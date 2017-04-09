Carpeta pedagogica 2017

IEP. N° 71007 “MZG”- Ilave Carpeta pedagógica IEP. 71007 “MARIANO ZEVALLOS GONZALES” – ILAVE GRADO Y SECCION:_____________...
IEP. N° 71007 “MZG”- Ilave Carpeta pedagógica Comprometido con los fines y objetivos de la educación peruana y como docent...
IEP. N° 71007 “MZG”- Ilave Carpeta pedagógica Presentación. I ORGANIZACIÓN: • Reseña Histórica • Lema • Datos Personales –...
DATOS INFORMATIVOS DRE : PUNO UGEL : EL COLLAO IEP : N° 71007 ” MARIANO ZEVALLOS GONZALES” CODIGO MODULAR DE LA IEP: 02439...
R.S. N° 001-2007-ED: La educación que queremos para el Perú-CNE Visión Todos desarrollan su potencial, acceden al mundo le...
Perfiles de los Actores Educativos a) Perfil Ideal de Nuestros Estudiantes al finalizar la EBR. El perfil de egreso de la ...
5 El estudiante se comunica en su lengua materna, en castellano como segunda lengua y en inglés como lengua extranjera de ...
b) Perfil Ideal del Docente Marco del Buen Desempeño Docente DOMINIO I: Preparación para el aprendizaje de los estudiantes...
expresiones, con miras a formar ciudadanos críticos e interculturales. se exprese y sea valorada como fortaleza y oportuni...
democrática, crítica y colaborativa en la gestión de la escuela, contribuyendo a la construcción y mejora continua del Pro...
LOS 7 ENFOQUES TRANSVERSALES DEL CURRÍCULO NACIONAL ENFOQUE DE DERECHOS ENFOQUE INCLUSIVO 0 DE ATENCIÓN A LA DIVERSIDAD EN...
Principios educativos declarados en la Ley General de Educación Los principios educativos son: calidad, equidad, ética, de...
MARCO NORMATIVO QUE REGULA EL SISTEMA EDUCATIVO PERUANO LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLÍTICA. ART. 13. La Educación tiene como finalid...
La educación es un proceso de aprendizaje y enseñanza que se desarrolla a lo largo de toda la vida y que contribuye a la f...
La calidad, que asegura condiciones adecuadas para una educación integral, pertinente, abierta, flexible y permanente. La ...
Art. 29.- Etapas del Sistema Educativo: Comprende las etapas siguientes: Educación Básica.- Esta destinada a favorecer el ...
La Educación Primaria constituye el tercer, cuarto y quinto nivel de Educación Básica Regular y dura seis años. Tiene como...
m) Cuidar, hacer uso óptimo y rendir cuentas de los bienes a su cargo que pertenezcan a la institución educativa. n) Asegu...
a) Amonestación escrita. b) Suspensión en el cargo hasta por treinta (30) días sin goce de remuneraciones. c) Cese tempora...
Son causales de destitución, la transgresión por acción u omisión de los principios, deberes, obligaciones y prohibiciones...
LOS 5 COMPROMISOS DE GESTIÓN ESCOLAR 2017LOS 5 COMPROMISOS DE GESTIÓN ESCOLAR 2017 PROGRESO ANUAL DE LOS ESTUDIANTES DE LA...
IEP.71007 “MARIANO ZEVALLOS GONZALES” DE ILAVE RESEÑA HISTORICA DE LA IEP.71007 “MZG”- ILAVE: Datos: Prof. Jesús W. Valdez...
VISION I MISION DE LA IEP. 71007 “MZG” – ILAVE Nuestra Visión Nuestra Misión Nuestros Valores IDENTIDAD RESPONSABILIDAD PU...
HIMNO INSTITUCIONAL ESCOLARES ILAVEÑOS (HIMNO) Escolares ilaveños Entonemos muy ufanos La canción de nuestra escuela Que n...
ESTUDIANTEESTUDIANTE MUNICIPIO ESCOLARMUNICIPIO ESCOLAR
DIRECCIÓNDIRECCIÓN SUB DIRECCIÓN PERSONAL DOCENTE PERSONAL ADMINISTRATIVO COORDINADORES COORDINADOR SECRETARIA GRADOS AULA...
ORGANIGRAMA DEL AULA CUARTO GRADO “D” DIRECTORDIRECTOR COMUNIDAD EDUCATIVA COMUNIDAD EDUCATIVA SUB DIRECTORSUB DIRECTOR EQ...
DATOS INFORMATIVOS 1. I. E. : 71007 “MZG” 2. GRADO Y SECCION : …………………………………………… 3. PROFESOR (A) : ……………………………………………….. 4....
E. Sanciones: 1. Amonestación verbal por indisciplina o por incumplimiento de tareas. 2. Por reincidencia en el incumplimi...
8. Informar oportunamente del avance académico de los alumnos en las tarjetas de mis progresos 9. Fomentar permanentemente...
TRANSCRIPCIÓN DEL ACTA DE INSTALACIÓN DEL COMITÉ DE AULA En la Institución Educativa Pública Nº 71007 “Mariano Zevallos Go...
ALUMNOS DE MI AULA NOMBRE DEL EDUCANDO NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS DEL PADRE O APODERADO FIRMA
DIRECTORIO DE LOS PADRES DE FAMILIA NºdeOrden Código del Educando APELLIDOS Y NOMBRES (Orden alfabético) SexoM/F Fecha de ...
N ° NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS DIRECCIÓN DNI TELÉFONO/ CEL 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 0 1 1 1 2 1 3 1 4 1 5 1 6 1 7 1 8 1 9 2 0 2 1 2 2 ...
INVENTARIO DEL AULA GRADO:______________________SECCIÓN:______________TURNO:_____________ PROFESOR(A):____________________...
PERFIL DEL DOCENTE Y ESTUDIANTE ZEVALLINO Fuente: PEI DE LA IE. PERFIL DEL DOCENTE PERSONAL: • Asume Responsablemente la v...
PLAN ANUAL DE TUTORIA I. DATOS PERSONALES: 1. I. E. : 71007 “MZG” 2. GRADO Y SECCION : 3. PROFESOR (A) : 4. ALUMNOS : …………...
V. METODOLOGIA: 5.1 Mediante la dinámica de grupos, diálogos, entrevistas, debates, forum, etc. VI. RECURSOS: 6.1 HUMANOS ...
6.3 FINANCIEROS: Los medios económicos que sean necesarios serán solucionados por el comité de padres de familia y docente...
M A M J J A S O N D 1 Organización y Elaboración del plan lector Sensibilización y movilización (Organizar campañas de rec...
……………………………………… Docente del aula ORGANIZACIÓN ESTUDIANTI COMITÉ DE AULA -APAFA N° CARGO QUE DESEMPEÑA RESPONSABLES 01 02 0...
¿Qué haremos? (equipos) ¿Cómo lo haremos? (funciones) ¿Quiénes lo haremos (responsables) ¡Como lo hicimos? ( evaluación) S...
MATERIALES AMBIENTACION CUIDANDO, ORDENANDO Y CONSERVANDO LA AMBIENTACION DEL AULA DISCIPLINA CONTROLANDO EL ORDEN Y LA DI...
ORGANIZACIÓN DE LAS BRIGADISTAS DE DEFENSA CIVIL DEL CUARTO GRADO “D” BRIGADISTA DE SEGURIDAD Y EVACUACION ………………………………………...
SIMULACROS ESCOLARES NACIONALES 2017 SIMULACRO FECHA SE CONMEMORA EN EL MARCO: PRIMERO 23 DE ABRIL DIA MUNDIAL DE LA TIERR...
GESTION DEL TIEMPO EN EL AULA HORARIO ESCOLAR CALENDARIZACION DEL AÑO ESCOLAR 2017 IEP. N° 71007 “MARIANO ZEVALLOS GONZALE...
CALENDARIZACION TRIMESTRAL 20167
TRIMESTRE INICIO TERMINO SEMANAS DIAS HORAS EFECTIVAS I TRIMESTRE 13-03-2017 09-06-2017 13 62 372 II TRIMESTRE 12-06-2017 ...
CALENDARIO CÍVICO ESCOLAR ACTIVIDADES COMUNALES Y FESTIVIDADES ACTIVIDADES MARZO 01Inicio de labores escolares. 08 Día int...
Plan de estudios de la Educación Básica Regular Organización y distribución del tiempo semanal de Educación Primaria
GRADO Y SECCION:……………..
NOMINA ANTROPOMETRICA ( TALLA Y PESO)
Nº ORD. NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS EDAD SEXO I TRIMESTRE II TRIMESTRE III TRIMESTRE PESO TALLA PESO TALLA PESO TALLA 01 02 03 04 ...
CUADRO ESTADÍSTICO DEL AULA – PRIMER GRADO “A” Cumplidos al 31 de Marzo: EDAD HOMBRES MUJERES TOTAL …..años ……años ….. año...
ANECDOTARIO APELLIDOS Y NOMBRES FECHA INCIDENTE HECHO OBERVADO LUGAR DE OBSERVACION MEDIDAS TOMADAS
APELLIDOS Y NOMBRES FECHA INCIDENTE HECHO OBERVADO LUGAR DE OBSERVACION MEDIDAS TOMADAS
REGISTRO DE COORDINACION DEL DOCENTE PARA VISITAS DE ESTUDIO I.- INTERNA A NIVEL DE LA INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FECHA ACTIVID...
CRONOGRAMA DE ACCIONES CON LOS PADRES DE FAMILIA FECHA TAREAS / ACCIONES RESPONSABLES RESULTADO OBSERV. CALENDARIO DE EVAL...
I TRIMESTRE AREA FECHA OBSERVACIONES ENTREGA DE LA LIBRETA DE NOTAS II TRIMESTRE AREA FECHA OBSERVACIONES ENTREGA DE LA LI...
AVANCES Y LOGROS EN COMPRENSION LECTORA Y MATEMATICA DIA DE LOGRO FECHA PROYECTO DE APRENDIZAJE RESPONSABLE S LOGROS Y DIF...
Carpeta pedagogica 2017
Carpeta pedagogica 2017
Carpeta pedagogica 2017
Carpeta pedagogica 2017
Carpeta pedagogica 2017
Carpeta pedagogica 2017
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Carpeta pedagogica 2017

12 views

Published on

IEP. 71007 MARIANO ZEVALLOS GONZALES ILAVE

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
12
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Carpeta pedagogica 2017

  1. 1. IEP. N° 71007 “MZG”- Ilave Carpeta pedagógica IEP. 71007 “MARIANO ZEVALLOS GONZALES” – ILAVE GRADO Y SECCION:___________________________ PROFESOR (a) :____________________________ ____________________________________________ GRADO Y SECCION:___________________________ PROFESOR (a) :____________________________ ____________________________________________
  2. 2. IEP. N° 71007 “MZG”- Ilave Carpeta pedagógica Comprometido con los fines y objetivos de la educación peruana y como docente de la IEP. 71007 Mariano Zevallos Gonzales de la ciudad de Ilave – Puno, deseoso de mejorar el proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje en las aulas, pongo a disposición este importante documento, que engloba en su contenido aspectos de gestión administrativo y técnico pedagógico organizativo y/o funcional, según el Currículo Nacional de la EB, Es un instrumento auxiliar de la acción educativa, orientados hacia el docente y donde esta comprendidos también los diferentes aspectos de la programación curricular como: las unidades de aprendizaje, proyectos de aprendizaje y módulos de aprendizaje. Todo para garantizar el logro de los aprendizajes fundamentales y el cumplimiento de los estándares señalados y los perfiles de los estudiantes al finalizar la EBR, sin dejar de atender las demandas de aprendizajes propias y particulares del contexto.
