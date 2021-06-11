Filosofia del cliente

Successfully reported this slideshow.
2 Índice Introducción........................................................................................................
3 Introducción Muchas organizaciones han implantado en los últimos años sistemas de calidad orientados a mejorar sus produ...
4 Objetivo A través de esta guía podrás:  Identificar las formas de mejorar el servicio al cliente en una organización a ...
5 Filosofía del servicio al cliente Es muy importante conocer la filosofía de trabajo que permite cumplir las expectativas...
6 Tipos de clientes Internos Son personas que colaboran dentro de la organización, desarrollando un producto o servicio fi...
7 Expectativas y necesidades de los clientes Dimensiones que comúnmente se utilizan para evaluar el servicio 1. Accesibili...
8 Elementos que generan la satisfacción de los clientes 1. Calidad. La calidad de los productos que una organización produ...
9 Momentos de la verdad Áreas cuyos empleados o sistemas están más en contacto con los usuarios y consumidores: Definición...
10 Principales pasos a dar para enfocar correctamente a las organizaciones en función a las necesidades de sus clientes: T...
11 Ambiental. El tipo de verdad ambiental se refiere a las interacciones percibidas del ambiente, causan molestia cuando s...
12 Ideas para mejorar el servicio al cliente Los objetivos de las estrategias de servicio son: • Promover una cultura de c...
13 Conclusión La “filosofía del servicio” representa Ia cultura de trabajo de una organización que fomenta Ia calidad en s...
14 El cliente evaluará el servicio a partir de los momentos de Ia verdad, los cuales puede identificar en 3 tipos: • ambie...
15 Conoce más temas de relevancia ¿Te interesa conocer más sobre la filosofía de servicio al cliente? El éxito está en tus...
16 Bibliografía recomendada  Carlzon, J. (1989). Momentos de la verdad. Editorial Harper Collins.  Alonso, J. (2004). Ge...
17 Créditos Autor de contenidos Carlos A. Villanueva Sánchez Guion Oscar Montemayor Chapa Diseño Instruccional Diseño y De...
  1. 1. 2 Índice Introducción............................................................................................................. 3 Objetivo ................................................................................................................... 4 Filosofía del servicio al cliente................................................................................. 5 Expectativas y necesidades de los clientes............................................................. 7 Momentos de la verdad........................................................................................... 9 Ideas para mejorar el servicio al cliente ................................................................ 12 Conclusión............................................................................................................. 13 Conoce más temas de relevancia ......................................................................... 15 Bibliografía recomendada ..................................................................................... 16 Créditos................................................................................................................. 17
  2. 2. 3 Introducción Muchas organizaciones han implantado en los últimos años sistemas de calidad orientados a mejorar sus productos y procesos. Más recientemente estas mismas organizaciones se percataron que no basta tener procesos que generen buenos productos, y que dichos productos satisfagan las expectativas de sus clientes. La filosofía del servicio al cliente complementa los esfuerzos de calidad anteriores y lleva a las organizaciones a un nivel más alto de satisfacción de sus clientes. La filosofía de servicio al cliente consiste en realizar acciones por nuestros clientes. Pensar en ellos cuando hacemos nuestro trabajo. Para ello necesitamos conocer sus expectativas y necesidades para posteriormente implantar sistemas de trabajo que garanticen el cumplimiento de dichas expectativas. Esperamos que tengas una excelente experiencia de aprendizaje en nuestro canal.
  3. 3. 4 Objetivo A través de esta guía podrás:  Identificar las formas de mejorar el servicio al cliente en una organización a través del conocimiento de la filosofía del servicio y la determinación de áreas de oportunidad con el fin de satisfacer las expectativas de cada uno de sus clientes.
  4. 4. 5 Filosofía del servicio al cliente Es muy importante conocer la filosofía de trabajo que permite cumplir las expectativas de clientes que se encuentran dentro y fuera de la organización. Características del servicio Intangible No se puede ver, escuchar, olfatear o probar antes de su compra; su descripción en compleja y es necesario recurrir a sus beneficios abstractos. Perecedero Es efímero, pasajero. No se puede almacenar anticipando su demanda. Difícilmente se dará una segunda oportunidad para mejorarlo. Heterogéneo El mismo servicio se proporciona de manera distinta por diferentes instituciones, y a veces por la misma institución. Simultáneo La producción y consumo del servicio ocurren simultáneamente, con la presencia del proveedor y el beneficiario del servicio. Calidad en el servicio Es la exacta relación entre las características que el servicio posee y las características que el cliente expresa. Servicio Es cualquier actividad o beneficio que una de las partes puede ofrecer a otra, que es esencialmente intangible y no produce la propiedad de algo. Su producción puede o no estar ligada a un producto físico.
