españolinglés) en tres instituciones educativas públicas del Quindío, Colombia: estudio de caso Galind...
Ámbito Local 19
Propuesta para enseñar inglés en preescolar a partir del análisis realizado en dos instituciones educativas de Santander P...
FORMULACIÓN DEL PROBLEMA Según el PNB (Plan Nacional de Bilingüismo) en Colombia, los estudiantes de 11 ° grado deben obte...
Formulación del Problema 22 Ciertamente, los datos presentados muestran un gran problema con respecto a la educación bilin...
Objetivo General Elaborar una estrategia pedagógica utilizando WhatsApp como estrategia metodológica para favorecer el pro...
Objetivos Específicos ▧ Diagnosticar los problemas pedagógicos en las clases de inglés mediante la aplicación de herramien...
ALCANCE DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN Este proyecto explorará la ventaja de utilizar WhatsApp como estrategia metodológica para inte...
Referencias Bibliográficas Arévalo Pérez, K. D. (2020). Propuesta pedagógica para el desarrollo de la habilidad writing en...
Referencias Bibliográficas del Curso Seminario de Investigación Especializaciones ECEDU Hernández, Y. y otros (2019). Line...
Planteamiento del problema - Seminario

Bajo nivel de competencias en lengua extranjera