  3. 3. IEP. N° 71007 “MZG”- Ilave Carpeta pedagógica Presentación. I ORGANIZACIÓN: • Reseña Histórica • Lema • Datos Personales –Institución Educativa • Misión – Visión -Valores • Objetivos estratégicos • Perfiles: Director, Educando, Padres de familia. • Organigrama Nominal, Estructural y funcional. • Organización Estudiantil • Cuadro estadístico de Edad y sexo • Relación de alumnos que cumplen años. II PLANIFICACION: • Reglamento Interno • Plan de Aula • Plan de Tutoría • Plan Lector • Acta de Constitución de Comité de aula • Asistencia de Padres de Familia a reuniones • Planificación de actividades semanales • Horario Escolar • Comité de docentes responsables en actividades de la I. E. • Inventario de Aula • Calendario Cívico Escolar y Comunal • Calendarización del año escolar • Registro de asistencia • Visitas acompañamiento y monitoreo II PROGRAMACION CURRICULAR: • Planificación curricular anual • Matriz de programación: Competencias, capacidades, conocimientos y actitudes • Planificador semanal • Unidades Didácticas: UA, PA, y MA. • Registro auxiliar de Evaluación • Lista de Cotejos • Anecdotario
  4. 4. DATOS INFORMATIVOS DRE : PUNO UGEL : EL COLLAO IEP : N° 71007 ” MARIANO ZEVALLOS GONZALES” CODIGO MODULAR DE LA IEP: 0243915 N° DE RESOLUCION: R.D. N° 4098 NIVEL : PRIMARIA DE MENORES DIRECCION : Jr. Ica 451 CICLO : …………………………. GRADO Y SECCIÓN : …………………………. TURNO : ………………………… N° DE ALUMNOS :…………………………. PROFESOR(a) DE AULA : ………………………………………… TELÉFONO :________________________________________________________ E-mail:______________________________________________________________
  5. 5. R.S. N° 001-2007-ED: La educación que queremos para el Perú-CNE Visión Todos desarrollan su potencial, acceden al mundo letrado, resuelven problemas, practican valores, saben seguir aprendiendo, se asumen ciudadanos y contribuyen al desarrollo combinando su capital cultural y natural con los avances mundiales. Objetivo 6 Una sociedad que educa a sus ciudadanos y los compromete con su comunidad Objetivo 1 Oportunidades y resultados educativos de igual calidad para todos Objetivo 2 Instituciones educativas que garantizan aprendizajes pertinentes de calidad Objetivo 3 Maestros bien preparados que ejercen profesionalmente la docencia Objetivo 4 Una educación financiada, gobernada con transparencia y que logra resultados Objetivo 5 Educación superior de calidad aporta al desarrollo y la competitividad nacional
  6. 6. Perfiles de los Actores Educativos a) Perfil Ideal de Nuestros Estudiantes al finalizar la EBR. El perfil de egreso de la Educación Básica involucra los siguientes aprendizajes esperados: 1 El estudiante se reconoce como persona valiosa y se identifica con su cultura en diferentes contextos. 2 El estudiante propicia la vida en democracia a partir del reconocimiento de sus derechos y deberes y de la comprensión de los procesos históricos y sociales de nuestro país y del mundo. 3 El estudiante practica una vida activa y saludable para su bienestar, cuida su cuerpo e interactúa respetuosamente en la práctica de distintas actividades físicas, cotidianas o deportivas. 4 El estudiante aprecia manifestaciones artístico-culturales para comprender el aporte del arte a la cultura y a la sociedad, y crea proyectos artísticos utilizando los diversos lenguajes del arte para comunicar sus ideas a otros.
  7. 7. 5 El estudiante se comunica en su lengua materna, en castellano como segunda lengua y en inglés como lengua extranjera de manera asertiva y responsable para interactuar con otras personas en diversos contextos y con distintos propósitos. 6 El estudiante indaga y comprende el mundo natural y artificial utilizando conocimientos científicos en diálogo con saberes locales para mejorar la calidad de vida y cuidando la naturaleza. 7 El estudiante interpreta la realidad y toma decisiones a partir de conocimientos matemáticos que aporten a su contexto. 8 El estudiante gestiona proyectos de emprendimiento económico o social de manera ética, que le permiten articularse con el mundo del trabajo y con el desarrollo social, económico y ambiental del entorno. 9 El estudiante aprovecha responsablemente las tecnologías de la información y de la comunicación (TIC) para interactuar con la información, gestionar su comunicación y aprendizaje. 10 El estudiante desarrolla procesos autónomos de aprendizaje en forma permanente para la mejora continua de su proceso de aprendizaje y de sus resultados. 11 El estudiante comprende y aprecia la dimensión espiritual y religiosa en la vida de las personas y de las sociedades.
  8. 8. b) Perfil Ideal del Docente Marco del Buen Desempeño Docente DOMINIO I: Preparación para el aprendizaje de los estudiantes Competencias Desempeños Competencia 1 Conoce y comprende las características de todos sus estudiantes y sus contextos, los contenidos disciplinares que enseña, los enfoques y procesos pedagógicos, con el propósito de promover capacidades de alto nivel y su formación integral. 1. Demuestra conocimiento y comprensión de las características individuales, socioculturales y evolutivas de sus estudiantes y de sus necesidades especiales. 2. Demuestra conocimientos actualizados y comprensión de los conceptos fundamentales de las disciplinas comprendidas en el área curricular que enseña. 3. Demuestra conocimiento y comprensión de las características individuales, socioculturales y evolutivas de sus estudiantes y de sus necesidades especiales. Competencia 2 Planifica la enseñanza de forma colegiada garantizando la coherencia entre los aprendizajes que quiere lograr en sus estudiantes, el proceso pedagógico, el uso de los recursos disponibles y la evaluación, en una programación curricular en permanente revisión. 4. Elabora la programación curricular analizando con sus compañeros el plan más pertinente a la realidad de su aula, articulando de manera coherente los aprendizajes que se promueven, las características de los estudiantes y las estrategias y medios seleccionados. 5. Selecciona los contenidos de la enseñanza, en función de los aprendizajes fundamentales que el marco curricular nacional, la escuela y la comunidad buscan desarrollar en los estudiantes. 6. Diseña creativamente procesos pedagógicos capaces de despertar curiosidad, interés y compromiso en los estudiantes, para el logro de los aprendizajes previstos. 7. Contextualiza el diseño de la enseñanza sobre la base del reconocimiento de los intereses, nivel de desarrollo, estilos de aprendizaje e identidad cultural de sus estudiantes. 8. Crea, selecciona y organiza diversos recursos para los estudiantes como soporte para su aprendizaje. 9. Diseña la evaluación de manera sistemática, permanente, formativa y diferencial en concordancia con los aprendizajes esperados. 10. Diseña la secuencia y estructura de las sesiones de aprendizaje en coherencia con los logros esperados de aprendizaje y distribuye adecuadamente el tiempo. DOMINIO II: Enseñanza para el aprendizaje de los estudiantes Competencias Desempeños Competencia 3 Crea un clima propicio para el aprendizaje, la convivencia democrática y la vivencia de la diversidad en todas sus 11.Construye, de manera asertiva y empática, relaciones interpersonales con y entre los estudiantes, basados en el afecto, la justicia, la confianza, el respeto mutuo y la colaboración. 12. Orienta su práctica a conseguir logros en todos sus estudiantes, y les comunica altas expectativas sobre sus posibilidades de aprendizaje. 13. Promueve un ambiente acogedor de la diversidad, en el que ésta
  9. 9. expresiones, con miras a formar ciudadanos críticos e interculturales. se exprese y sea valorada como fortaleza y oportunidad para el logro de aprendizajes. 14. Genera relaciones de respeto, cooperación y soporte de los estudiantes con necesidades educativas especiales. 15. Resuelve conflictos en diálogo con los estudiantes sobre la base de criterios éticos, normas concertadas de convivencia, códigos culturales y mecanismos pacíficos. 16. Organiza el aula y otros espacios de forma segura, accesible y adecuada para el trabajo pedagógico y el aprendizaje, atendiendo a la diversidad. 17. Reflexiona permanentemente, con sus estudiantes, sobre experiencias vividas de discriminación y exclusión, y desarrolla actitudes y habilidades para enfrentarlas. Competencia 4 Conduce el proceso de enseñanza con dominio de los contenidos disciplinares y el uso de estrategias y recursos pertinentes para que todos los estudiantes aprendan de manera reflexiva y crítica todo lo que concierne a la solución de problemas relacionados con sus experiencias, intereses y contextos culturales 1. Controla permanentemente la ejecución de su programación observando su nivel de impacto tanto en el interés de los estudiantes como en sus aprendizajes, introduciendo cambios oportunos con apertura y flexibilidad para adecuarse a situaciones imprevistas. 19. Propicia oportunidades para que los estudiantes utilicen los conocimientos en la solución de problemas reales con una actitud reflexiva y crítica. 20. Constata que todos los estudiantes comprenden los propósitos de la sesión de aprendizaje y las expectativas de desempeño y progreso. 21. Desarrolla, cuando corresponda, contenidos teóricos y disciplinares de manera actualizada, rigurosa y comprensible para todos los estudiantes. 22. Desarrolla estrategias pedagógicas y actividades de aprendizaje que promueven el pensamiento crítico y creativo en sus estudiantes y que los motiven a aprender. 23. Utiliza recursos y tecnologías diversas y accesibles, y el tiempo requerido en función del propósito de la sesión de aprendizaje. 24. Maneja diversas estrategias pedagógicas para atender de manera individualizada a los estudiantes con necesidades educativas especiales. Competencia 5 Evalúa permanentemente el aprendizaje de acuerdo con los objetivos institucionales previstos, para tomar decisiones y retroalimentar a sus estudiantes y a la comunidad educativa, teniendo en cuenta las diferencias individuales y los diversos contextos culturales. 25. Utiliza diversos métodos y técnicas que permiten evaluar en forma diferenciada los aprendizajes esperados, de acuerdo con el estilo de aprendizaje de los estudiantes. 26. Elabora instrumentos válidos para evaluar el avance y logros en el aprendizaje individual y grupal de los estudiantes. 27. Sistematiza los resultados obtenidos en las evaluaciones para la toma de decisiones y la retroalimentación oportuna. 28. Evalúa los aprendizajes de todos los estudiantes en función de criterios previamente establecidos, superando prácticas de abuso de poder. 29. Comparte oportunamente los resultados de la evaluación con los estudiantes, sus familias y autoridades educativas y comunales, para generar compromisos sobre los logros de aprendizaje. DOMINIO III: Participación en la gestión de la escuela articulada a la comunidad Competencias Desempeños Competencia 6 Participa activamente con actitud 30. Interactúa con sus pares, colaborativamente y con iniciativa, para intercambiar experiencias, organizar el trabajo pedagógico, mejorar
  10. 10. democrática, crítica y colaborativa en la gestión de la escuela, contribuyendo a la construcción y mejora continua del Proyecto Educativo Institucional para que genere aprendizajes de calidad. la enseñanza y construir de manera sostenible un clima democrático en la escuela. 31. Participa en la gestión del Proyecto Educativo Institucional, del currículo y de los planes de mejora continua, involucrándose activamente en equipos de trabajo. 32. Desarrolla, individual y colectivamente, proyectos de investigación, innovación pedagógica y mejora de la calidad del servicio educativo de la escuela Competencia 7 Establece relaciones de respeto, colaboración y corresponsabilidad con las familias, la comunidad y otras instituciones del Estado y la sociedad civil. Aprovecha sus sabe res y recursos en los procesos educativos y da cuenta de los resultados. 33. Fomenta respetuosamente el trabajo colaborativo con las familias en el aprendizaje de los estudiantes, reconociendo sus aportes. 34. Integra críticamente, en sus prácticas de enseñanza, los saberes culturales y los recursos de la comunidad y su entorno. 35. Comparte con las familias de sus estudiantes, autoridades locales y de la comunidad, los retos de su trabajo pedagógico, y da cuenta de sus avances y resultados DOMINIO IV: Desarrollo de la profesionalidad y la identidad docente Competencias Desempeños Competencia 8 Reflexiona sobre su práctica y experiencia institucional y desarrolla procesos de aprendizaje continuo de modo individual y colectivo, para construir y a firmar su identidad y responsabilidad profesional. 36. Reflexiona en comunidades de profesionales sobre su práctica pedagógica e institucional y el aprendizaje de todos sus estudiantes. 37. Participa en experiencias significativas de desarrollo profesional en concordancia con sus necesidades, las de los estudiantes y las de la escuela. 38. Participa en la generación de políticas educativas de nivel local, regional y nacional, expresando una opinión informada y actualizada sobre ellas, en el marco de su trabajo profesional. Competencia 9 Ejerce su profesión desde una ética de respeto de los derechos fundamentales de las personas, demostrando honestidad, justicia, responsabilidad y compromiso con su función social. 39. Actúa de acuerdo con los principios de la ética profesional docente y resuelve dilemas prácticos y normativos de la vida escolar con base en ellos. 40. Actúa y toma decisiones respetando los derechos humanos y el principio del bien superior del niño y el adolescente.