  5. 5. 6 Tipos de clientes Internos Son personas que colaboran dentro de la organización, desarrollando un producto o servicio final para el cliente externo. Externos Un cliente externo es la persona que adquiere el producto o servicio final de la organización. Los roles que pueden tomar todos aquellos involucrados en el producto o servicio son: • Usuarios finales • Compradores • Accionistas • Regulaciones • Sociedad
  6. 6. 7 Expectativas y necesidades de los clientes Dimensiones que comúnmente se utilizan para evaluar el servicio 1. Accesibilidad. Cualidad de accesible. De fácil acceso o trato. 2. Comunicación. Acción y efecto de comunicar o comunicarse. 3. Competencia. Pericia, aptitud, idoneidad para hacer algo o intervenir en un asunto determinado. 4. Cortesía. Demostración o acto con que se manifiesta la atención, respeto o afecto que tiene alguien a otra persona. 5. Credibilidad. Cualidad de creíble. Que puede o merece ser creído. 6. Confiabilidad. Cualidad de confiable. Dicho de una persona o de una cosa: en la que se puede confiar. 7. Velocidad de respuesta. Relativo al tiempo que nos toma llevar a cabo una acción o servicio. 8. Seguridad. Cualidad de seguir. Cierto, indubitable y en cierta manera infalible. 9. Tangibles. Que se pueden tocar. Que se pueden percibir de manera precisa. 10.Entender/Conocer al cliente. Identificación mental y afectiva de un sujeto con el estado de ánimo de otro.
  7. 7. 8 Elementos que generan la satisfacción de los clientes 1. Calidad. La calidad de los productos que una organización produce es un elemento clave para lograr la satisfacción de sus clientes. 2. Costo. El costo de los productos es cada vez más importante para mantener clientes satisfechos. 3. Entrega. El tiempo de entrega es muy importante y cada vez los clientes tienen expectativas muy precisas de cuándo y cómo recibirán sus pedidos. 4. Seguridad. La seguridad de los procesos y productos es otro elemento clave para lograr la satisfacción de los clientes. 5. Medio ambiente. Cada vez más, los clientes se preocupan por el cuidado del medio ambiente por parte de las empresas que seleccionan como proveedores. Este factor tiene una tendencia a ser más importante cada día. 6. Moral. Moral, en este contexto debe ser interpretada como la moral de los empleados de una organización. Empleados satisfechos ayudan a ganar clientes satisfechos. Tipos de expectativas del cliente 1. Información confiable y actualizada. 2. Alternativas y opciones adecuadas a sus necesidades. 3. Solo un punto de servicio del proveedor. Una ventanilla única que resuelva las necesidades de los clientes, rápida y confiablemente. 4. Una comunicación excelente. 5. Apoyo en poder consultar a alguien para resolver sus dudas e inquietudes, 6. Una relación sin problemas, fluida y simple.
  8. 8. 9 Momentos de la verdad Áreas cuyos empleados o sistemas están más en contacto con los usuarios y consumidores: Definición de momentos de verdad Un momento de la verdad constituye cualquier evento en el que una persona entra en contacto con cualquier aspecto de la organización y que da como resultado que esa persona se forme una impresión sobre la calidad del servicio.
  9. 9. 10 Principales pasos a dar para enfocar correctamente a las organizaciones en función a las necesidades de sus clientes: Tipos de momentos de la verdad Paso 1. Desarrollar estrategias orientadas en el cliente. Paso 2. Rediseñar los flujos de trabajo (con base en las necesidades y expectativas del cliente). Paso 3. Hacer una reingeniería de los procesos de trabajo considerando las necesidades y expectativas del cliente. Paso 4. Seleccionar la tecnología más adecuada para implantar los sistemas diseñados. • Ventas • Servicios pos-venta • Quejas y reclamos • Soporte técnico • Despacho de mercancías • Facturación y cobranza • Atención al público • Recepción • Atención en la central telefónica • Cajeros automáticos • Páginas de Internet
  10. 10. 11 Ambiental. El tipo de verdad ambiental se refiere a las interacciones percibidas del ambiente, causan molestia cuando se perciben negativamente. Son principalmente elementos tangibles de la organización: equipos, instalaciones, materiales de comunicación. Asistencial. En el tipo de momento de verdad asistencial, el cliente no es capaz de precisar de antemano sus deseos y necesita ayuda del proveedor para hacerlo. Se requiere un proveedor confiable y competente. Este tipo de momentos de la verdad es muy importante en organizaciones de tecnología. Transaccional. El tipo de momento de verdad transaccional, se refiere a las operaciones rutinarias entre el proveedor y el cliente. Hay una definición clara de lo esperado y hay expectativa de perfección. Son generalmente la esencia de la organización.
