Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Lonely Planet Japan (Travel Guide)
DESCRIPTION Lonely Planet: The world's leading travel guide publisher Lonely Planet Japan is your passport to the most rel...
Insider tips to save time and money and get around like a local, avoiding crowds and trouble spots Essential info at your ...
The Perfect Choice: Lonely Planet Japan, our most comprehensive guide to Japan, is perfect for both exploring top sights a...
Looking for just the highlights of Japan? Check out Lonely Planet's Discover Japan, a photo-rich guide to the country's mo...
if you want to download or read Aqualeo's The Book of Lonely Planet Japan (Travel Guide), click button download in the las...
Download or read Aqualeo's The Book of Lonely Planet Japan (Travel Guide), by click link below MORE DESCRIPTION OR
PDF Lonely Planet Japan (Travel Guide) by Visit Amazon's Lonely Planet Page Online^
PDF Lonely Planet Japan (Travel Guide) by Visit Amazon's Lonely Planet Page Online^
PDF Lonely Planet Japan (Travel Guide) by Visit Amazon's Lonely Planet Page Online^
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

PDF Lonely Planet Japan (Travel Guide) by Visit Amazon's Lonely Planet Page Online^

12 views

Published on

Looking for just the highlights of Japan? Check out Lonely Planet's Discover Japan, a photo-rich guide to the country's most popular attractions. Looking for a guide focused on Tokyo or Kyoto? Check out Lonely Planet's Tokyo guide and Kyoto guide for a comprehensive look at what each of these cities has to offer; or Lonely Planet's Pocket Tokyo, a handy-sized guide focused on the can't-miss sights for a quick trip. Authors: Written and researched by Lonely Planet.^%&$

Published in: Business
License: CC Attribution-NoDerivs License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

PDF Lonely Planet Japan (Travel Guide) by Visit Amazon's Lonely Planet Page Online^

  1. 1. Lonely Planet Japan (Travel Guide)
  2. 2. DESCRIPTION Lonely Planet: The world's leading travel guide publisher Lonely Planet Japan is your passport to the most relevant, up-to-date advice on what to see and skip, and what hidden discoveries await you. Shop and dine in electric Tokyo, explore Kyoto's stunning temples and gardens, or hike the majestic Japan Alps; all with your trusted travel companion. Get to the heart of Japan and begin your journey now! Inside Lonely Planet's Japan Travel Guide: Colour maps and images throughout Highlights and itineraries help you tailor your trip to your personal needs and interests
  3. 3. Insider tips to save time and money and get around like a local, avoiding crowds and trouble spots Essential info at your fingertips - hours of operation, phone numbers, websites, transit tips, prices Honest reviews for all budgets - eating, sleeping, sight-seeing, going out, shopping, hidden gems that most guidebooks miss Cultural insights give you a richer, more rewarding travel experience - including history, art, architecture, literature, cuisine, sake, onsen (hot springs), customs and etiquette, language and more Free, convenient pull-out Tokyo map (included in print version), plus over 148 colour maps Covers Tokyo, Mt Fuji, Kyoto, Osaka, Kansai, the Japan Alps, Hokkaido, Northern Honshu (Tohoku), Okinawa & the Southwest Islands, Kyushu, Shikoku, and more
  4. 4. The Perfect Choice: Lonely Planet Japan, our most comprehensive guide to Japan, is perfect for both exploring top sights and taking roads less travelled..
  5. 5. Looking for just the highlights of Japan? Check out Lonely Planet's Discover Japan, a photo-rich guide to the country's most popular attractions. Looking for a guide focused on Tokyo or Kyoto? Check out Lonely Planet's Tokyo guide and Kyoto guide for a comprehensive look at what each of these cities has to offer; or Lonely Planet's Pocket Tokyo, a handy-sized guide focused on the can't-miss sights for a quick trip. Authors: Written and researched by Lonely Planet.#.
  6. 6. if you want to download or read Aqualeo's The Book of Lonely Planet Japan (Travel Guide), click button download in the last page
  7. 7. Download or read Aqualeo's The Book of Lonely Planet Japan (Travel Guide), by click link below MORE DESCRIPTION OR

×