  11. 11. LOS 7 ENFOQUES TRANSVERSALES DEL CURRÍCULO NACIONAL ENFOQUE DE DERECHOS ENFOQUE INCLUSIVO 0 DE ATENCIÓN A LA DIVERSIDAD ENFOQUE INTERCULTURAL ENFOQUE DE IGUALDAD DE GENERO ENFOQUE AMBIENTAL ENFOQUE DE ORIENTACIÓN AL BIEN COMUN ENFOQUE DE BÚSQUEDA DE LA EXCELENCIA • Reconoce al estudiante como persona que ejerce su ciudadanía. • Fomenta la participación y la convivencia pacífica, buscando reducir la inequidad • Erradica la exclusión, discriminación y desigualdad de oportunidades entre los estudiantes. • Respeta los diferencias y promueve el intercambio entre personas culturalmente diversas. • Fomenta la convivencia así como el respeto a la identidad propia • Reconoce que a pesar de las diferencias biológicas, hombres y mujeres son iguales en derechos, deberes y oportunidades. • Forma estudiantes con conciencia crítica sobre la problemática ambiental. • Promueve la conservación de la biodiversidad y un estilo de vida saludable y sostenible • Promueve valores, virtudes cívicas y sentido de la Justicia para la construcción de una vida en sociedad. • Forma estudiantes que sean capaces de adaptarse a 'los cambios para garantizar su éxito personal v social
  12. 12. Principios educativos declarados en la Ley General de Educación Los principios educativos son: calidad, equidad, ética, democracia, conciencia ambiental, interculturalidad, inclusión, creatividad e innovación, además de igualdad de género y desarrollo sostenible. Características del Currículo Nacional de la Educación Básica Flexible, porque ofrece un margen de libertad que permite la adaptación a la diversidad de estudiantes y a las necesidades y demandas de cada región; - ABIERTO, ya que en él pueden incorporarse competencias de acuerdo al diagnóstico de las potencialidades naturales, culturales y económico-productivas de cada región, así como sus demandas sociales y las características específicas de los estudiantes; - DIVERSIFICADO, pues es en él cada región ofrece a las instancias locales los lineamientos de diversificación, los cuales orientan a las instituciones educativas en la adecuación del currículo a las características y demandas socioeconómicas, lingüísticas, geográficas y culturales de cada región mediante un trabajo colegiado. - INTEGRADOR, porque el Perfil de egreso, competencias, capacidades, estándares de aprendizaje y áreas curriculares conforman un sistema que promueve su implementación en las escuelas. - VALORATIVO, en tanto responde al desarrollo armonioso e integral del estudiante y promueve actitudes positivas de convivencia social, democratización de la sociedad y ejercicio responsable de la ciudadanía. - SIGNIFICATIVO, ya que toma en cuenta las experiencias, conocimientos previos y necesidades de los estudiantes. - PARTICIPATIVO, porque lo elabora la comunidad educativa junto a otros actores de la sociedad; por tanto, está abierto a enriquecerse permanentemente y respeta la pluralidad metodológica.
  13. 13. MARCO NORMATIVO QUE REGULA EL SISTEMA EDUCATIVO PERUANO LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLÍTICA. ART. 13. La Educación tiene como finalidad el desarrollo integral de la persona humana. El Estado reconoce y garantiza la libertad de enseñanza. Los padres de familia tienen el deber de educar a sus hijos y el derecho de escoger los centros educativos y de participar en el proceso educativo. ART. 14. La Educación promueve el conocimiento, el aprendizaje y la práctica de las humanidades, la ciencia, la técnica, las artes, la educación física y el deporte. Prepara para la vida y el trabajo y fomenta la solidaridad. Es deber del Estado promover el desarrollo científico y tecnológico del país. La formación ética y cívica y la enseñanza de la Constitución y de los derechos humanos son obligatorios en todo el proceso educativo civil y militar… ART.15. El profesorado en la enseñanza oficial es carrera pública. La ley establece los requisitos para desempeñarse como profesor o director de una IE, así como sus derechos y obligaciones. El estado y la sociedad procuran su evaluación, capacitación, profesionalización y promoción permanentes. El educando tiene derecho a una formación que respete su identidad, así como al buen trato psicológico y físico. Toda persona tiene el derecho de promover y conducir Instituciones Educativas y el de transferir la propiedad de estas, conforme a ley. ART. 16. El Estado coordina la política educativa. Formula los lineamientos generales de los planes de estudio así como los requisitos mínimos de la organización de las IE, supervisa su cumplimiento y la calidad de la educación. Es deber del Estado de asegurar que nadie se vea impedido de recibir educación adecuada por razón de su situación económica o de limitaciones mentales o físicas. Se da prioridad a la educación en la asignación de los recursos ordinarios del Presupuesto de la República. ART.17. La Educación Inicial, Primaria y Secundaria son obligatorias. En las instituciones del Estado la educación es gratuita. El estado garantiza la erradicación del analfabetismo y preserva las diferentes manifestaciones culturales y lingüísticas del país. LEY GENERAL DE EDUCACIÓN N° 28044 Art. 02.- Concepto de la Educación:
  14. 14. La educación es un proceso de aprendizaje y enseñanza que se desarrolla a lo largo de toda la vida y que contribuye a la formación integral de las personas, al pleno desarrollo de sus potencialidades, a la creación de cultura, y al desarrollo de la familia y de la comunidad nacional, latinoamericana y mundial. Se desarrolla en instituciones educativas y en diferentes ámbitos de la sociedad. Art. 03.- La Educación como Derecho: La educación es un derecho fundamental de la persona y de la sociedad. El Estado garantiza el ejercicio del derecho a una educación integral y de calidad para todos y la universalización de la educación básica. La sociedad tiene la responsabilidad de contribuir a la educación y el derecho a participar en su desarrollo. Art. 04.- Gratuidad de la Educación: La educación es un servicio público; cuando lo provee el Estado es gratuita en todos sus niveles y modalidades, de acuerdo con lo establecido en la Constitución Política y en la presente Ley. En la educación inicial y primaria se complementa obligatoriamente con programas de alimentación, salud y entrega de materiales. Art. 05.- La Libertad de Enseñanza: La libertad de enseñanza es reconocida y garantizada por el Estado. Los padres de familia, o quienes hagan sus veces, tienen el deber de educar a sus hijos y el derecho a participar en el proceso educativo y a elegir las instituciones en que éstos se educan, de acuerdo con sus convicciones y creencias. Art. 06.- Formación Ética y Cívica: La formación ética y cívica es obligatoria en todo el proceso educativo; prepara a los educandos para cumplir sus obligaciones personales, familiares y patrióticas y para ejercer sus deberes y derechos ciudadanos. La enseñanza de la Constitución Política y de los derechos humanos es obligatoria en todas las instituciones del sistema educativo peruano, sean civiles, policiales o militares. Se imparte en castellano y en los demás idiomas oficiales. Art. 07.- Proyecto Educativo Nacional: El Proyecto Educativo Nacional es el conjunto de políticas que dan el marco estratégico a las decisiones que conducen al desarrollo de la educación. Se construye y desarrolla en el actuar conjunto del Estado y de la sociedad, a través del diálogo nacional, del consenso y de la concertación política, a efectos de garantizar su vigilancia. Su formulación responde a la diversidad del país. Art. 08.- Principios de la Educación: La educación peruana tiene a la persona como centro y agente fundamental del proceso educativo. Se sustenta en los siguientes principios: La ética, que inspira una educación promotora de valores de paz, solidaridad, justicia, libertad, honestidad, tolerancia, responsabilidad, trabajo, verdad y pleno respeto a las normas de convivencia; que fortalece la conciencia moral individual y hace posible una sociedad basada en el ejercicio permanente de la responsabilidad ciudadana. La equidad, que garantiza a todos iguales oportunidades de acceso, permanencia y trato en un sistema educativo de calidad. La inclusión, que incorpora a las personas con discapacidad, grupos sociales excluidos, marginados y vulnerables, especialmente en el ámbito rural, sin distinción de etnia, religión, sexo u otra causa de discriminación, contribuyendo así a la eliminación de la pobreza, la exclusión y las desigualdades.
