  1. 1. 祭司の責任と喜びと奉仕 レビ記 9-10章 レビ記シリーズ_05
  2. 2. 9:1-7 • 「傷のない捧げ物」 = 神の価値に相 応しいもの • 「これは、あなたがたが行なうように主 が命じられたことである。こうして主の 栄光があなたがたに現われるためであ る。」 = 彼らの仕え方を通して主の栄光 が現れるため。神の存在の証拠
  3. 3. 主の栄光 出エジプト記 40:34-35 「そのとき、雲 は会見の天幕をおおい、主の栄光が幕 屋に満ちた。モーセは会見の天幕にはい ることができなかった。雲がその上にとど まり、主の栄光が幕屋に満ちていたから である。」
  4. 4. 栄光 • 「栄光」＝存在感、重要さ、実体、重量、 –1サムエル記 4:18 「彼が神の箱のことを 告げたとき、エリはその席から門のそばに あおむけに落ち、首を折って死んだ。年寄 りで、からだが重かったからである。彼は 四十年間、イスラエルをさばいた。」
  5. 5. 9:8-24 • 罪のいけにえを捧げて、神の前に 立てる状態になってから、神に従 う全焼のいけにえを捧げる –「主が命じられたとおりに」 •8-10章に20回登場
  6. 6. 9:8-24 • 聖さの順番 –大祭司→会衆 • 和解のいけにえ＝シャロームのい けにえ（全てが満たされているこ と） • 神の栄光が現れる＝神の喜び
  7. 7. 10:1-3 • 主の聖さの重さ • 祭司たちが神の聖さを現さなかった ので、神ご自身が自分の聖さを現す ために彼らを打たれた
  8. 8. 「異なった火」の可能性 • 間違った炭火を祭壇以外の場所か ら持って来た • 間違った線香を使った • 間違った時間に捧げ物を捧げた
  9. 9. 10:4-15 • 祭司の衣装（4-7） • 祭司の厳粛さ（8-9） • 祭司の食生活（12-15） –全て神の似姿を表すために
  10. 10. 10:16-20 • 神はなぜそこまで自分の聖さを気に するのか –祭司たちは神の啓示の教師である –神に対する罪を覆う仕事をするので、 罪を扱う真剣さと同等の真剣さが求め られる
  11. 11. 最後に（1/3） • 神に残り物を捧げるのではなく、傷 のない、最上のものを捧げる心をク リスチャンとして養う
  12. 12. 最後に（2/3） • 自分が人に神を教える役割が、神 の似姿として与えられている –救われたもそのため –教会としても、個人でも –神を知らないと神を知らせられない
  13. 13. 最後に（3/3） • 道徳家になったら神が現れるので はなく、神を愛し、その似姿に造 られている人を愛することによっ て現れる

