H γιαγιά της Αγγελικής Κατασκευή γιαγιάδες και παππούδες
H γιαγιά του Αλέξη
Ο παππούς της Αρετής
H γιαγιά της Βασιλείας Ο παππούς της Λίζας
Γιαγιά και παππούς Γιωργίας
Παππούς Δημήτρη Ηλία
Η γιαγιά της Μαρίας
Η γιαγιά της Μαρίνας
Η γιαγιά της Μελίνας
Ο παππούς του Βλάση Η γιαγιά του Νικόλα
Η γιαγιά του Δ ημήτρη Χρήστου
Κατασκευή γιαγιάδες και παππούδες

Εξ' αποστάσεως εκπαίδευση Δ΄ τάξη

Published in: Education
Κατασκευή γιαγιάδες και παππούδες