  15. 15. La calidad, que asegura condiciones adecuadas para una educación integral, pertinente, abierta, flexible y permanente. La democracia, que promueve el respeto irrestricto a los derechos humanos, la libertad de conciencia, pensamiento y opinión, el ejercicio pleno de la ciudadanía y el reconocimiento de la voluntad popular; y que contribuye a la tolerancia mutua en las relaciones entre las personas y entre mayorías así como el fortalecimiento del estado de derecho. La interculturalidad, que asume como riqueza la diversidad cultural, étnica y lingüística del país, y encuentra en el reconocimiento y respeto a las diferencias, así como en el mutuo conocimiento y actitud de aprendizaje del otro sustento, para la convivencia armónica y el intercambio entre las diversas culturas del mundo. La conciencia ambiental como garantía para el desenvolvimiento, que motiva el respeto, cuidado y conservación del entorno natural o de la vida. La creatividad y la innovación, que promueven la producción de nuevos conocimientos en los campos del saber, el arte y la cultura. Art. 09.- Fines de la Educación Peruana: Formar personas capaces de lograr su realización ética, intelectual, artística, cultural, afectiva, física, espiritual y religiosa, promoviendo la formación y consolidación de su identidad y autoestima y su integración adecuada y crítica a la sociedad para el ejercicio de su ciudadanía en armonía con su entorno, así como el desarrollo de sus capacidades y habilidades para vincular su vida con el mundo del trabajo y para afrontar los incesantes cambios en la sociedad y el conocimiento. Contribuir a formar una sociedad democrática, solidaria, justa, inclusiva, próspera, tolerante y forjadora de una cultura de paz que a firme la identidad nacional sustentada en la diversidad cultural, étnica y lingüística, supere la pobreza e impulse el desarrollo sostenible del país y fomente la integración latinoamericana teniendo en cuenta los retos de u mundo globalizado. Art. 13.- Calidad de la Educación: Es el nivel óptimo de formación que deben alcanzar las personas para enfrentar los retos del desarrollo humano, ejercer su ciudadanía y continuar aprendiendo durante toda la vida. Lineamientos generales del proceso educativo en concordancia con los principios y fines de la educación peruana establecidos en la presente Ley. Currículos básicos, comunes a todo el país articulados entre los diferentes niveles y modalidades educativas que deben ser diversificados en las instancias regionales y locales y en los centros educativos, para atender a las particulares de cada ámbito. Inversión mínima por el alumno que comprenda la atención de salud, alimentación y provisión de materiales. Formación inicial y permanente que garantiza idoneidad de los docentes y autoridades educativas. Carrera pública docente y administrativa en todos os niveles del sistema educativo, que incentive el desarrollo profesional y el buen desempeño laboral. Infraestructura, equipamiento, servicios y materiales educativos adecuados a las exigencias técnico pedagógicas de cada lugar y a las que plantea el mundo contemporáneo. Investigación e innovación educativas. Organización institucional y relaciones humanas armoniosas que favorecen el proceso educativo.
  16. 16. Art. 29.- Etapas del Sistema Educativo: Comprende las etapas siguientes: Educación Básica.- Esta destinada a favorecer el desarrollo integral del estudiante, el despliegue de sus potencialidades y el desarrollo de capacidades, conocimientos, actitudes, valores fundamentales que la persona debe poseer para actuar adecuada y eficazmente en los diversos ámbitos de la sociedad. Con un carácter inclusivo atiende las demandas de personas con necesidades educativas especiales o con dificultades de aprendizaje. Educación Superior.- Está destinado al a investigación, creación y difusión de conocimientos. Art. 31.- Objetivos de la Educación Básica:  Formar integralmente al educando en los aspectos físico, afectivo y cognitivo para el logro de su identidad personal y social, ejercer la ciudadanía y desarrollar actividades laborales y económicas que le permitan organizar su proyecto de vida y contribuir al desarrollo del país.  Desarrollar capacidades, valores y actitudes que permitan al educando aprender a lo largo de toda la vida.  Desarrollar aprendizajes en los campos de las ciencias, las humanidades, la técnica, la cultura, el arte, la educación física y los deportes, así como aquellos que permitan al educando un buen uso y usufructo de las nuevas tecnologías. Art. 33.- Currículo de la Educación Básica: El currículo de la Educación Básica es abierto, flexible, integrador y diversificado. Se sustenta en los principios y fines de la educación peruana. El Ministerio de Educación es responsable de diseñar los currículos básicos nacionales. En la instancia regional y local se diversifican a fin de responder a las características de los estudiantes y del entorno; en ese marco, cada Institución Educativa construye su propuesta curricular, que tiene valor oficial. Art. 34.- Características del currículo: Es valorativo en tanto responde al desarrollo armonioso e integral del estudiante y a crear actitudes positivas de convivencia social, democratización de la sociedad y ejercicio responsable de la ciudadanía. Es significativo en tanto toma en cuenta las experiencias y conocimientos previos y las necesidades de los estudiantes. El proceso de formulación del currículo es participativo y se construye por la comunidad educativa y otros actores de la sociedad; por tanto, está abierto a enriquecer permanentemente y respeta la pluralidad metodológica. Art. 35.- Culminación de la Educación Básica: La culminación satisfactoria de la educación básica, en cualquiera de sus modalidades y programas, da derecho al diploma de egresado con mención en un área técnica que habilite al egresado para insertarse en el mercado laboral y lo faculte para acceder a una institución de nivel superior. Art. 36.- Educación Básica Regular: Es la modalidad que abarca los niveles de Educación Inicial, Primaria y Secundaria. Está dirigida a los niños y adolescentes que pasan, oportunamente, por el proceso educativo de acuerdo con su evolución física, afectiva y cognitiva, desde el momento de su nacimiento. Nivel de Educación Primaria:
  17. 17. La Educación Primaria constituye el tercer, cuarto y quinto nivel de Educación Básica Regular y dura seis años. Tiene como finalidad educar integralmente a niños. Promueve la comunicación en todas las áreas, el manejo operacional del conocimiento, el desarrollo personal, espiritual, físico afectivo, social, vocacional artístico, el pensamiento lógico, la creatividad, la adquisición de las habilidades necesarias para el despliegue de sus potencialidades, así como la comprensión de los hechos cercanos a su ambiente natural y social. LEY Nº 29944 – LEY DE REFORMA MAGISTERIAL REGLAMENTO (D.S. Nº 004-2013-ED) -03.05.2013 CAPÍTULO II EL PROFESOR Y LA CARRERA PÚBLICA MAGISTERIAL Artículo 4. El profesor El profesor es un profesional de la educación, con título de profesor o licenciado en educación, con calificaciones y competencias debidamente certificadas que, en su calidad de agente fundamental del proceso educativo, presta un servicio público esencial dirigido a concretar el derecho de los estudiantes y de la comunidad a una enseñanza de calidad, equidad y pertinencia. Coadyuva con la familia, la comunidad y el Estado, a la formación integral del educando, razón de ser de su ejercicio profesional. TÍTULO TERCERO DEBERES, DERECHOS, ESTÍMULOS, SANCIONES Y TÉRMINO DE LA CARRERA CAPÍTULO VIII DEBERES, DERECHOS Y ESTÍMULOS Artículo 40. Deberes Los profesores deben: a) Cumplir en forma eficaz el proceso de aprendizaje de los estudiantes, realizando con responsabilidad y efectividad los procesos pedagógicos, las actividades curriculares y las actividades de gestión de la función docente, en sus etapas de planificación, trabajo en aula y evaluación, de acuerdo al diseño curricular nacional. b) Orientar al educando con respeto a su libertad, autonomía, identidad, creatividad y participación; y contribuir con sus padres y la dirección de la institución educativa a su formación integral. Evaluar permanentemente este proceso y proponer las acciones correspondientes para asegurar los mejores resultados. c) Respetar los derechos de los estudiantes, así como los de los padres de familia. d) Presentarse a las evaluaciones médicas y psicológicas cuando lo requiera la autoridad competente, conforme a los procedimientos que establezca el reglamento. e) Cumplir con la asistencia y puntualidad que exige el calendario escolar y el horario de trabajo. f) Aportar en la formulación del proyecto educativo institucional, asumiendo con responsabilidad las tareas que les competan. g) Participar, cuando sean seleccionados, en las actividades de formación en servicio que se desarrollen en instituciones o redes educativas, Unidades de Gestión Educativa Local, Direcciones Regionales de Educación o Ministerio de Educación. h) Presentarse a las evaluaciones previstas en la Carrera Pública Magisterial y a las que determinen las autoridades de la institución educativa o las entidades competentes. i) Ejercer la docencia en armonía con los comportamientos éticos y cívicos, sin realizar ningún tipo de discriminación por motivos de origen, raza, sexo, idioma, religión, opinión, condición económica o de cualquier otra índole. j) Conocer, valorar y respetar las culturas locales, en el ámbito nacional, y la lengua originaria. k) Contribuir a la afirmación y desarrollo cultural y ciudadano de los miembros de la institución educativa de la comunidad local y regional. l) Informar a los padres de familia sobre el desempeño escolar de sus hijos y dialogar con ellos sobre los objetivos educativos y la estrategia pedagógica, estimulando su compromiso con el proceso de aprendizaje.
