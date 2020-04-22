Successfully reported this slideshow.
Φτιάξε τη δική σου εικονογραφημένη ιστορία Κόμικ
Πρώτα βρες την ιδέα της ιστορίας σου. Π.χ. •Ένας σκύλος δεν ξέρει να γαβγίζει. Νομίζει ότι μπορεί να πάρει μαθήματα από έν...
Δώσε έναν τίτλο στο κόμικ σου.
Αποφάσισε τον τόπο όπου θα συμβεί η ιστορία σου και τον χρόνο.
Αποφάσισε τα ονόματα των ηρώων σου, τα χρώματα των μαλλιών ή των ρούχων τους, τους χαρακτήρες τους και αναλόγως γράψε και ...
Σκέψου μια έκπληξη ή κάτι αστείο για το τέλος της ιστορίας σου, για το τελευταίο κουτάκι σου δηλαδή.
Τον νου σου: οι ήρωες να είναι ίδιοι σε όλα τα κουτάκια για να τους αναγνωρίζουμε εύκολα. Όχι δηλαδή στο πρώτο κουτάκι ο ή...
Στα συννεφάκια γράφουμε μόνο με κεφαλαία γράμματα.
Χρησιμοποίησε επιφωνήματα (Αχ! Αμάν! κλπ), ήχους (μπαμ, γκρρρ, τικ τακ κλπ) και σημεία στίξης (θαυμαστικά, ερωτηματικά, απ...
Για το δικό σου κόμικ χρησιμοποίησε μόνο τέσσερα τετραγωνάκια φροντίζοντας με το τελευταίο να εντυπωσιάσεις τους αναγνώστε...
Τα κουτάκια σου να είναι κάπως έτσι:
Ή και έτσι: Ή όπως αλλιώς σε βολεύει.
Όταν τελειώσεις έλεγξε αν όλα είναι εντάξει. 1. Τα συννεφάκια με τα λόγια των ηρώων ταιριάζουν με τα σκίτσα σου; 2. Τα σκί...
Παρουσίαση: ΔΗΜΗΤΡΑ ΜΥΛΩΝΑΚΗ
Δημιουργία κόμικ

8 views

Published on

Γλώσσα Δ΄ δημοτικού
Εξ' αποστάσεως εκπαίδευση

Published in: Education
Δημιουργία κόμικ