  11. 11. 12 Ideas para mejorar el servicio al cliente Los objetivos de las estrategias de servicio son: • Promover una cultura de calidad dirigida al cliente y formación de equipos. • Lograr una clara definición de roles, interrelaciones y clientes externos. • Prevenir los puntos críticos y un sistema ejecutivo para monitorear las mejoras. • Apoyar los departamentos con los elementos de control necesarios para organizar su trabajo y ser más eficientes. • Sociedad Las acciones que debe realizar la organización para formular las estrategias son: • Identificar a sus clientes internos y promover una comunicación entre sí. • Fomentar internamente un trabajo en equipo efectivo. • Preguntar: o ¿Qué necesitas de mí como proveedor? o ¿Para qué te sirve el producto o servicio? o ¿Existe alguna diferencia entre lo que necesitas y lo que obtienes? o ¿Cómo sabré que tus necesidades han sido satisfechas exitosamente?
  12. 12. 13 Conclusión La “filosofía del servicio” representa Ia cultura de trabajo de una organización que fomenta Ia calidad en sus servicios, cumpliendo prácticamente Ias expectativas de sus clientes y asegurando su lealtad. Sus características más comunes son: • Intangible • Perecedero • Heterogéneo • Simultáneo En toda organización, existen clientes internos y externos. Ambos tienen necesidades y expectativas del servicio que recibirán. Un servicio de calidad se puede evaluar desde diez dimensiones: accesibilidad, comunicación, cortesía, competencia, credibilidad, confiabilidad, velocidad de respuesta, seguridad, tangibles y entender / conocer al cliente. Para satisfacer Ias necesidades, Ia organización debe integrar cinco elementos claves:  costo, • entrega, • seguridad, • medio ambiente y • moraI.
  13. 13. 14 El cliente evaluará el servicio a partir de los momentos de Ia verdad, los cuales puede identificar en 3 tipos: • ambientales, • transaccionales y • asistenciales. La organización debe desarrollar estrategias orientadas al cliente, rediseñar los flujos de trabajo, aplicar reingeniería de los procesos de trabajo pensando en Ias necesidades y expectativas del cliente, y seleccionar Ia tecnología más adecuada para implantar los sistemas diseñados. Es necesario un cambio en Ia administración de Ia organización orientado tanto a los clientes como al resto del grupo de interés de Ia organización (accionistas, proveedores, empleados y comunidad).
  14. 14. 15 Conoce más temas de relevancia ¿Te interesa conocer más sobre la filosofía de servicio al cliente? El éxito está en tus manos Acércate a nosotros Contacto www.circulotec.com.mx
  15. 15. 16 Bibliografía recomendada  Carlzon, J. (1989). Momentos de la verdad. Editorial Harper Collins.  Alonso, J. (2004). Gestión comercial y servicio de atención al cliente. Editorial Díaz de Santos.  Scholtz, John. (1994). Alcanzando excelencia mediante el servicio al cliente. Editorial Díaz de Santos.  "El cliente es el juez que determina si la calidad de un servicio es satisfactoria y aceptable. Por esta razón, el cliente es la parte central de todo programa de mejoramiento de calidad". The Quest for Quality in Service  "La persona que requiere o utiliza los servicios de un profesional". Grijalbo.
  16. 16. 17 Créditos Autor de contenidos Carlos A. Villanueva Sánchez Guion Oscar Montemayor Chapa Diseño Instruccional Diseño y Desarrollo de Ambientes de Aprendizaje Dirección de Tecnología Educativa Universidad Tec Virtual del Sistema Tecnológico de Monterrey Una producción de: Dirección de Educación Continua y Desarrollo Empresarial Universidad Tec Virtual del Sistema Tecnológico de Monterrey D.R. 2013