  18. 18. m) Cuidar, hacer uso óptimo y rendir cuentas de los bienes a su cargo que pertenezcan a la institución educativa. n) Asegurar que sus actividades profesionales se fundamenten en el respeto mutuo, la práctica de los derechos humanos, la Constitución Política del Perú, la solidaridad, la tolerancia y el desarrollo de una cultura de paz y democrática. ñ) Coadyuvar al trabajo en equipo de los profesores de la institución educativa y, si fuera el caso, de las instancias de gestión educativa descentralizada. o) Participar en los sistemas tutoriales que desarrolle la institución educativa. p) Otros que se desprendan de la presente ley o de otras normas específicas de la materia. Artículo 41. Derechos Los profesores tienen derecho a: a) Desarrollarse profesionalmente en el marco de la Carrera Pública Magisterial y sobre la base del mérito, sin discriminación por motivo de origen, raza, sexo, idioma, religión, opinión, condición económica o de cualquier otra índole que atente contra los derechos de la persona. b) Percibir oportunamente la remuneración íntegra mensual correspondiente a su escala magisterial. c) Recibir las asignaciones y los incentivos monetarios o no monetarios que se establecen en la presente Ley. d) Estabilidad laboral sujeta a las condiciones que establece la presente Ley. e) Ser evaluados de manera transparente, conocer los resultados de su evaluación personal, solicitar su revisión y tener acceso a su historial de vida profesional registrado en el escalafón. f) Autonomía profesional en el cumplimiento de las tareas pedagógicas que les compete, la misma que está supeditada a que se ejerza dentro del proyecto educativo ejecutado por la institución educativa y a que se respete la normatividad vigente. g) Beneficios del Programa de Formación y Capacitación Permanente y de otros programas de carácter cultural y social fomentados por el Estado. h) Licencias, permisos, destaques, reasignaciones y permutas, de acuerdo a lo establecido en la presente Ley y su reglamento. i) Vacaciones. j) Seguridad social, de acuerdo a ley. k) Libre asociación y sindicalización. l) Reconocimiento de oficio de su tiempo de servicios efectivos. m) Reconocimiento del tiempo de servicios ininterrumpidos por motivos de representación política y sindical, según el caso. n) Condiciones de trabajo que garanticen calidad en el proceso de enseñanza y aprendizaje, y un eficiente cumplimiento de sus funciones dentro de los alcances de la presente Ley. o) Reingresar al servicio si no hubiere alcanzado la edad jubilatoria obligatoria y no exista impedimento legal. p) Reconocimiento, por parte del Estado, la comunidad y los padres de familia, de sus méritos en la labor educativa. q) Percibir subsidio por luto y sepelio, de acuerdo a lo establecido en la presente Ley. r) Percibir una compensación por tiempo de servicios. s) Gozar del cincuenta por ciento de descuento en las tarifas para espectáculos culturales. Artículo 42. Premios y estímulos El Ministerio de Educación y los gobiernos regionales y gobiernos locales, según corresponda, mediante resolución de la autoridad competente, reconocen el sobresaliente ejercicio de la función docente o directiva a través de: a) Mención honorífica con el otorgamiento de las Palmas Magisteriales y otros reconocimientos similares. b) Agradecimientos, felicitaciones y condecoraciones mediante resolución directoral regional, ministerial o suprema. c) Viajes de estudio, becas y pasantías al interior del país o al exterior. d) Otras acciones que determine la autoridad correspondiente. CAPÍTULO IX SANCIONES Artículo 43. Sanciones Los profesores que se desempeñan en las áreas señaladas en el artículo 12 de la presente Ley, que transgredan los principios, deberes, obligaciones y prohibiciones, incurren en responsabilidad administrativa y son pasibles de sanciones según la gravedad de la falta y la jerarquía del servidor o funcionario; las que se aplican con observancia de las garantías constitucionales del debido proceso. Las sanciones son:
  19. 19. a) Amonestación escrita. b) Suspensión en el cargo hasta por treinta (30) días sin goce de remuneraciones. c) Cese temporal en el cargo sin goce de remuneraciones desde treinta y días hasta doce (12) meses. d) Destitución del servicio. Las sanciones indicadas en los literales c) y d) se aplican previo proceso administrativo disciplinario, cuya duración no será mayor de cuarenta y cinco (45) días hábiles improrrogables, contados a partir de la instauración del proceso. Las sanciones señaladas no eximen de las responsabilidades civiles y penales a que hubiera lugar, así como de los efectos que de ellas se deriven ante las autoridades respectivas. Artículo 44. Medidas preventivas El director de la institución educativa separa preventivamente al profesor y da cuenta al Director de la Unidad de Gestión Educativa Local (UGEL) correspondiente, cuando exista una denuncia administrativa o judicial contra este, por los presuntos delitos de violación contra la libertad sexual, hostigamiento sexual en agravio de un estudiante, apología del terrorismo, delitos de terrorismo y sus formas agravadas, delitos de corrupción de funcionarios, delitos de tráfico ilícito de drogas; así como por incurrir en actos de violencia que atenten contra los derechos fundamentales de la persona y contra el patrimonio, que impiden el normal funcionamiento de los servicios públicos. La separación preventiva concluye al término del proceso administrativo o judicial correspondiente. Artículo 45. Calificación y gravedad de la falta Es atribución del titular que corresponda, calificar la falta o infracción atendiendo la naturaleza de la acción u omisión, así como la gravedad de las mismas, en el marco de las normas vigentes. Artículo 46. Amonestación escrita El incumplimiento de los principios, deberes, obligaciones y prohibiciones en el ejercicio de la función docente, debidamente comprobado y calificado como leve, es pasible de amonestación escrita. La sanción es impuesta por la autoridad inmediata superior, previo descargo del presunto responsable, según corresponda. Artículo 47. Suspensión Cuando el incumplimiento de los principios, deberes, obligaciones y prohibiciones en el ejercicio de la función docente, debidamente comprobado, no pueda ser calificado como leve por las circunstancias de la acción u omisión, será pasible de suspensión en el cargo hasta por treinta (30) días sin goce de remuneraciones. Asimismo, el profesor que incurre en una falta o infracción, habiendo sido sancionado previamente en dos (2) ocasiones con amonestación escrita, es pasible de suspensión. La sanción es impuesta por la autoridad inmediata superior, previo descargo del presunto responsable, según corresponda. Artículo 48. Cese temporal Son causales de cese temporal en el cargo, la transgresión por acción u omisión, de los principios, deberes, obligaciones y prohibiciones en el ejercicio de la función docente, considerados como grave. También se consideran faltas o infracciones graves, pasibles de cese temporal, las siguientes: a) Causar perjuicio al estudiante y/o a la institución educativa. b) Ejecutar, promover o encubrir, dentro o fuera de la institución educativa, actos de violencia física, de calumnia, injuria o difamación, en agravio de cualquier miembro de la comunidad educativa. c) Realizar actividades comerciales o lucrativas, en beneficio propio o de terceros, aprovechando el cargo o la función que se tiene dentro de la institución educativa, con excepción de las actividades que tengan objetivos académicos. d) Realizar en su centro de trabajo actividades ajenas al cumplimiento de sus funciones de profesor o directivo, sin la correspondiente autorización. e) Abandonar el cargo injustificadamente. f) Interrumpir u oponerse deliberadamente al normal desarrollo del servicio educativo. g) Realizar en su centro de trabajo actividades de proselitismo político partidario en favor de partidos políticos, movimientos, alianzas o dirigencias políticas nacionales, regionales o municipales. h) Otras que se establecen en las disposiciones legales pertinentes. Asimismo, el profesor que incurre en una falta o infracción, habiendo sido sancionado previamente en dos (2) ocasiones con suspensión, es pasible de cese temporal. En el caso de los profesores que prestan servicios en las instituciones educativas, que incurran en las faltas señaladas en los literales a) y b), iniciado el proceso investigatorio previo al proceso administrativo disciplinario y en tanto estos no concluyan, el profesor es retirado de la institución educativa. El cese temporal es impuesto por el titular de la Unidad de Gestión Educativa Local, Dirección Regional de Educación y del Ministerio de Educación, según corresponda. Artículo 49. Destitución
  20. 20. Son causales de destitución, la transgresión por acción u omisión de los principios, deberes, obligaciones y prohibiciones en el ejercicio de la función docente, considerado como muy grave. También se consideran faltas o infracciones muy graves, pasibles de destitución, las siguientes: a) No presentarse a la evaluación de desempeño docente sin causa justificada. b) Haber sido condenado por delito doloso. c) Haber sido condenado por delito contra la libertad sexual, apología del terrorismo o delito de terrorismo y sus formas agravadas. d) Incurrir en actos de violencia o causar grave perjuicio contra los derechos fundamentales de los estudiantes y otros miembros de la comunidad educativa y/o institución educativa, así como impedir el normal funcionamiento de los servicios públicos. e) Maltratar física o psicológicamente al estudiante causando daño grave. f) Realizar conductas de hostigamiento sexual y actos que atenten contra la integridad, indemnidad y libertad sexual tipificados como delitos en el Código Penal. g) Concurrir al centro de trabajo en estado de ebriedad o bajo los efectos de alguna droga. h) Inducir a los alumnos a participar en marchas de carácter político. i) Incurrir en reincidencia la inasistencia injustificada al centro de trabajo por más de tres (3) días consecutivos o cinco (5) discontinuos en un período de dos (2) meses. Asimismo, el profesor que incurre en una falta o infracción, habiendo sido sancionado previamente en dos (2) ocasiones con cese temporal, es pasible de destitución. En el caso de los profesores que prestan servicios en las instituciones educativas, que incurran en las faltas señaladas en los literales d), e), f), g) y h), iniciado el proceso investigatorio previo al proceso administrativo disciplinario y en tanto estos no concluyan, el profesor es retirado de la institución educativa. La destitución es impuesta por el titular de la Unidad de Gestión Educativa Local, Dirección Regional de Educación y del Ministerio de Educación, según corresponda. Artículo 50. Registro de las sanciones Las sanciones administrativas como cosa decidida y las sentencias judiciales con autoridad de cosa juzgada aplicadas al profesor son registradas en el Escalafón Magisterial. La sanción administrativa se comunica a la Autoridad Nacional del Servicio Civil, para que esta sea incluida en el Registro Nacional de Sanciones de Destitución y Despido o el que haga sus veces. Artículo 51. Eliminación de anotaciones de sanción en el Escalafón Magisterial El profesor sancionado administrativamente, conforme a los literales a) y b) del artículo 43 de la presente Ley, puede solicitar la eliminación de anotación de sanción en el Escalafón Magisterial, luego de transcurrido un año de haber cumplido con la sanción aplicada por falta disciplinaria. En el caso del profesor sancionado de conformidad con el literal c) del citado artículo, debe haber transcurrido dos años del cumplimiento de la sanción. En ambos supuestos se requiere, además, haber observado buena conducta y obtenido informe favorable de su desempeño laboral. Artículo 52. Inhabilitación La inhabilitación impide al servidor ejercer función docente pública durante un determinado lapso, por haber sido sancionado como consecuencia de la comisión de una falta grave en el ejercicio de su función pública o en su vida privada, que lo hace desmerecedor del ejercicio docente público, tales como: a) Las sanciones administrativas de suspensión y cese temporal implican la inhabilitación del ejercicio de la función docente hasta el término de la sanción. b) La sanción de destitución implica la inhabilitación para el desempeño de función pública bajo cualquier forma o modalidad, por un período no menor de cinco (5) años. c) Por resolución judicial firme que dispone la inhabilitación conforme al artículo 36 del Código Penal, el profesor queda inhabilitado, según los términos de la sentencia. d) El profesional de la educación condenado por delito de terrorismo o sus formas agravadas, delito contra la libertad sexual, delito de corrupción de funcionario y de tráfico ilícito de drogas, queda impedido de ingresar al servicio público en el Sector Educación.
  21. 21. LOS 5 COMPROMISOS DE GESTIÓN ESCOLAR 2017LOS 5 COMPROMISOS DE GESTIÓN ESCOLAR 2017 PROGRESO ANUAL DE LOS ESTUDIANTES DE LA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA PROGRESO ANUAL DE LOS ESTUDIANTES DE LA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA RETENCIÓN ANUAL E INTERANUAL DE ESTUDIANTES EN LA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA RETENCIÓN ANUAL E INTERANUAL DE ESTUDIANTES EN LA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA CUMPLIMIENTO DE LA CALENDARIZACIÓN PLANIFICADA POR LA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA CUMPLIMIENTO DE LA CALENDARIZACIÓN PLANIFICADA POR LA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA GESTIÓN DE LA CONVIVENCIA ESCOLAR EN LA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA GESTIÓN DE LA CONVIVENCIA ESCOLAR EN LA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA ACOMPAÑAMIENTO Y MONITOREO A LA PRACTICA PEDAGOGICA EN LA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA ACOMPAÑAMIENTO Y MONITOREO A LA PRACTICA PEDAGOGICA EN LA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA 11 22 33 44 55
  22. 22. IEP.71007 “MARIANO ZEVALLOS GONZALES” DE ILAVE RESEÑA HISTORICA DE LA IEP.71007 “MZG”- ILAVE: Datos: Prof. Jesús W. Valdez Espejo El digno ya desaparecido Maestro de Maestros Don “Mariano Zevallos Gonzales” de las grandes y gloriosas escuelas 8961, 905 hoy 71007, fue el incansable propulsor de la infraestructura o complejo educativo, el más grande de su nivel, que esta al servicio de la educación de los niños, fue creado el 24 de Abril de 1940, como escuela elemental, siendo su primer Director el Maestro Nicolás Liendo Valdez y sus auxiliares fundadores, el Señor: Mauro arce Urquiso y Francisco Cotrado Mamani, que funcionaba enla casa particular del Señor: Ortega para posteriormente pasar al local del Puesto del la Policía Nacional del Perú, infraestructura también ya remodelada, una parte funcionaba en la escuela 895 hoy IEP 70315, y la otra parte en la casa de Don Casimiro Saravia, en 1943, atraves de un concurso logra la Dirección de la escuela Nº 8961 el Prof. Mariano Zevallos Gonzales, que por crecimiento de la cantidad de alumnos fue elevada a la categoría de Escuela de 2do grado 905, el año de 1955. En 1961, fue transformada en escuela pre-vocacional 905. Con el mismo Director en 1971 se convierte en Escuela integrada Nº 71007 al haberse fusionado con la Escuela Nocturna Nº 303. En 1975 se convierte en Centro Base 71007 y en la actualidad su denominación es IEP. Nº 71007 “Mariano Zevallos Gonzales”.
