Sometimes it’s difficult to have the self-assurance needed to tackle having some of the difficult conversations that are part and parcel of your work – particularly with the high level of Impostor syndrome that many product managers experience.





It turns out that silencing the inner critic is part of the foundation for cultivating the courage needed to have difficult conversations with more confidence. As a bonus, getting rid of the mean inner voice additionally enhances creative problem-solving, innovative thinking, and collaboration skills – three items that Product Managers have to use everyday.





In this session, we’ll first identify the ways in which the inner critic weakens our nerve to tackle head-on the conversations that we need to have. Then, we’ll explore powerful mental reframes and tools for reducing self-doubt, dealing with impostor syndrome, and recognizing cognitive distortions. Finally, we’ll address some of the most common difficult conversations such as giving and receiving feedback, getting teams in alignment with each other, dealing with execs, and saying no, and tools to facilitate each.





There are certain conversations that will always provoke anxiety. However, the tools and practices shared in this session will put you on the path to honing interpersonal skills, developing resilience, and increased self-awareness.