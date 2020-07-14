Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to Have Diﬃcult Conversations With Conﬁdence Denise Jacobs   MTP Digital 13 July 2020
Conversations
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Product Management takes a LOT https://www.mindtheproduct.com/2011/10/what-exac...
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Through conversations Photo: Denise Jacobs
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon FUD = Fear Uncertainty Doubt https://www.flickr.com/photos/tom_lin/3193080175/
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Our inner critics Photo source: Flickr
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Look at mind management and tools for #confidentconvos
Thought Management
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Let’s work on managing this http://www.flickr.com/photos/tiarescott/3211540197/
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Cognitive Biases https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Cognitive_bias_codex_e...
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Negativity Bias https://www.flickr.com/photos/jeremyiah/3042291231/
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon “The only reason we don't open our hearts and minds to other people is that the...
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Self-compassion
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon S.H.I.F.T. C R E AT I V E D O S E : Stay present: Take several deep breaths to ...
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Mindfulness http://www.flickr.com/photos/guiniveretoo/1573049301/
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Pay attention C R E AT I V E D O S E : http://www.flickr.com/photos/copperfeesh...
Impostor Syndrome
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Impostor Syndrome https://www.pexels.com/photo/man-person-red-white-476/
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Remember the Impostor Syndrome Paradox C R E AT I V E D O S E : You will only e...
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Women are   highly susceptible
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Why don’t we see ourselves clearly?
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon But consider this:
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon And then, this:
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon OH.
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon This was me: https://media2.giphy.com/media/l0ExplZscjforkFxe/giphy.gif
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Refute Your Thoughts
The Conversations
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Feedback Team Alignment With Executives Saying No https://www.flickr.com/photos...
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Cognitive Distortion:  Emotional Reasoning http://www.flickr.com/photos/janrito...
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Objectives and Goals http://www.flickr.com/photos/bhenak/2664680892/
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Are we… https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Alignment_(PSF).svg
Feedback http://www.flickr.com/photos/jakecaptive/47065720/@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Task-Related Personal http://www.flickr.com/photos/boklm/486676439/ Two Kinds o...
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Effective feedback mindset tools https://www.flickr.com/photos/newamericanleade...
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon S.H.I.F.T. C R E AT I V E D O S E : Stay present: Take several deep breaths to ...
Giving Feedback creative dose:@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Cognitive Distortion: Fortune-Telling http://i.vimeocdn.com/video/507593067_128...
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Focus on the role description
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Avoid the “Blame Game” http://www.flickr.com/photos/nicksherman/539896911/
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Make notes Exercise:
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Invite to co-create C R E AT I V E D O S E :
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Give Kudos! C R E AT I V E D O S E :
Receiving Feedback https://www.flickr.com/photos/stevendepolo/3703145222/@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Fear of being https://www.flickr.com/photos/jdlasica/12825451433/
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Reframe criticism
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Curious and Open C R E AT I V E D O S E : http://www.flickr.com/photos/jonmelsa...
Team Alignment @denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Is everyone aligned? http://www.flickr.com/photos/dahlstroms/3774973833/
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Is everyone aligned?
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon “Plussing” http://www.flickr.com/photos/66568868@N00/6032481145/
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Moving beyond
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon “How might we…?” E X E R C I S E :
With Executives @denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Mission du jour Photo: Denise Jacobs
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Too many initiatives http://www.flickr.com/photos/generated/2084287794/
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Need focus https://www.flickr.com/photos/editor/283989913
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Cognitive Distortion:  All or Nothing Thinking
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Think on a spectrum P R A C T I C E : http://static.ipaustralia.com.au/store3/1...
Saying NO http://www.flickr.com/photos/gideon/6582069/@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Objectives and Goals http://www.flickr.com/photos/bhenak/2664680892/
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Power Pose C R E AT I V E D O S E :
You’ve Got This!
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Speak your truth
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Today’s tea wisdom Photos: Denise Jacobs
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon What tools do YOU use? Photo: Denise Jacobs
@denisejacobs / #confidentconvos | #mtpcon Tons more tools Go to InnerCriticBook.com
How to Have Difficult Conversations With Confidence - MTP Digital 2020

13 views

Published on

Sometimes it's difficult to have the self-assurance needed to tackle having some of the difficult conversations that are part and parcel of your work – particularly with the high level of Impostor syndrome that many product managers experience.


It turns out that silencing the inner critic is part of the foundation for cultivating the courage needed to have difficult conversations with more confidence. As a bonus, getting rid of the mean inner voice additionally enhances creative problem-solving, innovative thinking, and collaboration skills – three items that Product Managers have to use everyday.


In this session, we'll first identify the ways in which the inner critic weakens our nerve to tackle head-on the conversations that we need to have. Then, we'll explore powerful mental reframes and tools for reducing self-doubt, dealing with impostor syndrome, and recognizing cognitive distortions. Finally, we'll address some of the most common difficult conversations such as giving and receiving feedback, getting teams in alignment with each other, dealing with execs, and saying no, and tools to facilitate each.


There are certain conversations that will always provoke anxiety. However, the tools and practices shared in this session will put you on the path to honing interpersonal skills, developing resilience, and increased self-awareness.

Published in: Career
How to Have Difficult Conversations With Confidence - MTP Digital 2020

×