  23. 23. VISION I MISION DE LA IEP. 71007 “MZG” – ILAVE Nuestra Visión Nuestra Misión Nuestros Valores IDENTIDAD RESPONSABILIDAD PUNTUALIDAD SOLIDARIDAD RESPETO La IEP. N° 71007 “MZG” al 2018 será una institución con docentes comprometidos con el cambio e investigadores, con estudiantes competitivos y creativos, capaces de liderar y promover la práctica de valore, contando con una infraestructura moderna para fortalecer el desarrollo integral de los educandos en la provincia de El Collao. La IEP. N° 71007 “MZG” al 2018 será una institución con docentes comprometidos con el cambio e investigadores, con estudiantes competitivos y creativos, capaces de liderar y promover la práctica de valore, contando con una infraestructura moderna para fortalecer el desarrollo integral de los educandos en la provincia de El Collao. Somos una Institución Educativa Pública en el marco de la interculturalidad que brinda atención educativa integral promoviendo el logro de aprendizajes holísticos a través del proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje en forma eficiente con la práctica permanente de los valores, contribuyendo al desarrollo de la comunidad Somos una Institución Educativa Pública en el marco de la interculturalidad que brinda atención educativa integral promoviendo el logro de aprendizajes holísticos a través del proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje en forma eficiente con la práctica permanente de los valores, contribuyendo al desarrollo de la comunidad
  24. 24. HIMNO INSTITUCIONAL ESCOLARES ILAVEÑOS (HIMNO) Escolares ilaveños Entonemos muy ufanos La canción de nuestra escuela Que nos llena de placer Mi escuela muy querida Me da luces provechosas Donde canto, juego y río Y estudio con placer. La escuela de mi infancia, Forjadora de ideales Es la cuna de los hombres Que estudiando triunfara. Cantemos con energía Por el 905 Cuna de grandes recuerdos Que nos guía por el bien. Cantemos con energía Niños fuertes de la patria Sanos todos en la mente Para el orgullo del Perú Autor: Mariano Zevallos Gonzales.
  25. 25. ESTUDIANTEESTUDIANTE MUNICIPIO ESCOLARMUNICIPIO ESCOLAR
  26. 26. DIRECCIÓNDIRECCIÓN SUB DIRECCIÓN PERSONAL DOCENTE PERSONAL ADMINISTRATIVO COORDINADORES COORDINADOR SECRETARIA GRADOS AULA DE INNOVACIÓN EDUCACIÓ N FÍSICA AUXILIARE S PERSONAL DE SERVICIO MAÑAN TARDE TARDEMAÑANA MAÑANA TARDE 1° y 2° 3° y 4° 5° y 6° BIBLIOTECA LABORATORIO DIURNA NOCHE2°1° 3° 5°4° 6° 1°, 2° y 3° 4°, 5° y 6° A B C A B A B C A B C A B C A B 1 1 1 111 2 1 2 APAFA CONEI 1
  27. 27. ORGANIGRAMA DEL AULA CUARTO GRADO “D” DIRECTORDIRECTOR COMUNIDAD EDUCATIVA COMUNIDAD EDUCATIVA SUB DIRECTORSUB DIRECTOR EQUIPO DE INTER APRENDIZAJE EQUIPO DE INTER APRENDIZAJE PROF. DE AULAPROF. DE AULA COMITÉ DE APAFA COMITÉ DE APAFA CONSEJO DE AULA CONSEJO DE AULA EQUIPO DE CONVIVENCIA COMISIONES DE TRABAJO EQUIPO DE CONVIVENCIA COMISIONES DE TRABAJO NIÑOS Y NIÑAS DEL GRADO NIÑOS Y NIÑAS DEL GRADO RESP. DE LA ORACION DIARIA SALUD Y MEDIO AMBIENTE ORG. DEL AULA/PLAN LECTOR PRI. AUXILIOS/D. CIVIL CULTURA Y DEPORTE PRODUCCION Y SERVICIOS SEGÚN CN. COMUNICACIÓN MATEMÁTICA CIENCIA Y TECNOLOGIA CIUDADANIA EDUCACION RELIGIOSA EDUCACION POR EL ARTE EDUCACION FISICA TUTORIA INGLES AULA DE INNOVACION
  28. 28. DATOS INFORMATIVOS 1. I. E. : 71007 “MZG” 2. GRADO Y SECCION : …………………………………………… 3. PROFESOR (A) : ……………………………………………….. 4. ALUMNOS :……………………………………………….. 5. DIRECTOR : ……………………………………………… II. FINALIDAD: Orientar y fortalecer los deberes, derechos y responsabilidades de los niños y niñas, PPFF, docente de aula, para una convivencia democrática armoniosa y mejor logro de aprendizajes. III. DE LOS EDUCANDOS: A. Organización: 1. Elaborarán las normas de convivencia en el aula 2. Se organizarán en grupos de trabajo, designando en forma democrática a sus coordinadores o jefes de grupo. 3. Se organizarán en diferentes comités de trabajo de acuerdo a sus intereses y habilidades en forma responsable. B. Deberes: 1. Asistir diariamente a clases dentro del horario establecido. 2. Asistir aseado, con el arreglo personal y uniforme de la Institución. 3. Cuidar los útiles escolares de sus compañeros y los bienes del aula. 4. Cumplir con sus tareas y responsabilidades. 5. Mantener vínculos de amistad, respeto por sus profesores y compañeros. 6. Saludar a las personas mayores que ingresan al aula. 7. Devolver las pruebas e “Informes de mis Progresos” debidamente firmadas por sus padres o apoderados. 8. Demostrar puntualidad y orden al ingresar al aula. 9. Colaborar con el mantenimiento del orden, limpieza y conservación del aula. 10. Participar activamente en la Celebración del Calendario Cívico Escolar. 11. Respetar a los policías escolares, junta directiva y responsables de cada área. 12. Asistir a las actuaciones cívicas culturales en las que participa el C.E correctamente uniformados. C. Derechos: 1. Presentar sus reclamos al profesor en forma respetuosa. 2. Conocer el resultado de sus evaluaciones. 3. Sus opiniones deberán ser escuchadas y respetadas. 4. Recibir las mismas oportunidades que sus compañeros. 5. No ser marginado por su condición social, económica ni intelectual. D. Prohibiciones: 1. Agredir verbal o físicamente a sus compañeros. 2. Hacer uso de palabras groseras y llamar a sus compañeros por apelativos. 3. Ensuciar deliberadamente su aula, piso, paredes, mobiliario así como destruirlos. 4. Sustraer objetos del aula o de sus compañeros. 5. Portar objetos punzo cortantes. 6. Intentar fraudes en las pruebas, tareas y documentos escolares.
  29. 29. E. Sanciones: 1. Amonestación verbal por indisciplina o por incumplimiento de tareas. 2. Por reincidencia en el incumplimiento de los dispositivos del presente reglamento se solicitará la presencia del padre de familia para tomar medidas correctivas en forma coordinada. F. Premios y estímulos: 1. Todos los alumnos disfrutarán de estímulos y premios en los aspectos siguientes: académico, artístico, deportivo, etc. IV. DE LOS PADRES DE FAMILIA: A. Deberes : 1. Cumplir y hacer cumplir los acuerdos del Comité de Aula y las normas del presente reglamento.. 2. Apoyar la labor docente y colaborar con las actividades programadas en bien del aula y de la Institución. 3. Justificar oportunamente las inasistencias de sus hijos así como las tardanzas. 4. Asistir obligatoriamente a las reuniones que convoque el docente o el Comité de Aula; respetando la hora asignada. 5. Contribuir al mejoramiento del mobiliario y enseres del aula. 6. Enviar puntualmente ordenados y aseados a sus hijos. 7. Firmar los “Informes de mis Progresos” devolviéndolos a tiempo a su profesora. 8. Dotar de útiles escolares a sus hijos 9. No interrumpir las clases, salvo emergencias y esperar el día y horario establecido. 10. Participar activamente en las actividades del calendario cívico escolar y actividades de aula. B. Derechos : 1. Intervenir en el proceso educativo de sus hijos con objeción al presente reglamento. 2. Velar por la educación de sus hijos. 3. Elegir y ser elegidos para los cargos del Comité de Aula. 4. Solicitar con cortesía y en el horario establecido información sobre sus hijos. 5. Solicitar información sobre el movimiento económico del Comité de Aula. 6. Realizar sus reclamos y pedidos en forma respetuosa al docente de aula. C. Prohibiciones : 1. Presentarse al aula en estado etílico. 2. Ingresar al aula sin autorización de la profesora. 3. Faltar el respeto a la profesora y/o padres de familia. 4. Agredir verbalmente a otros padres durante las reuniones convocadas. 5. Agredir física o verbalmente a sus hijos. D. Sanciones : Los padres de familia en caso de incumplimiento de sus obligaciones y/o acuerdos incurren en faltas, por lo cual se harán acreedores a la sanciones siguientes : 1. Amonestación. 2. Multas establecidas en asamblea. V.- DEL DOCENTE: 1. Asistir puntualmente a la I.E. y aprovechar con mayor efectividad el tiempo en el aula. 2. Diseñar e implementar el plan de mejora de los aprendizaje con los 8 compromisos 3. Organizar los alumnos para la elaboración de las normas de convivencia y ambientación del aula. 4. Tener al día los documentos técnico pedagógicos de aula e I.E. 5. Tener preparado con anticipación sus sesiones de aprendizaje 6. Participar activamente en las actividades de la I.E. Y del calendario cívico escolar. 7. Organizar la participación de los estudiantes en el “Día del logro”
  30. 30. 8. Informar oportunamente del avance académico de los alumnos en las tarjetas de mis progresos 9. Fomentar permanentemente el cultivo de los valores en los alumnos. 10. Revisar con frecuencia el aseo personal de los alumnos 11. Fomentar la crítica y la autocrítica de los alumnos entre las fortalezas y debilidades de su contexto. 12. Fomentar el aprendizaje de los avances tecnológicos, científicos y de investigación. 13. Convocar permanentemente a reuniones de Padres de Familia. DISPOSICIONES COMPLEMENTARIAS : Primera : El Reglamento Interno entrará en vigencia el primer día de clases hasta finalizar el presente año escolar. Segunda : Los casos no contemplados en el presente reglamento, serán tratados personalmente por el profesor, padres de familia y/o Dirección de la Institución. Ilave, Marzo del 2 017 ……………………..……………… ……………………………………. PROF. DEL AULA SU ACCIONAR DEL DOCENTE EN EL AULA SERÁ EN EL MARCO DEL BUEN DESEMPEÑO DOCENTE
  31. 31. TRANSCRIPCIÓN DEL ACTA DE INSTALACIÓN DEL COMITÉ DE AULA En la Institución Educativa Pública Nº 71007 “Mariano Zevallos Gonzales” de Ilave , a los…………….días del mes de…………………………. del año …………………, los Padres de Familia del Aula del ................. grado, sección “..........” bajo la dirección del profesor, se procedió a formar a la Junta Directiva del Comité de Aula, cuyos integrantes fueron elegidos democráticamente quedando conformada de la siguiente forma: PRESIDENTE (A): …………………………………………….D.N.I. Nº:………………………... SECRETARIO (A) …………………………………………….D.N.I. Nº:………………………... TESORERO (A): …………………………………………….D.N.I. Nº:………………………... SECR. DE DEPORTE: …………………………………………….D.N.I. Nº:………………………... SEC. DE ORGANIZACIÓN: ………………………………………… D.N.I. N°…………………………. Los mismos que presentaron el Juramento de estilo, comprometiéndose a trabajar en mejora del Aula y en beneficio de los niños y niñas. Siendo las…………………………….se levantó la sesión y firmamos los asistentes a dicho acto.
  32. 32. ALUMNOS DE MI AULA NOMBRE DEL EDUCANDO NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS DEL PADRE O APODERADO FIRMA
  33. 33. DIRECTORIO DE LOS PADRES DE FAMILIA NºdeOrden Código del Educando APELLIDOS Y NOMBRES (Orden alfabético) SexoM/F Fecha de Nacimiento DIA MES AÑO 01 . 02 . 03 . 04 . 05 . 06 . 07 . 08 . 09 . 10 . 11 . 12 . 13 . 14 . 15 . 16 . 17 . 18 . 19 . 20 . 21 . 22 .
  34. 34. N ° NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS DIRECCIÓN DNI TELÉFONO/ CEL 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 0 1 1 1 2 1 3 1 4 1 5 1 6 1 7 1 8 1 9 2 0 2 1 2 2 2 3 2 4
  35. 35. INVENTARIO DEL AULA GRADO:______________________SECCIÓN:______________TURNO:_____________ PROFESOR(A):____________________________________________________________ CON FECHA DEL……………………. AL:…………………………………………….. Ilave, marzo del 2017 DOCENTE DE AULA Nº CANTIDAD DETALLE DEL MATERIAL RECIBIDO CONDICIÓN FECHA DE ENTREGAB R M 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12
  36. 36. PERFIL DEL DOCENTE Y ESTUDIANTE ZEVALLINO Fuente: PEI DE LA IE. PERFIL DEL DOCENTE PERSONAL: • Asume Responsablemente la vocación de servicio y compromiso, sus funciones en la labor educativa • Posee conocimiento y preparación pedagógica, para el manejo adecuado de los documentos de programación y utiliza diferentes técnicas e instrumentos de evaluación educativa • Es creativo en su actividad laboral y emplea el razonamiento lógico en solución de problemas que se le presenta en su entorno • Capacidad de descubrimiento • Seres dignos • Agente de cambio • Espíritu critico SOCIAL: • Tiene competencia comunicativa • Ser paradigma de valores morales, sociales y culturales, que le permitan ser modelo en la comunidad educativa • Cooperadores • Seres dignos • Agente de cambio PROFESIONAL: • Maneja una adecuada salud mental • Es un modelo positivo dentro y fuera de la institución educativa • Curioso intelectual • Capacidad creativa • Trabajar en el logro de objetivos PERFIL DEL ESTUDIANT E PERSONAL: • Tiene capacidad de organización y ejerce liderazgo • Fortalece su identidad personal, profesional y cultiva su autoestima • Prácticas valores en forma permanente • Domina diversas técnicas de selección, adecuación y elaboración de materiales educativos a partir de recursos propios o recuperables • Crítico, autónomo y reflexivo • Autónomo y juicioso • Capacidad de iniciativa y es investigador • Tolerante SOCIAL: • Maneja relaciones humanas a diferente nivel: interpersonales, interinstitucionales y trabajo en equipo • Promueve el autoaprendizaje utilizando métodos y técnicas actuales que favorezcan la iniciativa personal y grupal • Crea y mantiene un clima propicio para el aprendizaje y la socialización del aula en el centro educativo • Comunicativo • Curioso y crítico de la realidad • Descubridor y experimentador
  37. 37. PLAN ANUAL DE TUTORIA I. DATOS PERSONALES: 1. I. E. : 71007 “MZG” 2. GRADO Y SECCION : 3. PROFESOR (A) : 4. ALUMNOS : …………. 5. DIRECTOR : II.- FUNDAMENTACION: El presente año la Institución Educativa 71007 “MZG” desde su visión HOLISTICA y misión está dedicada a formar integralmente a nuestras estudiantes con valores espirituales y morales, científico humanista y ecologista. Para ello es necesario compartir estrategias de trabajo que les permita a los niños y niñas una convivencia democrática, con sensibilidad social. III.- ¿QUÉ BUSCAMOS PARA ESTE AÑO? - Promover el desarrollo de actitudes, valores y habilidades que permitan una vivencia democrática - Elaborar normas de convivencia y resolver problemas del grupo de manera participativa, estimulando a las estudiantes a hacerse responsables de sí mismos y sus comportamientos. - Brindar a los padres de familia, pautas e información respecto al acompañamiento a sus hijos en su proceso educativo, formación en valores y actitudes positivas en el buen trato y comportamiento. IV. ACTIVIDADES:
  38. 38. V. METODOLOGIA: 5.1 Mediante la dinámica de grupos, diálogos, entrevistas, debates, forum, etc. VI. RECURSOS: 6.1 HUMANOS : Director(a), Docentes, alumnos, PPFF, Profesionales. 6.2 MATERIALES: Cartulinas, papel bond, bulky, goma, cartillas. AREA OBJETIVOS ACTIVIDADES RECURSO S CRONOGRAMA MA M J J A S O N D CIUDADANIA Orientar y fomentar la práctica de valores y disciplina en los niños y niñas. - Dialogamos con los educandos sobre su identidad personal “Somos importantes” - Inculcaremos la práctica de valores de la institución educativa con lecturas pequeñas o sencillas. Humanos Materiales APRENDIZAJE Conocer y aplicar estrategias y técnicas para optar hábitos de lectura - Planifiquemos y elaboremos nuestro horario personal para optar hábitos de lectura. - Dialogamos en reuniones con padres de familia sobre el proceso de aprendizaje de sus hijos. SALUDCORPORALYMENTAL Inculcar en los padres de familia la valoración de los alimentos de nuestra localidad y fomentar en los niños y niñas hábitos de higiene para una buena salud. - Practicamos hábitos de higiene. - Escuchamos charlas sobre alimentación, higiene personal y salud integral. - Dialogamos sobre el valor nutritivo de los alimentos. CONVIVENCIADEMOCRATICA Inculcar en los niños y niñas el conocimiento de de sus derechos y deberes. - Dialogamos sobre las instituciones que defiende nuestro derechos y difundan nuestro deberes. - Propiciamos charlas sobre conflictos familiares. - Conocemos nuestros derechos y apoyamos en la armonía familiar. IDENTIDADCULTURAL Difundir nuestra cultura local y revalorar nuestro idioma nativo - Averiguamos su historia de los lugares turísticos de la localidad. - Revaloramos el idioma nativo a través de práctica de expresión oral. CONVIVENCIAYDISCIPLINAESCOLAR Contribuir a la construcción de una mejor relación interpersonal que garantice el respeto y la convivencia armónica. - Orientamos a los niños y niñas sobre las normas de convivencia en el aula, escuela, hogar y localidad. - Solicitamos apoyo de profesionales (Psicólogo)
  39. 39. 6.3 FINANCIEROS: Los medios económicos que sean necesarios serán solucionados por el comité de padres de familia y docente de TUTORIA. VII. EVALUACION: 7.1 La evaluación será en forma permanente e informe final en el mes de Diciembre con indicaciones de los LOGROS, DIFICULTADES Y SUGERENCIAS. Ilave, marzo del 2 017. DIRECTOR PROF. DE AULA PLAN LECTOR DEL AULA I.- DATOS INFORMATIVOS: 1. I. E. : 71007 “MZG” 2. GRADO Y SECCION : 3. PROFESOR (A) : 4. ALUMNOS : …………. 5. DIRECTOR : II.- FUNDAMENTACIÓN El Plan Lector de Educación primaria, de acuerdo con las Normas para la organización y aplicación del Plan Lector en las Instituciones Educativas de Educación Básica Regular aprobados por RM. Nº 0386-2006, se define como un conjunto de estrategias para fomentar, incitar y promover en los niños y niñas el apego a los libros el gusto por la lectura a partir de situaciones creativas lúdicas y placenteras que despierten el interés la inventiva y la sensibilidad. Estas estrategias están orientadas a desarrollar en los niños y niñas una actitud positiva en relación con la lectura que permite constituirle en una herramienta para el desarrollo de capacidades para la vida. “la lectura constituye una actividad clave en la educación por ser uno de los principales instrumentos de aprendizaje cuyo dominio abre las puertas a nuevos conocimientos (…). Por ello, el fomento de la lectura y el desarrollo de la comprensión lectora serán impulsados, no solo desde el área de Comunicación integral, sino a través de las actividades específicas de todas las áreas”. III.- OBJETIVOS - Desarrollar hábitos lectores a partir del fomento de la lectura libre, recreativa y placentera en los niños y niñas de Primer Grado. - Promover la ejecución de acciones para desarrollar la capacidad de leer, como una de las capacidades esenciales que contribuyen a la formación integral de los niños. - Impulsar el desarrollo de las capacidades comunicativas de los estudiantes para el aprendizaje continuo. IV.- CRONOGRAMA DE ACTIVIDADES SUGERIDAS. Nº ACTIVIDADES CRONOGRAMA S/.COSTO
  40. 40. M A M J J A S O N D 1 Organización y Elaboración del plan lector Sensibilización y movilización (Organizar campañas de recolección de libros y otro material impreso, adquisición de libros). Implementación de la biblioteca de aula. Organización de espacio de lectura Preparación de lecturas motivadoras Sensibilización y organización del club de madres y padres lectores , para que sean lectores modelo. Reuniones periódicas con los PPFF. Participación en jornadas de animación de la lectura a través del arte (pintura, cerámica, danza, teatro, etc.) Promoción de concursos que promuevan la promoción de la lectura. Jornada de Animación de lectura y escritura Participación en concurso de cuentos, poesías, etc… Realizar dramatizaciones o escenas teatrales sobre lo leído; así como dibujos, modelados u otras representaciones motivadoras e interesantes para los niños. Elaboración de un museo de cuentos. Recopilar textos partiendo de la tradición oral Elaboración de folletos. Confeccionar álbumes de textos reales funcionales, como notas, cartas, afiches, volantes, invitaciones, postales, telegramas, impresiones de mensajes electrónicos, etc. Implementación de un sistema de autoevaluación del desarrollo de la comprensión lectora VI.- EVALUACIÓN La evaluación del Plan de Lectura se efectuará en forma integral y directamente implicados será el profesor, los niños, la familia. Los instrumentos que se arbitrarán son los siguientes: Observación y registro de los procesos mediante fichas Autoevaluación Evaluación de los recursos OBSERVACIONES:………………………………………………………………………
  41. 41. ……………………………………… Docente del aula ORGANIZACIÓN ESTUDIANTI COMITÉ DE AULA -APAFA N° CARGO QUE DESEMPEÑA RESPONSABLES 01 02 03 04 05 N° CARGO QUE DESEMPEÑA RESPONSABLES 01 02 03 04 05
  42. 42. ¿Qué haremos? (equipos) ¿Cómo lo haremos? (funciones) ¿Quiénes lo haremos (responsables) ¡Como lo hicimos? ( evaluación) SEMANAL MENSUAL 1ra 2da 3ra 4ta Ind. Grup ASEO VERIFICANDO EL ASEO DE NUESTROS COMPANEROS Y COMPANERAS Y DEL SALON. MATERIALES ORDENANDO, ENTREGANDO, RECOGIENDO Y MATERIALES LOS CUADRO DE ORGANIZACIÓN DE RESPONSABILIDADES
  43. 43. MATERIALES AMBIENTACION CUIDANDO, ORDENANDO Y CONSERVANDO LA AMBIENTACION DEL AULA DISCIPLINA CONTROLANDO EL ORDEN Y LA DISCIPLINA DE NUESTROS COMPANEROS ASISTENCIA VERIFICANDO Y ORGANIZANDO EL AUTOCONTROL DE ASISTENCIA SOCIALES ORGANIZANDO Y CELEBRANDO LOS CUMPLEANOS Y ASAMBLEAS SEMANALES DEPORTES ORGANIZANDO LAS ACTIVIDADES DEPORTIVAS Y RECREAT1VAS
  44. 44. ORGANIZACIÓN DE LAS BRIGADISTAS DE DEFENSA CIVIL DEL CUARTO GRADO “D” BRIGADISTA DE SEGURIDAD Y EVACUACION ………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. BRIGADISTA DE PRIMEROS AUXILIOS …………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
  45. 45. SIMULACROS ESCOLARES NACIONALES 2017 SIMULACRO FECHA SE CONMEMORA EN EL MARCO: PRIMERO 23 DE ABRIL DIA MUNDIAL DE LA TIERRA SEGUNDO 31 DE MAYO DIA MUNDIAL SIN TABACO Y LA SOLIDARIDAD TERCERO 11 DE JULIO DIA MUNDIAL DE LA POBLACION Y POBLAMIENTO DEL TERRITORIO CUARTO 13 DE OCTUBRE DIA INTERNACIONAL PARA LA REDUCCION DE DESASTRES QUINTO 22 DE NOVIEMBRE DIA MUNDIAL DEL RECICLAJE Y DEL AIRE LIMPIO BRIGADISTA DE SEÑALIZACION Y PROTECCION …………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
  46. 46. GESTION DEL TIEMPO EN EL AULA HORARIO ESCOLAR CALENDARIZACION DEL AÑO ESCOLAR 2017 IEP. N° 71007 “MARIANO ZEVALLOS GONZALES” ILAVE N° HORA DIAS LUNES MARTES MIERCOLES JUEVES VIERNES 7.45 - 8.00 ACTIVIDADES PERMANENTES DE ENTRADA (FORMACION GENERAL-FECHAS CIVICAS ESCOLARES-INGRESO A LAS AULAS) 1 8.00 – 8.45 2 8.45 – 9.30 9.30 – 9.45 R E C E S O 3 9.45 - 10.30 4 10.30 -11.15 11.15 – 11.30 R E C E S O 5 11.30– 12.15 6 12.15 – 13.00
  47. 47. CALENDARIZACION TRIMESTRAL 20167
  48. 48. TRIMESTRE INICIO TERMINO SEMANAS DIAS HORAS EFECTIVAS I TRIMESTRE 13-03-2017 09-06-2017 13 62 372 II TRIMESTRE 12-06-2017 15-09-2017 12 57 342 III TRIMESTRE 18-09-2017 22-12-2017 14 66 396 TOTAL DE HORAS EFECTIVAS 1110 VACACIONES 24-07-2017 04-08-2017 02 10 CLAUSURA …… DE DICIEMBRE DEL 2017 CALENDARIO CÍVICO ESCOLAR Y LOCAL AGROFESTIVO 2017
  49. 49. CALENDARIO CÍVICO ESCOLAR ACTIVIDADES COMUNALES Y FESTIVIDADES ACTIVIDADES MARZO 01Inicio de labores escolares. 08 Día internacional de la Mujer 15 Día Mundial de los Derechos del Consumidor 22 Día Mundial del agua ACHUQA PHAXSI - Inicio de los barbechos. - Predicción de señas en la fiesta de San José. - Inicio de cosecha Produccion de diversos t descriptivos, instructivos, etc de la tierra. ABRIL 01 Día de la Educación 02 Dia del niño peruano 07 Día de la salud. 08 Aniversario del Sacrificio Heroico de Pedro Vilca Apaza. 09 Día Mundial de la Salud 14 Día de las Américas. 22 Día Mundial de la tierra 23 Dia Mundial del libro y del Idioma Castellano QASAWI PHAXSI - Cosecha de productos. - Semana Santa. - Recojo de hierbas - Bañado de ganado Producción de tex recetas) Exposicion de videos Lectura e interpretació Receta de comidas típ Narran los hechos de Reconocen las p medicinales Escriben textos instr ganado MAYO Día mundial del no fumador. 01 Día del Trabajo. 02 Combate del 2 de Mayo 2do Domingo Día de la Madre 11 Aniversario de la Acción Heroica de Maria Parado de Bellido. 18 Aniversario del Sacrificio Heroico de Túpac Amaru II y Micaela Bastidas. 19 Nacimiento de César Vallejo. 26 Día de la Integración Andina - 28 Día del Idioma Nativo 31 Día Mundial del No Fumador. 31Dia nacional de reflexión sobre desastres naturales LLAMAYU PAXSI - Cosecha y Selección de semilla. - Fiesta de Cruces. - Preparación de watias. - Fiesta de San Isidro labrador - Produccion de tex relacionados a las fies papa. Clasificacion, selecci forma, color, etc. En la Socialización en la rea Homenaje a la madre Participacion en el sim JUNIO 05 Día Mundial del Medio Ambiente. 07 Aniversario de la Batalla de Anca y Día de la Bandera. 3er Domingo Día del Padre. 24 DIA del Campesino e identidad andina 26 Día de la Lucha contra el Tráfico Ilícito y el Uso Indebido de Drogas. 29 Día del Heroico Sacrificio del Mártir José Olaya Balandra. MARA T’AQA PHAXSI - Deshidratación de papas. - Challa y marcación de los animales. - Costumbre del consumo del congelado de sancochado de oca, izaño - Fiesta de San Juan. - Fiesta de Corpus Cristi - Inicio del año nuevo andino - Concurso de danzas escolares - Fiambrada Producimos textos d actividad de la elabor Resuelven problemas y venta de los product Charlas alusivos al dia Elaboración de platos Juegos florales JULIO 06 Día del Maestro 11 Día Mundial de la Población. 23 Día del Héroe Capitán FAP José Abelardo Quiñones Gonzáles. 24 Día de los Gloriosos Hechos de Armas de Zarumilla (Semana Patriótica). 24 Aniversario del Nacimiento del Libertador Simón Bolívar. 28 Día de la proclamación de la Independencia. - WILLKA KUTI PHAXSI - Trillado de granos de trigo, quinua, cañihua, habas, etc. - Tejidos de frazadas - Empacado de forraje para todo el año (ZONA LAGO) - Fiestas Patrias - Desfile escolar. - Pastoreo de animales. - Almacenamiento de productos. - Producción de texto trillado - Investigación sobre productos de la zona. - Investigación sobre el - Resuelven problemas capacidad. - Primer dia de logro - Participación en los de - AGOSTO 06 Aniversario de la Batalla de Junín. 09 Día internacional para la erradicación del trabajo infantil 3ra Semana del Deporte del Educando. 3ra Semana de la Defensa del Consumidor. 22 Día Mundial del Folklore. 26 Día del Anciano. 27 Día de la Defensa Nacional. 28 Día del a Reincorporación de Tacna al seno de la Patria. 30 Día de Santa Rosa de Lima. JUNT’U PHAXSI - Ritual de pago a la tierra. - Matrimonios. - Recojo, trilla y venteo de granos. Trillado de granos de trigo, quinua, cañihua, habas, etc. ( ZONA MEDIA) - Tejidos de frazadas - Empacado de forraje para todo el año - Concurso de cometas - Primeros sembrios (Zona Lago) Revaloramos las costu tierra) - Producción de textos s - La figuras geométricas - Calcular cantidades, lo - Representación grafic y su interpretación - Elaboración de un pr trillar los productos. - Derivados de los prod SETIEMBRE 1 ra Sem. Semana de la Educación Vial. 07 Día de los Derechos Cívicos de la Mujer Peruana. 08 Día de la Alfabetización. 2da Semana Día de la Familia. 3er Martes: Día Internacional de la Paz/Semana de la Educ. por la Paz. 16 Dia internacional para la protección de la capa de ozono. 23 Día de la Juventud, estudiante, técnica, primavera 26 Fallecimiento del Sabio Antonio Raimondi D. SATA QALLTA PHAXSI - Preparación de tierras de cultivo y sembrío de productos de la región. - Feria de la Familia. - Fiesta patronal de San Miguel - Siembra de quinua, oca, etc. Participan en la feria Calculan las áreas y p Producen textos relac Resolución de problem Recopilación de las r de costos. OCTUBRE 05 Día de la Acción Heroica de Daniel A. Carrión. 06 Día del Ilustre Tradicionalista Don Ricardo Palma. TAYPI SATA PHAXSI - Sembrío de la quinua. - Fiesta de la Virgen del Rosario.
  50. 50. Plan de estudios de la Educación Básica Regular Organización y distribución del tiempo semanal de Educación Primaria
  51. 51. GRADO Y SECCION:……………..
  52. 52. NOMINA ANTROPOMETRICA ( TALLA Y PESO)
  53. 53. Nº ORD. NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS EDAD SEXO I TRIMESTRE II TRIMESTRE III TRIMESTRE PESO TALLA PESO TALLA PESO TALLA 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25
  54. 54. CUADRO ESTADÍSTICO DEL AULA – PRIMER GRADO “A” Cumplidos al 31 de Marzo: EDAD HOMBRES MUJERES TOTAL …..años ……años ….. años ……… años TOTAL:
  55. 55. ANECDOTARIO APELLIDOS Y NOMBRES FECHA INCIDENTE HECHO OBERVADO LUGAR DE OBSERVACION MEDIDAS TOMADAS
  56. 56. APELLIDOS Y NOMBRES FECHA INCIDENTE HECHO OBERVADO LUGAR DE OBSERVACION MEDIDAS TOMADAS
  57. 57. REGISTRO DE COORDINACION DEL DOCENTE PARA VISITAS DE ESTUDIO I.- INTERNA A NIVEL DE LA INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FECHA ACTIVIDADES V°B° DEL DIRECTOR II .- EXTERNA LUGAR FECHA ACTIVIDADES V° B° DEL DIRECTOR
  58. 58. CRONOGRAMA DE ACCIONES CON LOS PADRES DE FAMILIA FECHA TAREAS / ACCIONES RESPONSABLES RESULTADO OBSERV. CALENDARIO DE EVALUACIONES GRADO Y SECCION:…………………………………………………….
  59. 59. I TRIMESTRE AREA FECHA OBSERVACIONES ENTREGA DE LA LIBRETA DE NOTAS II TRIMESTRE AREA FECHA OBSERVACIONES ENTREGA DE LA LIBRETA DE NOTAS II TRIMESTRE AREA FECHA OBSERVACIONES LA EXPOSICIÓN DE LOS APRENDIZAJES ALCANZADOS EN EL ACTO PÚBLICO
  60. 60. AVANCES Y LOGROS EN COMPRENSION LECTORA Y MATEMATICA DIA DE LOGRO FECHA PROYECTO DE APRENDIZAJE RESPONSABLE S LOGROS Y DIFICULTADES “PRIMER DIA DE LOGRO” “SEGUNDO DIA DE LOGRO”

×